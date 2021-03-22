Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 22 mars 2021
Une île à soi : Gretchen Parlato, Ahmad Jamal, Hugh Masekela, Sarah Vaughan, Sun Ra and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Vous avez une île, vous ? Nous oui. Une île comme un refuge, où nous nous retirons en paix. Ce soir, on vous donne ses coordonnées.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Sarah Vaughan
An Occasional ManHugh Martin. : compositeur, Ralph Blane. : compositeur, Sarah Vaughan (voix), Ernie Wilkins Orchestra, Ernie Royal (trompette), Bernie Glow (trompette), J. J. Johnson (trombone), Kai Winding (trombone), Julian 'Cannonball' Adderley (saxophone alto), Sam Marowitz (saxophone alto), Jerome Richardson (flûte), Jimmy Jones (piano), Turk Van Lake (guitare), Joe Benjamin (contrebasse), Roy Haynes (batterie)Album In the Land of HI-FI Label Emarcy (826454-2) Année 1956
- 19h05Ahmad Jamal
Island FeverAhmad Jamal. : compositeur, Ahmad Jamal (piano), James Cammack (contrebasse), Idris Muhammad (batterie)Album In Search Of Label Birdology (FDM 366442) Année 2003
- 19h10Hugh Masekela
Cantelope IslandHerbie Hancock. : compositeur, Hugh Masekela (trompette, voix), Larry Willis (piano), Harold Dotson (contrebasse), Henry Jenkins (batterie)Album The Lasting Impressions of Ooga Booga Label Verve (531630-2) Année 1996
- 19h17André Condouant
Island songAndré Condouant. : compositeur, André Condouant (guitare), Alain Jean-Marie (piano), Patrice Caratini (contrebasse), Oliver Jonhson (batterie)Album André Condouant Label Debs (HDD708) Année 1982
- 19h23Gretchen Parlato
MagnusGretchen Parlato. : compositeur, Magnus Thompson. : compositeur, Gretchen Parlato (voix), Marcel Camargo (guitare), Artyom Manukyan (violoncelle), Leo Costa (batterie), Magnus Thompson (voix), Thaddeus Thompson (voix), Ashley Thompson (voix), Chloe Camargo (voix), Marley Guiliana (voix)Album Flor Label Edition (EDN1170) Année 2021
- 19h29Nana Vasconcelos & Antonello Salis
Sunny IslandAntonello Salis. : compositeur, Nana Vasconcelos (voix, percussions), Antonello Salis (accordéon)Album Lester Label Soul Note (21157-2) Année 1987
- 19h35Sun Ra
Island in the SunSun Ra. : compositeur, Sun Ra (piano), Akh Tal Ebah (voix), Marshall Allen (flûte), Danny Ray Thompson (bongos), Eddie Thomas (batterie), Eloe Omoe (claquements de main)Album Of Abstract Dreams Label Strut Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
émission précédentevendredi 19 mars 2021