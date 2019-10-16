Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mercredi 16 octobre 2019
59 min

Vendre le monde : Yael Naim, Bill Evans, Ahmad Jamal, Uriel Herman and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Vendre le monde : Yael Naim, Bill Evans, Ahmad Jamal, Uriel Herman and more
Yael Naim, © Getty / Lionel Flusin

Il était une fois, l'histoire d'un homme qui avait vendu le monde, racontée partout dans le monde. "The Man who sold the world", c'est un morceau de David Bowie, qui a été repris en France, en Israël et aux Etats Unis. Autant de pays que nous visiterons ce soir...

Yael Naim - Ima (feat Leyla McCalla)
Album Older
Tôt ou Tard

Older
Older

Jazz Workshop - Mezare Israel
Compilation Spiritual Jazz 5 : The World
Jazzman

Spiritual Jazz 5 : The World
Spiritual Jazz 5 : The World

Bill Evans Trio - Israel
Album Explorations
Riverside

Explorations
Explorations

Uriel Herman - Hayu Leylot
Album Face to Face
Laborie Jazz

Face to Face
Face to Face

Brad Mehldau - Smells Like Teen Spirit - Live
Album 10 Years Solo Live
Nonesuch

10 Years Solo Live
10 Years Solo Live

Possible(s) Quartet - The Man Who Sold the World
Album Songs From Bowie
Les Improfreesateurs

Songs From Bowie
Songs From Bowie

Bebo Valdés, Diego El Cigala - Lagrimas Negras
Album Lagrimas Negras
Calle 54

Lagrimas Negras
Lagrimas Negras

Pity Cabrera - Lacrima y Mosa
Album Mozart Goes to Havana !
Rumor

Mozart Goes to Havana !
Mozart Goes to Havana !

Ahmad Jamal - Bogota
Album Macanudo
Argo

Macanudo
Macanudo
