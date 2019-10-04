Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Vendredi 4 octobre 2019
Voyage sur la lune : Miriam Makeba, Jan Bunnett, John Coltrane, Samy Thiébault, Harold Mabern and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, on file sur la lune en bonne compagnie... C'est Miriam Makeba qui nous ouvre la voie...
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Miriam Makeba
Back of the MoonTodd Matshikiza. : compositeur, Pat Williams. : compositeur, Miriam Makeba (voix), Todd Tozama Matshikiza (piano), Elijah Nkewenyana (trompette), Kippie Moeketsi (saxophone alto), Johannes Tshukudu (chooks) (contrebasse), Louis Molubi (batterie)Album The Indispensable Miriam Makeba Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA5496)
- 19h05Babatunde Olatunji
Jin-Go-Lo-Ba (Jin-Go-Low-Bah)Baba Hawthorne Jey (percussions), Montigo Joe (percussions), Taiwo Duval (pecussioons), Afuavi Derby (choeur), Akwasiba Derby (choeur), Barbara Gordon (choeur), Dolores Oyinka Parker (choeur), Helen Haynes (choeur), Helena Walker (choeur), Ida Beebee Capps (choeur), Louise Young (choeur), Ruby Wuraola Pryor (choeur)Album Olatunji ! - Drums Of Passion Label Columbia (CK 66011) Année 2002
- 19h10John Coltrane
Blue WorldJohn Coltrane. : compositeur, John Coltrane (saxophone ténor), McCoy Tyner (piano), Jimmy Garrison (contrebasse), Elvin Jones (batterie)Album Blue World Label Impulse ! Année 2019
- 19h16The Souljazz Orchestra
Charlie FoxtrotPierre Chrétien. : compositeur, Pierre Chrétien (claviers, percussions), Ray Murray (saxophone baryton), Steve Patterson (saxophone ténor), Zakari Frantz (saxophone alto), Philippe Lafrenière (batterie), Marielle Rivard (percussions)Album Chaos Theories Label Strut (STRUT208CD) Année 2019
- 19h21The Cosmic Rays With Sun Ra And Arkestra
Daddy’s Gonna Tell You No LieAlbum Singles : The Definitive 45S Collection 1952-1991 Label Strut Année 2016
- 19h24Harold Mabern
I Can’t Understand What I See In YouHarold Mabern. : compositeur, Harold Mabern (piano), George Coleman (saxophone ténor), Virgil Jones (trompette), Buster Williams (basse), Idris Muhammad (batterie)Album Wailin Label Fantasy Records Année 1994
- 19h33Ethan Iverson Quartet
Jed From TeaneckEthan Iverson. : compositeur, Ethan Iverson (piano), Tom Harrell (trompette), Ben Street (basse), Eric McPherson (batterie)Album Common Practice Label Ecm (ECM7783350) Année 2019
- 19h40Dave Burns
Rhodesian RhapsodyKenny Barron. : compositeur, Dave Burns (trompette), Herbie Morgan (saxophone ténor), Kenny Barron (piano), Steve Davis (contrebasse), Edgar Bateman (batterie)Album Dave Burns Label Vanguard Année 1962
- 19h46Samy Thiébault
DiwaliSamy Thiébault. : compositeur, Samy Thiébault (saxophone ténor), Adrien Chicot (piano), Sylvain Romano (contrebasse), Philippe Soirat (batterie), Mossin Kawa (tabla), Orchestre Symphonique de Bretagne, Aurélien Azan Zielinsky (direction)Album Symphonic Tales Label Gaya (328585) Année 2019
- 19h50Jane Bunnett & Maqueque
Monkey See, Monkey DoJane Bunnett. : compositeur, Melvis Santa. : compositeur, Jane Bunnett (saxophone soprano), Danae Olano (piano, voix), Tailin Marrero (basse, voix), Yissy Garcia (batterie), Mary Paz (percussions, voix), Joanna Majoko (voix), Daymé Arocena (voix), Melvis Santa (voix), Nicole Nikki D. Brown (voix)Album On Firm Gound / Tierra Firme Label Linus (270404) Année 2019
- 19h53Phil Harris
I Wanna Be Like You (The Monkey Song)Richard Sherman. : compositeur, Robert Sherman. : compositeur, Phil Harris (voix)Album Bof The Jungle Book Label Walt Disney (WDR 36006-2) Année 1990
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
émission précédentejeudi 3 octobre 2019