Mercredi 17 février 2021
59 min

Virée urbaine : Nina Simone, Betty LaVette, Cedar Walton, Miriam Aida and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Virée urbaine : Nina Simone, Betty LaVette, Cedar Walton, Miriam Aida and more
Nina Simone, © Getty / Mirrorpix

De Baltimore à San Diego, de Berlin à Oslo, on voyage ce soir dans Banzzaï de ville en ville, et pas pour de faux.

Nina Simone - Baltimore (Randy Newman)
Album Baltimore
Nina Simone (voix, claviers), Eric Gale (guitare), Jerry Friedman (guitare), Gary King (basse), Will Lee (basse), Jim Madison (batterie), Andy Newmark (batterie), Nicky Marrero (percussions), Al Schackman (tambourin), Max Ellen (violon), Barry Finclair (violon), Harry Glickman (violon), Charles Libove (violon), Harry Lookofsky (violon), Marvin Morgenstern (violon), David Nadien (violon), Herbert Sorkin (violon), Richard Sortomme (violon), Lamar Alsop (alto), Alfred Brown (alto), Emanuel Mensch (alto), Jonathan Arramowitz (violoncelle), Charles McCracken (violoncelle), Alan Shulman (violoncelle), Dovid Matthews (direction, arrangements)
CTI

Baltimore
Baltimore

Cedar Walton Trio - Theme From Love Story (Francis Lai)
Album Etta Jones, A Soulful Sunday : Live At The Left Bank Featuring The Cedar Walton Trio
Cedar Walton (piano), Sam Jones (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)
Reel to Real

A Soulful Sunday
A Soulful Sunday

Arthur Blythe - Down San Diego Way (Arthur Blythe)
Album Lenox Avenue Breakdown
Arthur Blythe (saxophone alto), James Newton (flûte), Bob Stewart (tuba), James "Blood" Ulmer (guitare), Cecil McBee (contrebasse), Jack DeJohnette (batterie), Guillemo Franco (percussions)
Columbia

Lenox Avenue Breakdown
Lenox Avenue Breakdown

Joe Henderson - Tress-Cun-Deo-La (Joe Henderson)
Album Multiple
Joe Henderson (saxophone ténor, saxophone soprano, percussions, flûtes, voix), Larry Willis (piano électrique), James Ulmer (guitare), Dave Holland (basse électrique), Jack DeJohnette (batterie), Arthur Jenkins (percussions)
Milestone

Multiple
Multiple

Miriam Aida - The Man Who Sold the World (David Bowie)
Album David Bowie in Jazz
Miriam Aida (voix)
Wagram

David Bowie in Jazz
David Bowie in Jazz

Jazz at Berlin Philharmonic VI - In the Pines (traditionnel écossais et nord-américain)
Album Celtic Roots
Knut Reiesrud (guitares), Ale Möller (mandole, trompette, flûte harmonique ), Fraser Fifield (saxophone soprano), Eric Bibb (voix, guitare), Olle Linder (contrebasse)
ACT

Celtic Roots
Celtic Roots

Stimulator Jones - La Mano (Samuel Jones Lunsford)
Album La Mano
Mutual Intentions

La Mano
La Mano

Kuumba-Toudie Heath - Kamili (James Mtume)
Album Kawaida
Jimmie Heath-Tayari (saxophone soprano), Herbie Hancock-Mwandisi (piano), Buster Williams-Mchezaji (contrebasse), Toudie Heath-Kuumba (batterie), James Mtume (congas) Ed Blackwell (percussions)
O'Be Productions

Kawaida
Kawaida

Betty LaVette - Romance in the Dark (Lilan Green)
Album Blackbirds
Betty LaVette (voix), Smokey Jordan (guitare), Leon Pendarvis (claviers), Tom Barney (basse), Steve Jordan (batterie)
Verve

Blackbirds
Blackbirds
