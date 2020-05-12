Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 12 mai 2020
59 min

Whatever It Takes ! : Julia Biel, Stan Getz, Abdullah Ibrahim, Gaël Horellou, Roy Nathanson and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Whatever It Takes ! : Julia Biel, Stan Getz, Abdullah Ibrahim, Gaël Horellou, Roy Nathanson and more
Julia Biel, © Marc Cant

Ce soir, coûte que coûte, quoi qu'il nous en coûte, nous voulons de la musique. Nous applaudirons Lou Rawls, Stan Getz, Oscar Peterson, et Abdullah Ibrahim, nous dessinerons des spirales avec Gaël Horellou, et nous filerons en Angleterre où nous serons accueilli par Julia Biel et James Hunter.

[première diffusion le 20 mars 2018]

Programmation musicale

Lou Rawls - St. James Infirmary - live
Album Live !
Capitol 7912072

Live !
Live !

Stan Getz, J.J. Johnson - Billie’s Bounce
Album Stan Getz and J.J. Johnson at the Opera House
Verve 831272-2

Stan Getz and J.J. Johnson at the Opera House
Stan Getz and J.J. Johnson at the Opera House

The James Hunter Six - Whatever It Takes
Album Whatever It Takes
Daptone

Whatever It Takes
Whatever It Takes

Kokoroko - Abusey Junction
Album We Out Here
Brownswood

We Out Here
We Out Here

Julia Biel - Wasting Breath
Album Julia Biel
Rokit RKT050 / KH013

Julia Biel
Julia Biel

Abdullah Ibrahim (Dollar Brand) - Ishmael
Album At Montreux
Enja 3 079-02

At Montreux
At Montreux

Gaël Horellou Quintet, Jeremy Pelt - Spiral Dance
Album Coup de Vent
FreshSound FSNT540

Coup de Vent
Coup de Vent

Roy Nathanson, Sotto Voce - Do Your Thing
Album Complicated Day
Yellowbird EB-7441

Complicated Day
Complicated Day

Dizzy Gillespie, Stan Getz - Siboney, Part 2
Album Diz and Getz
Verve

Diz and Getz
Diz and Getz
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 11 mai 2020
59 min
Smiling Faces : Irma Thomas, Bud Powell, Guilhem Flouzat, Elvin Jones and more
émission suivante
mercredi 13 mai 2020
59 min
Flippity flop flop