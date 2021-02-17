Virée urbaine : Nina Simone, Betty LaVette, Cedar Walton, Miriam Aida and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
De Baltimore à San Diego, de Berlin à Oslo, on voyage ce soir dans Banzzaï de ville en ville, et pas pour de faux.
Programmation musicale
Nina Simone - Baltimore (Randy Newman)
Album Baltimore
Nina Simone (voix, claviers), Eric Gale (guitare), Jerry Friedman (guitare), Gary King (basse), Will Lee (basse), Jim Madison (batterie), Andy Newmark (batterie), Nicky Marrero (percussions), Al Schackman (tambourin), Max Ellen (violon), Barry Finclair (violon), Harry Glickman (violon), Charles Libove (violon), Harry Lookofsky (violon), Marvin Morgenstern (violon), David Nadien (violon), Herbert Sorkin (violon), Richard Sortomme (violon), Lamar Alsop (alto), Alfred Brown (alto), Emanuel Mensch (alto), Jonathan Arramowitz (violoncelle), Charles McCracken (violoncelle), Alan Shulman (violoncelle), Dovid Matthews (direction, arrangements)
CTI
Cedar Walton Trio - Theme From Love Story (Francis Lai)
Album Etta Jones, A Soulful Sunday : Live At The Left Bank Featuring The Cedar Walton Trio
Cedar Walton (piano), Sam Jones (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)
Reel to Real
Arthur Blythe - Down San Diego Way (Arthur Blythe)
Album Lenox Avenue Breakdown
Arthur Blythe (saxophone alto), James Newton (flûte), Bob Stewart (tuba), James "Blood" Ulmer (guitare), Cecil McBee (contrebasse), Jack DeJohnette (batterie), Guillemo Franco (percussions)
Columbia
Joe Henderson - Tress-Cun-Deo-La (Joe Henderson)
Album Multiple
Joe Henderson (saxophone ténor, saxophone soprano, percussions, flûtes, voix), Larry Willis (piano électrique), James Ulmer (guitare), Dave Holland (basse électrique), Jack DeJohnette (batterie), Arthur Jenkins (percussions)
Milestone
Miriam Aida - The Man Who Sold the World (David Bowie)
Album David Bowie in Jazz
Miriam Aida (voix)
Wagram
Jazz at Berlin Philharmonic VI - In the Pines (traditionnel écossais et nord-américain)
Album Celtic Roots
Knut Reiesrud (guitares), Ale Möller (mandole, trompette, flûte harmonique ), Fraser Fifield (saxophone soprano), Eric Bibb (voix, guitare), Olle Linder (contrebasse)
ACT
Stimulator Jones - La Mano (Samuel Jones Lunsford)
Album La Mano
Mutual Intentions
Kuumba-Toudie Heath - Kamili (James Mtume)
Album Kawaida
Jimmie Heath-Tayari (saxophone soprano), Herbie Hancock-Mwandisi (piano), Buster Williams-Mchezaji (contrebasse), Toudie Heath-Kuumba (batterie), James Mtume (congas) Ed Blackwell (percussions)
O'Be Productions
Betty LaVette - Romance in the Dark (Lilan Green)
Album Blackbirds
Betty LaVette (voix), Smokey Jordan (guitare), Leon Pendarvis (claviers), Tom Barney (basse), Steve Jordan (batterie)
Verve
