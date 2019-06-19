Banzzaï
Mercredi 19 juin 2019
59 min

Vilains garçons : Grazzia Giu, Charles Bradley, Idrees Sulieman, Vincent Bourgeyx and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Vilains garçons : Grazzia Giu, Charles Bradley, Idrees Sulieman, Vincent Bourgeyx and more
Grazzia Giu, © capture Youtube

Vincent Bourgeyx, Ambrose Akinmusire, ce soir les garçons sont heureux d'avoir des filles. Et les filles, elles, comme Betty Harris et Frances Langford... elles en ont après les garçons. Sacrés polissons !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Nasty man - FRANCES LANGFORD
    Frances Langford

    Nasty Man

    Henderson Ray : compositeur, Caesar Irving : compositeur, Yellen Jack : compositeur, Frances Langford (voix), Bunny Berigan (trompette), Manny Klein (trompette), Tommy Dorsey (trombone), Jimmy Dorsey (clarinette, saxophone alto), Larry Binyon (saxophone ténor), Fulton McGrath (piano), Dick McDonough (guitare), Artie Bernstein (basse), Stan King (batterie)
    Album Bd Music Presents Toppi’S Ladies Label Bdmusic (175157) Année 2017
  • 19h05
    Mean man - BETTY HARRIS
    Betty Harris

    Mean Man

    Allen Toussaint. : compositeur, Betty Harrie (voix)
    Album The Lost Queen Of New Orleans Soul Label Soul Jazz Records Année 2016
  • 19h07
    Bedouin - GRANT GREEN
    Grant Green

    Bedouin

    Grant Green. : compositeur, Grant Green (guitare), McCoy Tyner (piano), Bob Cranshaw (basse), Elvin Jones (batterie)
    Album Matador Label Blue Note (7844422) Année 1990
  • 19h20
    The camel - IDREES SULIEMAN
    Idrees Sulieman

    The Camel

    Idrees Sulieman. : compositeur, Jamila Sulieman. : compositeur, Margit Sundin-Hennix. : compositeur, Idrees Sulieman (saxophone alto), Christer Boustedt (saxophone alto), Sahib Shihab (saxophone baryton), Björn Alke (basse), Ivan Oscarsson (batterie), Göran Lindberg (piano), Bernt Rosengren (saxophone ténor), Göran Östling (saxophone ténor), Bertil Lövgren (trompette), Bo Broberg (trompette)
    Album The Camel Label Emi Année 2013
  • 19h26
    Try again - GRAZZIA GIU, MEDERIC COLLIGNON
    Grazzia Giu

    Try Again

    Grazzia Giu. : compositeur, Grazzia Giu (voix), Médéric Collignon (bugle), Lionel Melot (piano), Paul Cuttat (basse), Richard Martinez (cajon)
    Album Life Is Label Autoproduction Année 2018
  • 19h32
    On the trail - WALTER SMITH III
    Walter Smith III

    On the Trail

    Walter Smith III (saxophone ténor), Joshua Redman (saxophone ténor), Christian McBride (contrebasse), Eric Harland (batterie)
    Album Twio Label Whirlwind Année 2016
  • 19h39
    Confessions to my unborn daughter - AMBROSE AKINMUSIRE
    Ambrose Akinmusire

    Confessions to My Unborn Daughter

    Ambrose Akinmusire. : compositeur, Ambrose Akinmusire (trompette), Gerald Clayton (piano), Walter Smith III (saxophone ténor), Harish Raghavan (basse), Justin Brown (batterie)
    Album When The Heart Emerges Glistening Label Blue Note (509990 70619 2 9) Année 2011
  • 19h48
    Stay away - CHARLES BRADLEY, MENAHAN STREET BAND
    Charles Bradley

    Stay Away

    Kurt Cobain. : compositeur, Menahan Street Band, Charles Bradley (voix), Leon Michels (saxophone ténor), Dave Guy (trompette), Thomas Brenneck (basse, orgue, percussions), Homer Steinweiss (batterie)
    Album Black Velvet Label Daptone (DAP054P) Année 2018
  • 19h52
    It's a girl - VINCENT BOURGEYX
    Vincent Bourgeyx

    It’s a Girl

    Vincent Bourgeyx. : compositeur, Vincent Bourgeyx (piano), David Prez (saxophone ténor), Matt Penman (basse), Obed Calvaire (batterie)
    Album Cosmic Dream Label Paris Jazz Underground (PJU019) Année 2019
