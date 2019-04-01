Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 1 avril 2019
59 min

Tu rigoles ? : Eileen Barton, Henri Salvador, Thomas Enhco, Bojan Z, Bing Crosby and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Tu rigoles ? : Eileen Barton, Henri Salvador, Thomas Enhco, Bojan Z, Bing Crosby and more
Eileen Barton, © Getty / George Karger

Ce soir, nous célébrons les sourires, les joies, les rires cadencés, et les enthousiasmes délirants. Ce soir, coûte que coûte, faut rigoler !

La programmation musicale :
    19:00
    Eileen Barton

    « If I Knew You Were Comin’... » En-Thuz-e-Uz-e-As-M

    Eileen Barton (voix), The New YorkersLABEL : JasmineANNÉE : 2006
    « If I Knew You Were Comin’... » En-Thuz-e-Uz-e-As-M
    19:04
    Les Mccann

    « Plays the Shampoo At the Village Gate » Smile Stacey

    Les Mccann Ltd (piano), Herbie Lewis (basse), Ron Jefferson (batterie)LABEL : Fresh SoundANNÉE : 2012
    « Plays the Shampoo At the Village Gate » Smile Stacey
    19:09
    Slim Gaillard & His Peruvians

    « Opera In Vout » Laughin' in Rhythm

    Slim Gaillard (guitare, Voix), Dick Hyman (piano), Ernie Shepard (basse, Voix), Herbie Lovelle (batterie), Pepe Benque (bongos)LABEL : VerveANNÉE : 1956
    « Opera In Vout » Laughin' in Rhythm
    19:13
    Bing & Rosie

    « Bing & Rosie : The Crosby-Clooney Radio Sessions » The Little Brown Jug

    Bing & Rosie, Bing Crosby (voix), Rosemary Clooney (voix)LABEL : Bing Crosby EnterprisesANNÉE : 2013
    « Bing & Rosie : The Crosby-Clooney Radio Sessions » The Little Brown Jug
    19:14
    Eric Dolphy

    « The Complete Prestige Recordings » They All Laughed

    Eric Dolphy (saxophone Alto), Ken Mcintyre (saxophone Alto), Walter Bishop, Jr. (piano), Sam Jones (contrebasse), Arthur Taylor (batterie)LABEL : Prestige
    « The Complete Prestige Recordings » They All Laughed
    19:21
    John Coltrane

    « Ballads » Nancy (With the Laughing Face)

    John Coltrane Quartet, John Coltrane (saxophone Ténor), Mccoy Tyner (piano), Jimmy Garrison (basse), Elvin Jones (batterie)LABEL : Impulse !ANNÉE : 1987
    « Ballads » Nancy (With the Laughing Face)
    19:24
    Nan Wynn

    «50 Singing Ladies» Laugh and Call It Love

    Nan Wynn (voix), Teddy Wilson & His Orchestra, Jonah Jones (trompette), Benny Carter (saxophone Alto), Ben Webster (saxophone Ténor), Teddy Wilson (piano), John Kirby (basse), Cozy Cole (batterie)ALBUM : 50 SINGING LADIES / UNE ANTHOLOGIE 1933-1959LABEL : BD JAZZANNÉE : 2015
    «50 Singing Ladies» Laugh and Call It Love
    19:28
    Woody Herman & His Orchestra

    « Jazz & Humour - Une petite laitue... avec de la mayonnaise » Laughing Boy Blues

    Woody Herman & His Orchestra, Clarence Willard (trompette), Malcolm Crain (trompette), Neal Reid (trombone), Joe Bishop (bugle), Woody Herman (clarinette, Saxophone Alto, Voix), Jack Ferrier (saxophone Alto), Ray Hopfner (saxophone Alto), Saxie Mansfield (saxophone Ténor), Pete Johns (saxophone Ténor), Nick Hupfer (violon), Tommy Linehan (pano), Oliver Matthewson (guitare), Walter Yoder (basse), Franck Carlson (batterie), Sunny Skylar (voix)LABEL : Saga JazzANNÉE : 2003
    « Jazz & Humour - Une petite laitue... avec de la mayonnaise » Laughing Boy Blues
    19:31
    Bojan Z, Julien Lourau, Karim Ziad

    « Bozilo Live » Un demi porc et deux caisses de bière

    Bojan Z (piano), Julien Loureau (saxophone), Karim Ziad (batterie)LABEL : JMSANNÉE : 2009
    « Bozilo Live » Un demi porc et deux caisses de bière
    19:42
    Gary Burton & Keith Jarrett

    « Gary Burton & Keith Jarrett » Fortune Smiles

    Gary Burton (vibraphone), Keith Jarrett (piano), Sam Brown (guitare), Steve Swallow (basse), Bill Goodwin (batterie)LABEL : AtlanticANNÉE : 1971
    « Gary Burton & Keith Jarrett » Fortune Smiles
    19:42
    Gary Burton & Keith Jarrett

    « Gary Burton & Keith Jarrett » Fortune Smiles

    Gary Burton (vibraphone), Keith Jarrett (piano), Sam Brown (guitare), Steve Swallow (basse), Bill Goodwin (batterie)LABEL : AtlanticANNÉE : 1971
    « Gary Burton & Keith Jarrett » Fortune Smiles
    19:51
    Thomas Enhco

    « Thirty » Turning Thirty

    Thomas Enhco (piano)LABEL : Sony ClassicalANNÉE : 2019
    « Thirty » Turning Thirty
    19:55
    Henri Salvador

    « Chanson douces - Salvador s'amuse » Faut rigoler

    Henri Salvador (voix)LABEL : Polygram
    « Chanson douces - Salvador s'amuse » Faut rigoler
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 29 mars 2019
59 min
Bang Bang Boogaloo : Dizzy Gillespie, Umlaut Big Band, Roy Eldridge and more
émission suivante
mardi 2 avril 2019
59 min
Pluie d’amour : Camilla George, Brad Mehldau, Lee Morgan, Abdullah Ibrahim and more