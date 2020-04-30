Un petit creux : Shirley Horn, Yusef Lateef, Snarky Puppy, Ulf Wakenius, Brad Mehldau and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

[première diffusion le 15 février 2018]

On a de l'appétit, ce soir. De l'appétit pour le groove, de l'appétit pour les fanfares cuivrées et les fantômes qui s'y glissent, de l'appétit pour croquer la vie comme on croquerait dans un morceau de sucre. Les petits creux, en creux des grandes aventures. Bon appétit... c'est Banzzaï !

Programmation musicale

Titus Turner - Hungry Man

Album Hungry man

Greasy

Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest - Atchafalaya

Album Sylva

Impulse 0602547222565

Brad Melhdau, Mark Giuliana - Hungry Ghost

Album Mehliana : Taming the Dragon

Nonesuch 7559-79579-5

Ulf Wakenius - Sugar Man

Album Momento Magico

ACT 9565-2

Hank Crawford - I Can't Stand It

Album Double cross

Atlantic

Jill Scott - Bedda At Home

Album Beautifully Human

Hidden Beach Rec 5176522

Hank Mobley - This I Dig Of You

Album Soul Station

Blue Note

Simon Chivallon - Flying wolves

Album Flying Wolf

Jazz Family JF038

Christian Scott - IDK

Album Diaspora

Strech Music

Shirley Horn - It’s Easy to Remember (live)

Album I Love You, Paris

Verve

Yusef Lateef - Snafu

Album Eastern Sounds

Prestige OJC20 612-2