Visions : Rokia Traoré, Patrice Caratini, Brad Mehldau, Mulatu Astatke and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Tant de villes visitées ce soir ! New York, Paris, Addis Abeba, Londres, Bamako, Amiens, Oslo... Le tout, sans décalage horaire, et avec les oreilles comme seuls passeports. Embarquez ! C'est Banzzaï.

[première diffusion le 11 juin 2018]

Programmation musicale

Eddie Jefferson - Filthy McNasty

Album Body and Soul

Prestige

James Moody, Howard McGhee - Ally Part 1,2,3

Album Cookin' in the Blues / Another Bag

Blue Velvet

Arat Kilo, Mamani Keita, Mike Ladd - American Juju

Album Visions of Selam

Accords Croisés

Rokia Traoré - Koté Don

Album Bowmboi

Indigo

Duke Pearson Quintet - Sudel

Album Hush !

Lone Hill Jazz

James Moody and His Bop Men, Art Blakey - Tin Tin Deo

Album Blue Note's Three Decades of Jazz Volume 1 1939-1949

Blue Note

Mulatu Astatke - Shagu

Album New York - Addis - London - The Story Of Ethio Jazz 1965-1975

Strut

Patrice Caratini - Tierras

Album Latinidad

Le chant du monde

Brad Mehldau Trio - Friends

Album Seymour Reads the Constitution !

Nonesuch

Karin Krog - Lazy Afternoon

Album Where You at ?

Enja