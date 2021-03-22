Une île à soi : Gretchen Parlato, Ahmad Jamal, Hugh Masekela, Sarah Vaughan, Sun Ra and more

Sarah Vaughan

An Occasional Man

Hugh Martin. : compositeur, Ralph Blane. : compositeur, Sarah Vaughan (voix), Ernie Wilkins Orchestra, Ernie Royal (trompette), Bernie Glow (trompette), J. J. Johnson (trombone), Kai Winding (trombone), Julian 'Cannonball' Adderley (saxophone alto), Sam Marowitz (saxophone alto), Jerome Richardson (flûte), Jimmy Jones (piano), Turk Van Lake (guitare), Joe Benjamin (contrebasse), Roy Haynes (batterie)