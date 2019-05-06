Banzzaï
Lundi 6 mai 2019
59 min

Voilà Cléopâtre : Leila Martial, Stéphane Galland, Bud Powell, Sons of Kemet and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Voilà Cléopâtre : Leila Martial, Stéphane Galland, Bud Powell, Sons of Kemet and more
Leïla Martial , © Jean Pascal Retel

Attention, la figure de Cléopâtre rôde dans les notes de ce soir. Elle combat des chevaliers africains, elle plane sur sa terre égyptienne, elle souffle son blues dans les nuits chaudes, elle rêve, et elle fait rêver les jazzmen...

La programmation musicale :
    19:00
    Jamie Coe

    « Cleopatra » Cleopatra

    Jamie Coe (voix)ALBUM : CLEOPATRALABEL : BIGTOP RECORDS
    « Cleopatra » Cleopatra
    19:04
    Johnny ""hammond"" Smith

    « The Stinger » Cleopatra And the African Knight

    Johnny ""hammond"" Smith (orgue), Houston Person (saxophone), Earl Edwards (saxophone), Floyd Smith (guitare électrique), John Harris (batterie)LABEL : PrestigeANNÉE : 1965
    « The Stinger » Cleopatra And the African Knight
    19:09
    Sons Of Kemet

    « Lest We Forget What We Came Here To Do » Play Mass

    Shabaka Hutchings (saxophone Ténor), Theon Cross (tuba), Tom Skinner (batterie), Sebastian Rochford (batterie)ALBUM : LEST WE FORGET WHAT WE CAME HERE TO DOLABEL : NAIM JAZZANNÉE : 2015
    « Lest We Forget What We Came Here To Do » Play Mass
    19:16
    Stéphane Galland

    « Stéphane Galland & (the mystery of) Kem » Soils

    Stéphane Galland (batterie), Sylvain Debaisieux (saxophone Ténor), Bram De Looze (piano), Federico Stocchi (basse), Ravichandra Kulur (flûte Carnatique)LABEL : OutnoteANNÉE : 2018
    « Stéphane Galland & (the mystery of) Kem » Soils
    19:17
    Stéphane Galland

    « Stéphane Galland & (the mystery of) Kem » Soils

    Stéphane Galland (batterie), Sylvain Debaisieux (saxophone Ténor), Bram De Looze (piano), Federico Stocchi (basse), Ravichandra Kulur (flûte Carnatique)LABEL : OutnoteANNÉE : 2018
    « Stéphane Galland & (the mystery of) Kem » Soils
    19:20
    Leïla Martial, Baa Box

    « Warm Canto » Nuit pygmée

    Leïla Martial (voix), Eric Perez (batterie, Voix), Pierre Tereygeol (guitare Acoustique, Voix)LABEL : Laborie Jazz
    « Warm Canto » Nuit pygmée
    19:28
    Bud Powell

    « The Scene Changes : The Amazing Bud Powell » Cleopatra's Dream

    Bud Powell (piano), Paul Chambers (basse), Art Taylor (batterie)LABEL : Blue Note
    « The Scene Changes : The Amazing Bud Powell » Cleopatra's Dream
    19:32
    Heikki Sarmanto

    « Spiritual Jazz Vol. 2 Europe - Esoteric, Modal & Deep European Jazz 1960 - 78 » Duke and Trane

    Heikki Sarmanto (piano), Maija Hapuoja (soprano), Seppo Paakkunainen (saxophones, Flûte), Pekka Pöyry (saxophones, Flûte), Pekka Sarmanto (basse), Esko Rosnell (percussions), Rosalind Rees (soprano), Fay Kittelson (alto), Thomas Bogdan (ténor), Walter Richardson (basse), Long Island Symphonic Choral Association, Greg Smith (direction)LABEL : Jazzman Records
    « Spiritual Jazz Vol. 2 Europe - Esoteric, Modal & Deep European Jazz 1960 - 78 » Duke and Trane
    19:44
    Paul Gonsalves

    « Cleopatra Feelin’ Jazzy » Cleo's Blues

    Paul Gonsalves (saxophone), Hank Jones (piano), Dick Hyman (piano), Kenny Burrell (guitare), George Duvivier (basse), Roy Haynes (batterie)LABEL : Impulse !ANNÉE : 1963
    « Cleopatra Feelin’ Jazzy » Cleo's Blues
    19:49
    Kenny Drew

    « Cleopatra’s Dream » Moonlit Desert

    Kenny Drew (piano), Niels-henning Ørsted Pedersen (basse), Alvin Queen (batterie)LABEL : AlfaANNÉE : 1992
    « Cleopatra’s Dream » Moonlit Desert
L'équipe de l'émission :
