Vendre le monde : Yael Naim, Bill Evans, Ahmad Jamal, Uriel Herman and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Il était une fois, l'histoire d'un homme qui avait vendu le monde, racontée partout dans le monde. "The Man who sold the world", c'est un morceau de David Bowie, qui a été repris en France, en Israël et aux Etats Unis. Autant de pays que nous visiterons ce soir...
Programmation musicale
Yael Naim - Ima (feat Leyla McCalla)
Album Older
Tôt ou Tard
Jazz Workshop - Mezare Israel
Compilation Spiritual Jazz 5 : The World
Jazzman
Bill Evans Trio - Israel
Album Explorations
Riverside
Uriel Herman - Hayu Leylot
Album Face to Face
Laborie Jazz
Brad Mehldau - Smells Like Teen Spirit - Live
Album 10 Years Solo Live
Nonesuch
Possible(s) Quartet - The Man Who Sold the World
Album Songs From Bowie
Les Improfreesateurs
Bebo Valdés, Diego El Cigala - Lagrimas Negras
Album Lagrimas Negras
Calle 54
Pity Cabrera - Lacrima y Mosa
Album Mozart Goes to Havana !
Rumor
Ahmad Jamal - Bogota
Album Macanudo
Argo
