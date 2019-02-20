Un peu fous : Eileen Barton, Christophe Imbs, Abdullah Ibrahim, Roberto Fonseca and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Mélanger les mers et les frontières, tutoyer les tomates, faire pousser l'herbe haute... Qu'il est doux d'être un peu fou.
Eileen Barton, The New Yorkers - Poco Loco in the Coco
Single de 1950
National Records
Bud Powell - Un Poco Loco
Album The Amazing Bud Powell
Blue Note
Abdullah Ibrahim - Did You Hear That Sound
Album Re : Brahim (Abdullah Ibrahim Remixed)
Enja
Hugh Masekela - Grazing In the Grass
Single de 1968
Philips
Sheer All Stars - Cloth Over Table Mountain
Album Dance With Me
Sheer Sound
Art Blakey - Lamento Africano
Album Holiday For Skins Vol 1
Blue Note
George Symonette, The Native Bahamians Rhythms - Don’t Touch Me Tomato
Album Island In The Sun
Sunrise
Roberto Fonseca - Cuando une Grece
Album Akokan
Enja
Ajoyo - Benskin
Album Ajoyo
Ropeadope
Christian Scott ATunde Adjuah - No Love
Album Diaspora
Stretch Music
Christophe Imbs - Shark
Album For Your Own Good !
Collectif Oh !
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration