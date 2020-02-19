Y’a d’la joie : Blanche Calloway, Duke Ellington, Laurent Coulondre, Sun Ra and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Que fait-on quand on est joyeux ? On saute, on chante, on tape dans ses mains... et on allume la radio ! Oh joie, c'est Banzzaï !

Programmation musicale

Duke Ellington, Herb Jeffries - Jump for Joy

Album L'histoire du jazz vocal : 1941 a 1953 / Volume 11

Chant du Monde

Booker Ervin - Mooche Mooche

Album Exultation !

Prestige

Nicola Conte, Marvin Parks, Magnus Lindgren - Shades of Joy

Album Free Souls

Schema

Matthew Halsall - I’ve Found Joy

Album Colour Yes

Gondwana

Joe Haider Jazz Orchestra - Back to the Roots

Album Back to The Roots

Double Moon

Sun Ra and His Arkestra - El Is a Sound of Joy

Album Sound of Joy

Delmark

Kenny Cox - Clap Clap! The Joyful Noise

Album The Joyful Noise

Strata

Khadja Bonet - Joy

Album Childqueen

Fat Possum

John Raymond - Joy Ride

Album Joy Ride

Sunnyside

Blanche Calloway and Her Joy Boys - Misery

Compilation Jazz Ladies 1924 1962

Frémeaux & Associés

Laurent Coulondre - Hidden Joy

Album Michel on My Mind

Neworld