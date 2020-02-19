Y’a d’la joie : Blanche Calloway, Duke Ellington, Laurent Coulondre, Sun Ra and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Que fait-on quand on est joyeux ? On saute, on chante, on tape dans ses mains... et on allume la radio ! Oh joie, c'est Banzzaï !
Programmation musicale
Duke Ellington, Herb Jeffries - Jump for Joy
Album L'histoire du jazz vocal : 1941 a 1953 / Volume 11
Chant du Monde
Booker Ervin - Mooche Mooche
Album Exultation !
Prestige
Nicola Conte, Marvin Parks, Magnus Lindgren - Shades of Joy
Album Free Souls
Schema
Matthew Halsall - I’ve Found Joy
Album Colour Yes
Gondwana
Joe Haider Jazz Orchestra - Back to the Roots
Album Back to The Roots
Double Moon
Sun Ra and His Arkestra - El Is a Sound of Joy
Album Sound of Joy
Delmark
Kenny Cox - Clap Clap! The Joyful Noise
Album The Joyful Noise
Strata
Khadja Bonet - Joy
Album Childqueen
Fat Possum
John Raymond - Joy Ride
Album Joy Ride
Sunnyside
Blanche Calloway and Her Joy Boys - Misery
Compilation Jazz Ladies 1924 1962
Frémeaux & Associés
Laurent Coulondre - Hidden Joy
Album Michel on My Mind
Neworld
