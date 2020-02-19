Banzzaï
Mercredi 19 février 2020
59 min

Y’a d’la joie : Blanche Calloway, Duke Ellington, Laurent Coulondre, Sun Ra and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Y’a d’la joie : Blanche Calloway, Duke Ellington, Laurent Coulondre, Sun Ra and more
Blanche Calloway, © X/DR

Que fait-on quand on est joyeux ? On saute, on chante, on tape dans ses mains... et on allume la radio ! Oh joie, c'est Banzzaï !

Programmation musicale

Duke Ellington, Herb Jeffries - Jump for Joy
Album L'histoire du jazz vocal : 1941 a 1953 / Volume 11
Chant du Monde

L'histoire du jazz vocal : 1941 a 1953 / Volume 11
L'histoire du jazz vocal : 1941 a 1953 / Volume 11

Booker Ervin - Mooche Mooche
Album Exultation !
Prestige

Exultation !
Exultation !

Nicola Conte, Marvin Parks, Magnus Lindgren - Shades of Joy
Album Free Souls
Schema

Free Souls
Free Souls

Matthew Halsall - I’ve Found Joy
Album Colour Yes
Gondwana

Colour Yes
Colour Yes

Joe Haider Jazz Orchestra - Back to the Roots
Album Back to The Roots
Double Moon

Back to The Roots
Back to The Roots

Sun Ra and His Arkestra - El Is a Sound of Joy
Album Sound of Joy
Delmark

Sound of Joy
Sound of Joy

Kenny Cox - Clap Clap! The Joyful Noise
Album The Joyful Noise
Strata

The Joyful Noise
The Joyful Noise

Khadja Bonet - Joy
Album Childqueen
Fat Possum

Childqueen
Childqueen

John Raymond - Joy Ride
Album Joy Ride
Sunnyside

Joy Ride
Joy Ride

Blanche Calloway and Her Joy Boys - Misery
Compilation Jazz Ladies 1924 1962
Frémeaux & Associés

Jazz Ladies 1924 1962
Jazz Ladies 1924 1962

Laurent Coulondre - Hidden Joy
Album Michel on My Mind
Neworld

Michel on My Mind
Michel on My Mind
