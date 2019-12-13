Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Vendredi 13 décembre 2019
Urgences : Terri Lyne Carrington, Doris Day, Miles Davis, Art Tatum and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir dans Banzzaï, nous conjuguons tout au présent. Nous aimons, courons, dansons maintenant, parce qu'il y a urgence. Pourquoi écouter demain ce que l'on peut écouter aujourd'hui ?
La programmation musicale :
- 19h02Doris Day
Lullaby of BroadwayAlbum Secret love Label Living Era (CD AJA 5533) Année 2004
- 19h06Art TatumPiano
Just one of those thingsAlbum Les incontournables / Art Tatum Label Warner Music France (0630-15417-2) Année 1996
- 19h13
virgule trlala
- 19h13Max RoachBatterie
EquipoiseCowell Stanley Allen : compositeur, Jymie Merritt : Basse électrique, Stanley Cowell : Piano, Gary Bartz : Saxophone alto, Charles Tolliver : TrompetteAlbum Members don't git weary Label Rhino Atlantic
- 19h13Andy Bey
Love Medley: (Love is just around the corner/ i love you/ love you Madly)The Bey SistersAlbum Andy bey & the bey sisters Label Prestige (PRCD 24245-2) Année 2000
- 19h27Daniel Herskedalcompositeur, Daniel HerskedalTuba
Cut and runBergmund Waal Skaslien : Alto (instrument), Eyolf Dale : Piano, Helge Andreas Norbakken : PercussionsAlbum Voyage Label Edition (EDN1124) Année 2019
- 19h27
virgule tendre étendue
- 19h33Daniel HerskedalTuba
Neck of the woodsMarius Neset : SaxophoneAlbum Neck of the woods Label Edition Records (EDN1034) Année 2012
- 19h38Omer Avitalcompositeur
FlowYes Trio, Aaron Goldberg : Piano, Omer Avital : Contrebasse, Ali Jackson : BatterieAlbum Groove du jour Label Jazz & People Année 2019
- 19h38
virgule écoute écoute étendue
- 19h46Miles DavisTrompette
Dr. jackleDiversAlbum Chronicle -The complete Prestige recordings (1951-1956) discs 5 à 8 Label Prestige (98472/B) Année 1987
59 min
