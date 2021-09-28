Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 28 septembre 2021
Vagabonds : Julie London, Laurent Bardainne, Charles Mingus, Karsten Hochapfel and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, nous n'avons pas d'argent, pas de téléphone, mais nous avons la liberté. Prenons la route. A nous la vie de hobo !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Julie London
King Of The RoadRoger Miller : compositeur, Gerarld Wilson Big Band, Juile London (chant), The Gerald Wilson Big BandAlbum Feeling Good Label Liberty (1599361)
- 19h04Louis Armstrong & His Orchestra
Hobo, You Can't Ride This TrainLouis Armstrong. : compositeur, Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix), Louis Bacon (trompette), Louis Hunt (trompette), Billy Hicks (trompette), Charlie Green (trombone), Pete Clark (clarinette, saxophone alto), Edgar Sampson (saxophone alto, violon), Elmer Williams (saxophone ténor), Don Kirkpatrick (piano), John Truehart (guitare), Elmer James (tuba, contrebasse), Chick Webb (batterie), Mezz Mezzrow (cloches)Album The Complete RCA Victor Recordings Label Blue Bird (09026-63846-2) Année 2001
- 19h07Charles Mingus
Hobo HoCharles Mingus. : compositeur, Charles Mingus (basse), Lonnie Hillyer (trompette), Al Derisi (trompette), Snookey Young (trompette), Howard Johnson (trompette), Ernie Royal (trompette), Jimmy Nottingham (trompette), Joe Wilder (trompette), Marvin Stamm (trompette), Eddie Bert (trombone), Warren Covington (trombone), Jimmy Knepper (trombone), Bob Stewart (tuba), Jack Jennings (tuba), Julius Watkins (cor), Paul Ingraham (cor), Brooks Tillotson (cor), Jimmy Buffington (cor), Hubert Laws (flûte), Teo Macero (saxophone alto, direction), Charles McPherson (bois), Booby Jones (bois), James Moody (bois), Harvey Estrin (bois), Danny Bank (bois), Joe Temperley (bois), Seymour ""Red"" Press (bois), Al Regni (bois), Hank Freeman (bois), Daniel Trimboli (bois), Ray Beckenstein (bois), Hal Mc Kusick (bois), John Leonoe (bois), Jerry Dodgion (bois), Romeo Penque (bois), Wallace Shapiro (bois), George Marge (bois), John Foster (piano), Sir Roland Hanna (piano), Patti Borwn (piano), Bucky Pizzarelli (guitare), Charles McCracken (violoncelle), Homer Mensch (basse), Kenneth Fricker (basse), John A Schaeffer (basse), Francis X Savarese (basse), G Sonny Brown (basse), Dannie Richmond (batterie), Phil Kraus ((percussions), Warren Smith (percussions)Album Let My Children Hear Music : The complete Columbia & RCA albums collection / cd 5 Label Columbia (88697979592-6) Année 2012
- 19h18Johnny Coles
Hobo JoeJoe Henderson. : compositeur, Johnny Coles (trompette), Leo Wright (saxophone alto), Joe Henderson (saxophone ténor), Bob Cranshaw (basse), Walter Perkins (batterie), Duke Pearson (piano)Album Little Johnny C Label Blue Note (BST 84 144) Année 1963
- 19h28Aaron Diehl
PolarisAaron Diehl. : compositeur, Aaron Diehl (piano), Paul Sikivie (contrebasse), Gregory Hutchinson (batterie)Album The Vagabond Label Mack Avenue (MAC1153) Année 2020
- 19h34Laurent Bardainne & Tigre D’eau Douce
Star 5 (feat. Anthony Joseph)Laurent Bardainne. : compositeur, Anthony Joseph (voix), Laurent Bardainne (saxophone ténor), Arnaud Roulin (Hammond B3), Sylvain Daniel (basse), Philippe Gleizes (batterie), Roger Raspail (percussions)Album Love is Everywhere Label Heavely Sweetness Année 2020
- 19h41Uns
UNS on the goUns. : compositeur, Antoine Viard (saxophone alto), Karsten Hochapfel (guitare, guitare portuguaise), Benjamin Sanz (batterie)Album Uns Label Mirr Année 2021
- 19h44Moonlight Benjamin
Port-au-PrinceMoonlight Benjamin. : compositeur, Moonlight Benjamin (voix), Matthis Pascaud (guitare), Marck-Richard Mirand (basse), Bertrand Noël (batterie), Claude Saturne (percussions)Album Siltane Label Ma Case (MACASE025) Année 2018
- 19h50Issa El Saieh
ChoucouneIssa El Saieh. : compositeur, Issa El Saieh (clarinette, saxophone), Guy Durosier (saxophone, chant), Herbie Widmaier (chant), Raoul Guillaume (saxophone alto), Roland Guillaume (saxophone alto), Webert Sicot (saxophone alto), Charles Dessalines (saxophone ténor), Sevelum (saxophone baryton), Serge Lebon (trompette), Hilario Dorval (trompette), Alphonse Simon (trompette), Bebo Valdez (piano), Ernst Nono Lamy (piano), Kenel Duroseau (contrebasse), Ti Marcel (conga), Ti Roro (conga), Rene D'Or (bongo, chant)Album El Maestro Label Mini Records Année 2010
- 19h53La La Lars
Bara idag. kanske imorgonLa La Lars. : compositeur, La La Lars, Goran Kajfes (trompette), Jonas Kullhammar (saxophone ténor, flute, basson), Carl Bagge (piano, philicorde), Johan Berthling (basse), Lars Skoglund (batterie, cymbales, percussions, vibraphone)Album La La Lars II Label Headspin Recordings Année 2019
- 19h57Oddjob
L’éléphantOddjob. : compositeur, Goran Kajfes (trompette), Per ""rusktrask"" Johansson (saxophones, flute, clarinette), Daniel Karlsson (piano, claviers), Peter Forss (basse), Janne Robertson (batterie)Album Jazzoo Label Headspin Recordings (69020002) Année 2015
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration