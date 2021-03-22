Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 22 mars 2021
59 min

Une île à soi : Gretchen Parlato, Ahmad Jamal, Hugh Masekela, Sarah Vaughan, Sun Ra and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Une île à soi : Gretchen Parlato, Ahmad Jamal, Hugh Masekela, Sarah Vaughan, Sun Ra and more
Gretchen Parlato, © Laurent Desberg

Vous avez une île, vous ? Nous oui. Une île comme un refuge, où nous nous retirons en paix. Ce soir, on vous donne ses coordonnées.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    An occasional man - SARAH VAUGHAN
    Sarah Vaughan

    An Occasional Man

    Hugh Martin. : compositeur, Ralph Blane. : compositeur, Sarah Vaughan (voix), Ernie Wilkins Orchestra, Ernie Royal (trompette), Bernie Glow (trompette), J. J. Johnson (trombone), Kai Winding (trombone), Julian 'Cannonball' Adderley (saxophone alto), Sam Marowitz (saxophone alto), Jerome Richardson (flûte), Jimmy Jones (piano), Turk Van Lake (guitare), Joe Benjamin (contrebasse), Roy Haynes (batterie)
    Album In the Land of HI-FI Label Emarcy (826454-2) Année 1956
  • 19h05
    Island fever - AHMAD JAMAL
    Ahmad Jamal

    Island Fever

    Ahmad Jamal. : compositeur, Ahmad Jamal (piano), James Cammack (contrebasse), Idris Muhammad (batterie)
    Album In Search Of Label Birdology (FDM 366442) Année 2003
  • 19h10
    Cantelope island - HUGH MASEKELA
    Hugh Masekela

    Cantelope Island

    Herbie Hancock. : compositeur, Hugh Masekela (trompette, voix), Larry Willis (piano), Harold Dotson (contrebasse), Henry Jenkins (batterie)
    Album The Lasting Impressions of Ooga Booga Label Verve (531630-2) Année 1996
  • 19h17
    Island song - ANDRE CONDOUANT
    André Condouant

    Island song

    André Condouant. : compositeur, André Condouant (guitare), Alain Jean-Marie (piano), Patrice Caratini (contrebasse), Oliver Jonhson (batterie)
    Album André Condouant Label Debs (HDD708) Année 1982
  • 19h23
    Magnus - GRETCHEN PARLATO
    Gretchen Parlato

    Magnus

    Gretchen Parlato. : compositeur, Magnus Thompson. : compositeur, Gretchen Parlato (voix), Marcel Camargo (guitare), Artyom Manukyan (violoncelle), Leo Costa (batterie), Magnus Thompson (voix), Thaddeus Thompson (voix), Ashley Thompson (voix), Chloe Camargo (voix), Marley Guiliana (voix)
    Album Flor Label Edition (EDN1170) Année 2021
  • 19h29
    Sunny island - NANA VASCONCELOS
    Nana Vasconcelos & Antonello Salis

    Sunny Island

    Antonello Salis. : compositeur, Nana Vasconcelos (voix, percussions), Antonello Salis (accordéon)
    Album Lester Label Soul Note (21157-2) Année 1987
  • 19h35
    Island in the sun - SUN RA
    Sun Ra

    Island in the Sun

    Sun Ra. : compositeur, Sun Ra (piano), Akh Tal Ebah (voix), Marshall Allen (flûte), Danny Ray Thompson (bongos), Eddie Thomas (batterie), Eloe Omoe (claquements de main)
    Album Of Abstract Dreams Label Strut Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 19 mars 2021
59 min
Les danseurs : Dizzy Gillespie, Lil Greenwood, Aldo Romano, Randy Weston and more
émission suivante
mardi 23 mars 2021
59 min
Compte sur nous : Maria Bethânia, Kamasi Washington, Eliane Elias, Moreno Veloso and more