Vendredi 4 octobre 2019
59 min

Voyage sur la lune : Miriam Makeba, Jan Bunnett, John Coltrane, Samy Thiébault, Harold Mabern and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Miriam Makeba, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives

Ce soir, on file sur la lune en bonne compagnie... C'est Miriam Makeba qui nous ouvre la voie...

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Back of the moon - TODD TOZAMA MATSHIKIZA, PAT WILLIAMS
    Miriam Makeba

    Back of the Moon

    Todd Matshikiza. : compositeur, Pat Williams. : compositeur, Miriam Makeba (voix), Todd Tozama Matshikiza (piano), Elijah Nkewenyana (trompette), Kippie Moeketsi (saxophone alto), Johannes Tshukudu (chooks) (contrebasse), Louis Molubi (batterie)
    Album The Indispensable Miriam Makeba Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA5496)
  • 19h05
    Gin-go-lo-ba - BABATUNDE OLATUNJI
    Babatunde Olatunji

    Jin-Go-Lo-Ba (Jin-Go-Low-Bah)

    Baba Hawthorne Jey (percussions), Montigo Joe (percussions), Taiwo Duval (pecussioons), Afuavi Derby (choeur), Akwasiba Derby (choeur), Barbara Gordon (choeur), Dolores Oyinka Parker (choeur), Helen Haynes (choeur), Helena Walker (choeur), Ida Beebee Capps (choeur), Louise Young (choeur), Ruby Wuraola Pryor (choeur)
    Album Olatunji ! - Drums Of Passion Label Columbia (CK 66011) Année 2002
  • 19h10
    Blue world - JOHN COLTRANE
    John Coltrane

    Blue World

    John Coltrane. : compositeur, John Coltrane (saxophone ténor), McCoy Tyner (piano), Jimmy Garrison (contrebasse), Elvin Jones (batterie)
    Album Blue World Label Impulse ! Année 2019
  • 19h16
    Charlie foxtrot - PIERRE CHRETIEN
    The Souljazz Orchestra

    Charlie Foxtrot

    Pierre Chrétien. : compositeur, Pierre Chrétien (claviers, percussions), Ray Murray (saxophone baryton), Steve Patterson (saxophone ténor), Zakari Frantz (saxophone alto), Philippe Lafrenière (batterie), Marielle Rivard (percussions)
    Album Chaos Theories Label Strut (STRUT208CD) Année 2019
  • 19h21
    Daddy's gonna tell you no lie - THE COSMIC RAYS WITH SUN RA AND ARKESTRA
    The Cosmic Rays With Sun Ra And Arkestra

    Daddy’s Gonna Tell You No Lie

    Album Singles : The Definitive 45S Collection 1952-1991 Label Strut Année 2016
  • 19h24
    I can't understand what I see in - HAROLD MABERN
    Harold Mabern

    I Can’t Understand What I See In You

    Harold Mabern. : compositeur, Harold Mabern (piano), George Coleman (saxophone ténor), Virgil Jones (trompette), Buster Williams (basse), Idris Muhammad (batterie)
    Album Wailin Label Fantasy Records Année 1994
  • 19h33
    Jed from Teaneck - ETHAN IVERSON
    Ethan Iverson Quartet

    Jed From Teaneck

    Ethan Iverson. : compositeur, Ethan Iverson (piano), Tom Harrell (trompette), Ben Street (basse), Eric McPherson (batterie)
    Album Common Practice Label Ecm (ECM7783350) Année 2019
  • 19h40
    Rhodesian rhapsody - DAVE BURNS
    Dave Burns

    Rhodesian Rhapsody

    Kenny Barron. : compositeur, Dave Burns (trompette), Herbie Morgan (saxophone ténor), Kenny Barron (piano), Steve Davis (contrebasse), Edgar Bateman (batterie)
    Album Dave Burns Label Vanguard Année 1962
  • 19h46
    Diwali - SAMY THIEBAULT
    Samy Thiébault

    Diwali

    Samy Thiébault. : compositeur, Samy Thiébault (saxophone ténor), Adrien Chicot (piano), Sylvain Romano (contrebasse), Philippe Soirat (batterie), Mossin Kawa (tabla), Orchestre Symphonique de Bretagne, Aurélien Azan Zielinsky (direction)
    Album Symphonic Tales Label Gaya (328585) Année 2019
  • 19h50
    Monkey see monkey do - JANE BUNNETT , MELVIS SANTA
    Jane Bunnett & Maqueque

    Monkey See, Monkey Do

    Jane Bunnett. : compositeur, Melvis Santa. : compositeur, Jane Bunnett (saxophone soprano), Danae Olano (piano, voix), Tailin Marrero (basse, voix), Yissy Garcia (batterie), Mary Paz (percussions, voix), Joanna Majoko (voix), Daymé Arocena (voix), Melvis Santa (voix), Nicole Nikki D. Brown (voix)
    Album On Firm Gound / Tierra Firme Label Linus (270404) Année 2019
  • 19h53
    I Wan'na be like you - PHIL HARRIS
    Phil Harris

    I Wanna Be Like You (The Monkey Song)

    Richard Sherman. : compositeur, Robert Sherman. : compositeur, Phil Harris (voix)
    Album Bof The Jungle Book Label Walt Disney (WDR 36006-2) Année 1990
L'équipe de l'émission :
