Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19h
Mardi 28 septembre 2021
59 min

Vagabonds : Julie London, Laurent Bardainne, Charles Mingus, Karsten Hochapfel and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Vagabonds : Julie London, Laurent Bardainne, Charles Mingus, Karsten Hochapfel and more
Juie London, © Getty / Silver Screen Collection

Ce soir, nous n'avons pas d'argent, pas de téléphone, mais nous avons la liberté. Prenons la route. A nous la vie de hobo !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    King of the road - JULIE LONDON, THE GERARLD WILSON BIG BAND
    Julie London

    King Of The Road

    Roger Miller : compositeur, Gerarld Wilson Big Band, Juile London (chant), The Gerald Wilson Big Band
    Album Feeling Good Label Liberty (1599361)
  • 19h04
    Hobo, you can't ride this train - LOUIS ARMSTRONG
    Louis Armstrong & His Orchestra

    Hobo, You Can't Ride This Train

    Louis Armstrong. : compositeur, Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix), Louis Bacon (trompette), Louis Hunt (trompette), Billy Hicks (trompette), Charlie Green (trombone), Pete Clark (clarinette, saxophone alto), Edgar Sampson (saxophone alto, violon), Elmer Williams (saxophone ténor), Don Kirkpatrick (piano), John Truehart (guitare), Elmer James (tuba, contrebasse), Chick Webb (batterie), Mezz Mezzrow (cloches)
    Album The Complete RCA Victor Recordings Label Blue Bird (09026-63846-2) Année 2001
  • 19h07
    Hobo ho - Charles Mingus
    Charles Mingus

    Hobo Ho

    Charles Mingus. : compositeur, Charles Mingus (basse), Lonnie Hillyer (trompette), Al Derisi (trompette), Snookey Young (trompette), Howard Johnson (trompette), Ernie Royal (trompette), Jimmy Nottingham (trompette), Joe Wilder (trompette), Marvin Stamm (trompette), Eddie Bert (trombone), Warren Covington (trombone), Jimmy Knepper (trombone), Bob Stewart (tuba), Jack Jennings (tuba), Julius Watkins (cor), Paul Ingraham (cor), Brooks Tillotson (cor), Jimmy Buffington (cor), Hubert Laws (flûte), Teo Macero (saxophone alto, direction), Charles McPherson (bois), Booby Jones (bois), James Moody (bois), Harvey Estrin (bois), Danny Bank (bois), Joe Temperley (bois), Seymour ""Red"" Press (bois), Al Regni (bois), Hank Freeman (bois), Daniel Trimboli (bois), Ray Beckenstein (bois), Hal Mc Kusick (bois), John Leonoe (bois), Jerry Dodgion (bois), Romeo Penque (bois), Wallace Shapiro (bois), George Marge (bois), John Foster (piano), Sir Roland Hanna (piano), Patti Borwn (piano), Bucky Pizzarelli (guitare), Charles McCracken (violoncelle), Homer Mensch (basse), Kenneth Fricker (basse), John A Schaeffer (basse), Francis X Savarese (basse), G Sonny Brown (basse), Dannie Richmond (batterie), Phil Kraus ((percussions), Warren Smith (percussions)
    Album Let My Children Hear Music : The complete Columbia & RCA albums collection / cd 5 Label Columbia (88697979592-6) Année 2012
  • 19h18
    Hobo Joe - JOHNNY COLES
    Johnny Coles

    Hobo Joe

    Joe Henderson. : compositeur, Johnny Coles (trompette), Leo Wright (saxophone alto), Joe Henderson (saxophone ténor), Bob Cranshaw (basse), Walter Perkins (batterie), Duke Pearson (piano)
    Album Little Johnny C Label Blue Note (BST 84 144) Année 1963
  • 19h28
    Polaris - AARON DIEHL
    Aaron Diehl

    Polaris

    Aaron Diehl. : compositeur, Aaron Diehl (piano), Paul Sikivie (contrebasse), Gregory Hutchinson (batterie)
    Album The Vagabond Label Mack Avenue (MAC1153) Année 2020
  • 19h34
    Star 5 (feat. Anthony Joseph) - LAURENT BARDAINNE , TIGRE D'EAU DOUCE , ANTHONY JOSEPH
    Laurent Bardainne & Tigre D’eau Douce

    Star 5 (feat. Anthony Joseph)

    Laurent Bardainne. : compositeur, Anthony Joseph (voix), Laurent Bardainne (saxophone ténor), Arnaud Roulin (Hammond B3), Sylvain Daniel (basse), Philippe Gleizes (batterie), Roger Raspail (percussions)
    Album Love is Everywhere Label Heavely Sweetness Année 2020
  • 19h41
    UNS on the go - KARSTEN HOCHAPFEL, BENJAMIN SANZ, ANTOINE VIARD
    Uns

    UNS on the go

    Uns. : compositeur, Antoine Viard (saxophone alto), Karsten Hochapfel (guitare, guitare portuguaise), Benjamin Sanz (batterie)
    Album Uns Label Mirr Année 2021
  • 19h44
    Port-au-Prince - MOONLIGHT BENJAMIN
    Moonlight Benjamin

    Port-au-Prince

    Moonlight Benjamin. : compositeur, Moonlight Benjamin (voix), Matthis Pascaud (guitare), Marck-Richard Mirand (basse), Bertrand Noël (batterie), Claude Saturne (percussions)
    Album Siltane Label Ma Case (MACASE025) Année 2018
  • 19h50
    Choucoune - ISSA EL SAIEH
    Issa El Saieh

    Choucoune

    Issa El Saieh. : compositeur, Issa El Saieh (clarinette, saxophone), Guy Durosier (saxophone, chant), Herbie Widmaier (chant), Raoul Guillaume (saxophone alto), Roland Guillaume (saxophone alto), Webert Sicot (saxophone alto), Charles Dessalines (saxophone ténor), Sevelum (saxophone baryton), Serge Lebon (trompette), Hilario Dorval (trompette), Alphonse Simon (trompette), Bebo Valdez (piano), Ernst Nono Lamy (piano), Kenel Duroseau (contrebasse), Ti Marcel (conga), Ti Roro (conga), Rene D'Or (bongo, chant)
    Album El Maestro Label Mini Records Année 2010
  • 19h53
    Bara idag. kanske imorgon - LA LA LARS
    La La Lars

    Bara idag. kanske imorgon

    La La Lars. : compositeur, La La Lars, Goran Kajfes (trompette), Jonas Kullhammar (saxophone ténor, flute, basson), Carl Bagge (piano, philicorde), Johan Berthling (basse), Lars Skoglund (batterie, cymbales, percussions, vibraphone)
    Album La La Lars II Label Headspin Recordings Année 2019
  • 19h57
    L'éléphant - ODDJOB
    Oddjob

    L’éléphant

    Oddjob. : compositeur, Goran Kajfes (trompette), Per ""rusktrask"" Johansson (saxophones, flute, clarinette), Daniel Karlsson (piano, claviers), Peter Forss (basse), Janne Robertson (batterie)
    Album Jazzoo Label Headspin Recordings (69020002) Année 2015
