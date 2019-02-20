Un peu fous : Eileen Barton, Christophe Imbs, Abdullah Ibrahim, Roberto Fonseca and more

Mélanger les mers et les frontières, tutoyer les tomates, faire pousser l'herbe haute... Qu'il est doux d'être un peu fou.

Eileen Barton, The New Yorkers - Poco Loco in the Coco

Single de 1950

National Records

Bud Powell - Un Poco Loco

Album The Amazing Bud Powell

Blue Note

Abdullah Ibrahim - Did You Hear That Sound

Album Re : Brahim (Abdullah Ibrahim Remixed)

Enja

Hugh Masekela - Grazing In the Grass

Single de 1968

Philips

Sheer All Stars - Cloth Over Table Mountain

Album Dance With Me

Sheer Sound

Art Blakey - Lamento Africano

Album Holiday For Skins Vol 1

Blue Note

George Symonette, The Native Bahamians Rhythms - Don’t Touch Me Tomato

Album Island In The Sun

Sunrise

Roberto Fonseca - Cuando une Grece

Album Akokan

Enja

Ajoyo - Benskin

Album Ajoyo

Ropeadope

Christian Scott ATunde Adjuah - No Love

Album Diaspora

Stretch Music

Christophe Imbs - Shark

Album For Your Own Good !

Collectif Oh !