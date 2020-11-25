Un très bon amour : Big Maybelle, Antoine Berjeaut, Portico Quartet, Lee Morgan and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Big Maybelle le promet, il n'y a pas plus résistant que son amour. Il est aussi profond que les océans. Aussi pur qu'un nouveau né. Et il existera aussi longtemps qu'elle sera vivante. Vous êtes convaincus ? Nous oui. En voilà un, de très bon amour.

Programmation musicale

Big Maybelle - That’s A Pretty Good Love (Buddy Lucas, Fred Mendelsohn)

Single de 1956

Big Maybelle (voix), Kelly Owens & son orchestre, Kelly Owens (piano), Dave McRae (saxophone alto), Warren Lucky et Buddy Lucas (saxophone ténor), Leslie Johnakins (saxophone baryton), Mickey Baker (guitare), Leonard Gaskin (basse) et Sol Hall (batterie)

Savoy

Lee Morgan - Candy (Mack David, Joan Whitney, Alex Kramer)

Album Candy

Lee Morgan (trompette), Sonny Clark (piano), Doug Watkins (contrebasse), Art Taylor (batterie)

Blue Note

Gene Harris and the Three Sounds - Funky Pullett (Monk Higgins)

Album Live at the 'It Club'

Gene Harris (piano), Henry Franklin (contrebasse), Carl Burnett (batterie)

Blue Note

Ray Brown Trio - My Romance (Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart)

Album 3 Dimensional

Ray Brown (contrebasse), Gene Harris (piano), Jeff Hamilton (batterie)

Concord

Portico Quartet - Prickly Pear (Portico Quartet)

Album Knee-Deep in the North Sea

Jack Wyllie (saxophone), Milo Fitzpatrick (contrebasse), Duncan Bellamy (hang), Nick Mulvey (hang)

Real World

Kenny Wheeler, Norma Winstone, London Vocal Project - Black March (Kenny Wheeler)

Album Mirrors

Kenny Wheeler (bugle), Norma Winstone (voix), Nikki Iles (piano), Mark Lokheart (saxophone), Steve Watts (contrebasse), James Maddren (batterie), London Vocal Project, Pete Churchill (direction)

Edition

Nat Birchall - Nica’s Dance (Nat Birchall)

Album Akhenaten

Nat Birchall (saxophone ténor), Adam Fairhall (piano), Gavin Barras (contrebasse), Gaz Hughes (batterie)

Gondwana

Antoine Berjeaut (ft Mike Ladd) - Baroness (Antoine Berjeaut, Mike Ladd)

Album Wasteland

Antoine Berjeaut (bugle), Mike Ladd (voix), Jozef Dumoulin (claviers), Stéphane Kerecki (contrebasse), Fabrice Moreau (batterie)

FreshSound

Pete Drake and his Talking Steel Guitar - The Spook (Pete Drake)

Single de 1962

Pete Drake (steel guitar)

Starday