Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Lundi 6 mai 2019
Voilà Cléopâtre : Leila Martial, Stéphane Galland, Bud Powell, Sons of Kemet and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Attention, la figure de Cléopâtre rôde dans les notes de ce soir. Elle combat des chevaliers africains, elle plane sur sa terre égyptienne, elle souffle son blues dans les nuits chaudes, elle rêve, et elle fait rêver les jazzmen...
La programmation musicale :
19:00
Jamie Coe
« Cleopatra » CleopatraJamie Coe (voix)ALBUM : CLEOPATRALABEL : BIGTOP RECORDS
19:04
Johnny ""hammond"" Smith
« The Stinger » Cleopatra And the African KnightJohnny ""hammond"" Smith (orgue), Houston Person (saxophone), Earl Edwards (saxophone), Floyd Smith (guitare électrique), John Harris (batterie)LABEL : PrestigeANNÉE : 1965
19:09
Sons Of Kemet
« Lest We Forget What We Came Here To Do » Play MassShabaka Hutchings (saxophone Ténor), Theon Cross (tuba), Tom Skinner (batterie), Sebastian Rochford (batterie)ALBUM : LEST WE FORGET WHAT WE CAME HERE TO DOLABEL : NAIM JAZZANNÉE : 2015
19:16
Stéphane Galland
« Stéphane Galland & (the mystery of) Kem » SoilsStéphane Galland (batterie), Sylvain Debaisieux (saxophone Ténor), Bram De Looze (piano), Federico Stocchi (basse), Ravichandra Kulur (flûte Carnatique)LABEL : OutnoteANNÉE : 2018
19:17
19:20
Leïla Martial, Baa Box
« Warm Canto » Nuit pygméeLeïla Martial (voix), Eric Perez (batterie, Voix), Pierre Tereygeol (guitare Acoustique, Voix)LABEL : Laborie Jazz
19:28
Bud Powell
« The Scene Changes : The Amazing Bud Powell » Cleopatra's DreamBud Powell (piano), Paul Chambers (basse), Art Taylor (batterie)LABEL : Blue Note
19:32
Heikki Sarmanto
« Spiritual Jazz Vol. 2 Europe - Esoteric, Modal & Deep European Jazz 1960 - 78 » Duke and TraneHeikki Sarmanto (piano), Maija Hapuoja (soprano), Seppo Paakkunainen (saxophones, Flûte), Pekka Pöyry (saxophones, Flûte), Pekka Sarmanto (basse), Esko Rosnell (percussions), Rosalind Rees (soprano), Fay Kittelson (alto), Thomas Bogdan (ténor), Walter Richardson (basse), Long Island Symphonic Choral Association, Greg Smith (direction)LABEL : Jazzman Records
19:44
Paul Gonsalves
« Cleopatra Feelin’ Jazzy » Cleo's BluesPaul Gonsalves (saxophone), Hank Jones (piano), Dick Hyman (piano), Kenny Burrell (guitare), George Duvivier (basse), Roy Haynes (batterie)LABEL : Impulse !ANNÉE : 1963
19:49
Kenny Drew
« Cleopatra’s Dream » Moonlit DesertKenny Drew (piano), Niels-henning Ørsted Pedersen (basse), Alvin Queen (batterie)LABEL : AlfaANNÉE : 1992
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Marjolaine Portier-KaltenbachProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
