Mercredi 20 février 2019
59 min

Un peu fous : Eileen Barton, Christophe Imbs, Abdullah Ibrahim, Roberto Fonseca and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Un peu fous : Eileen Barton, Christophe Imbs, Abdullah Ibrahim, Roberto Fonseca and more
Eileen Barton, © Getty / Bettmann

Mélanger les mers et les frontières, tutoyer les tomates, faire pousser l'herbe haute... Qu'il est doux d'être un peu fou.

Eileen Barton, The New Yorkers - Poco Loco in the Coco
Single de 1950
National Records

Bud Powell - Un Poco Loco
Album The Amazing Bud Powell
Blue Note

Abdullah Ibrahim - Did You Hear That Sound
 Album Re : Brahim (Abdullah Ibrahim Remixed)
Enja

Hugh Masekela - Grazing In the Grass
Single de 1968
Philips

Sheer All Stars - Cloth Over Table Mountain
Album Dance With Me
Sheer Sound

Art Blakey - Lamento Africano
Album Holiday For Skins Vol 1
Blue Note

George Symonette, The Native Bahamians Rhythms - Don’t Touch Me Tomato
Album Island In The Sun
Sunrise

Roberto Fonseca - Cuando une Grece
Album Akokan
Enja

Ajoyo - Benskin
Album Ajoyo
Ropeadope 

Christian Scott ATunde Adjuah - No Love
Album Diaspora
Stretch Music

Christophe Imbs - Shark
 Album For Your Own Good !
Collectif Oh !

