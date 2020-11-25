Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mercredi 25 novembre 2020
59 min

Un très bon amour : Big Maybelle, Antoine Berjeaut, Portico Quartet, Lee Morgan and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Un très bon amour : Big Maybelle, Antoine Berjeaut, Portico Quartet, Lee Morgan and more
Big Maybelle, © Getty / Gille Petard

Big Maybelle le promet, il n'y a pas plus résistant que son amour. Il est aussi profond que les océans. Aussi pur qu'un nouveau né. Et il existera aussi longtemps qu'elle sera vivante. Vous êtes convaincus ? Nous oui. En voilà un, de très bon amour.

Programmation musicale

Big Maybelle - That’s A Pretty Good Love (Buddy Lucas, Fred Mendelsohn)
Single de 1956
Big Maybelle (voix), Kelly Owens & son orchestre, Kelly Owens (piano), Dave McRae (saxophone alto), Warren Lucky et Buddy Lucas (saxophone ténor), Leslie Johnakins (saxophone baryton), Mickey Baker (guitare), Leonard Gaskin (basse) et Sol Hall (batterie)
Savoy

Big Maybelle - That’s A Pretty Good Love
Lee Morgan - Candy (Mack David, Joan Whitney, Alex Kramer)
Album Candy
Lee Morgan (trompette), Sonny Clark (piano), Doug Watkins (contrebasse), Art Taylor (batterie)
Blue Note

Candy
Gene Harris and the Three Sounds - Funky Pullett (Monk Higgins)
 Album Live at the 'It Club'
Gene Harris (piano), Henry Franklin (contrebasse), Carl Burnett (batterie)
Blue Note

Live at the 'It Club'
Ray Brown Trio - My Romance (Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart)
Album 3 Dimensional
Ray Brown (contrebasse), Gene Harris (piano), Jeff Hamilton (batterie)
Concord

3 Dimensional
Portico Quartet - Prickly Pear (Portico Quartet)
Album Knee-Deep in the North Sea
Jack Wyllie (saxophone), Milo Fitzpatrick (contrebasse), Duncan Bellamy (hang), Nick Mulvey (hang)
Real World

Knee-Deep in the North Sea
Kenny Wheeler, Norma Winstone, London Vocal Project - Black March (Kenny Wheeler)
Album Mirrors
Kenny Wheeler (bugle), Norma Winstone (voix), Nikki Iles (piano), Mark Lokheart (saxophone), Steve Watts (contrebasse), James Maddren (batterie), London Vocal Project, Pete Churchill (direction)
Edition

Mirrors
Nat Birchall - Nica’s Dance (Nat Birchall)
Album Akhenaten
Nat Birchall (saxophone ténor), Adam Fairhall (piano), Gavin Barras (contrebasse), Gaz Hughes (batterie)
Gondwana

Akhenaten
Antoine Berjeaut (ft Mike Ladd) - Baroness (Antoine Berjeaut, Mike Ladd)
Album Wasteland
Antoine Berjeaut (bugle), Mike Ladd (voix), Jozef Dumoulin (claviers), Stéphane Kerecki (contrebasse), Fabrice Moreau (batterie)
FreshSound

Wasteland
Pete Drake and his Talking Steel Guitar - The Spook (Pete Drake)
Single de 1962
Pete Drake (steel guitar)
Starday

The Spook
