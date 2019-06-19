Programmation musicale
Mercredi 19 juin 2019
Vilains garçons : Grazzia Giu, Charles Bradley, Idrees Sulieman, Vincent Bourgeyx and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Vincent Bourgeyx, Ambrose Akinmusire, ce soir les garçons sont heureux d'avoir des filles. Et les filles, elles, comme Betty Harris et Frances Langford... elles en ont après les garçons. Sacrés polissons !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Frances Langford
Nasty ManHenderson Ray : compositeur, Caesar Irving : compositeur, Yellen Jack : compositeur, Frances Langford (voix), Bunny Berigan (trompette), Manny Klein (trompette), Tommy Dorsey (trombone), Jimmy Dorsey (clarinette, saxophone alto), Larry Binyon (saxophone ténor), Fulton McGrath (piano), Dick McDonough (guitare), Artie Bernstein (basse), Stan King (batterie)Album Bd Music Presents Toppi’S Ladies Label Bdmusic (175157) Année 2017
- 19h05Betty Harris
Mean ManAllen Toussaint. : compositeur, Betty Harrie (voix)Album The Lost Queen Of New Orleans Soul Label Soul Jazz Records Année 2016
- 19h07Grant Green
BedouinGrant Green. : compositeur, Grant Green (guitare), McCoy Tyner (piano), Bob Cranshaw (basse), Elvin Jones (batterie)Album Matador Label Blue Note (7844422) Année 1990
- 19h20Idrees Sulieman
The CamelIdrees Sulieman. : compositeur, Jamila Sulieman. : compositeur, Margit Sundin-Hennix. : compositeur, Idrees Sulieman (saxophone alto), Christer Boustedt (saxophone alto), Sahib Shihab (saxophone baryton), Björn Alke (basse), Ivan Oscarsson (batterie), Göran Lindberg (piano), Bernt Rosengren (saxophone ténor), Göran Östling (saxophone ténor), Bertil Lövgren (trompette), Bo Broberg (trompette)Album The Camel Label Emi Année 2013
- 19h26Grazzia Giu
Try AgainGrazzia Giu. : compositeur, Grazzia Giu (voix), Médéric Collignon (bugle), Lionel Melot (piano), Paul Cuttat (basse), Richard Martinez (cajon)Album Life Is Label Autoproduction Année 2018
- 19h32Walter Smith III
On the TrailWalter Smith III (saxophone ténor), Joshua Redman (saxophone ténor), Christian McBride (contrebasse), Eric Harland (batterie)Album Twio Label Whirlwind Année 2016
- 19h39Ambrose Akinmusire
Confessions to My Unborn DaughterAmbrose Akinmusire. : compositeur, Ambrose Akinmusire (trompette), Gerald Clayton (piano), Walter Smith III (saxophone ténor), Harish Raghavan (basse), Justin Brown (batterie)Album When The Heart Emerges Glistening Label Blue Note (509990 70619 2 9) Année 2011
- 19h48Charles Bradley
Stay AwayKurt Cobain. : compositeur, Menahan Street Band, Charles Bradley (voix), Leon Michels (saxophone ténor), Dave Guy (trompette), Thomas Brenneck (basse, orgue, percussions), Homer Steinweiss (batterie)Album Black Velvet Label Daptone (DAP054P) Année 2018
- 19h52Vincent Bourgeyx
It’s a GirlVincent Bourgeyx. : compositeur, Vincent Bourgeyx (piano), David Prez (saxophone ténor), Matt Penman (basse), Obed Calvaire (batterie)Album Cosmic Dream Label Paris Jazz Underground (PJU019) Année 2019
