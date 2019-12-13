Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Vendredi 13 décembre 2019
59 min

Urgences : Terri Lyne Carrington, Doris Day, Miles Davis, Art Tatum and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Urgences : Terri Lyne Carrington, Doris Day, Miles Davis, Art Tatum and more
Terri Lyne Carrington, © Andy Sheppard

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, nous conjuguons tout au présent. Nous aimons, courons, dansons maintenant, parce qu'il y a urgence. Pourquoi écouter demain ce que l'on peut écouter aujourd'hui ?

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h02
    Lullaby of broadway - DORIS DAY
    Doris Day

    Lullaby of Broadway

    Album Secret love Label Living Era (CD AJA 5533) Année 2004
  • 19h06
    Just one of those things - ART TATUM
    Art TatumPiano

    Just one of those things

    Album Les incontournables / Art Tatum Label Warner Music France (0630-15417-2) Année 1996
  • 19h13
  • 19h13
    Equipoise - MAX ROACH
    Max RoachBatterie

    Equipoise

    Cowell Stanley Allen : compositeur, Jymie Merritt : Basse électrique, Stanley Cowell : Piano, Gary Bartz : Saxophone alto, Charles Tolliver : Trompette
    Album Members don't git weary Label Rhino Atlantic
  • 19h13
    Love Medley: (Love is just around the corner/ i love you/ love you Madly) - ANDY BEY
    Andy Bey

    Love Medley: (Love is just around the corner/ i love you/ love you Madly)

    The Bey Sisters
    Album Andy bey & the bey sisters Label Prestige (PRCD 24245-2) Année 2000
  • 19h21
  • 19h27
    Cut and run - DANIEL HERSKEDAL
    Daniel Herskedalcompositeur, Daniel HerskedalTuba

    Cut and run

    Bergmund Waal Skaslien : Alto (instrument), Eyolf Dale : Piano, Helge Andreas Norbakken : Percussions
    Album Voyage Label Edition (EDN1124) Année 2019
  • 19h27
  • 19h27
  • 19h33
    Neck of the woods - DANIEL HERSKEDAL
    Daniel HerskedalTuba

    Neck of the woods

    Marius Neset : Saxophone
    Album Neck of the woods Label Edition Records (EDN1034) Année 2012
  • 19h38
    Flow - AARON GOLDBERG
    Omer Avitalcompositeur

    Flow

    Yes Trio, Aaron Goldberg : Piano, Omer Avital : Contrebasse, Ali Jackson : Batterie
    Album Groove du jour Label Jazz & People Année 2019
  • 19h38
  • 19h46
    Dr. jackle - MILES DAVIS
    Miles DavisTrompette

    Dr. jackle

    Divers
    Album Chronicle -The complete Prestige recordings (1951-1956) discs 5 à 8 Label Prestige (98472/B) Année 1987
