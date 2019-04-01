Programmation musicale
Lundi 1 avril 2019
Tu rigoles ? : Eileen Barton, Henri Salvador, Thomas Enhco, Bojan Z, Bing Crosby and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, nous célébrons les sourires, les joies, les rires cadencés, et les enthousiasmes délirants. Ce soir, coûte que coûte, faut rigoler !
La programmation musicale :
19:00
Eileen Barton
« If I Knew You Were Comin’... » En-Thuz-e-Uz-e-As-MEileen Barton (voix), The New YorkersLABEL : JasmineANNÉE : 2006
19:04
Les Mccann
« Plays the Shampoo At the Village Gate » Smile StaceyLes Mccann Ltd (piano), Herbie Lewis (basse), Ron Jefferson (batterie)LABEL : Fresh SoundANNÉE : 2012
19:09
Slim Gaillard & His Peruvians
« Opera In Vout » Laughin' in RhythmSlim Gaillard (guitare, Voix), Dick Hyman (piano), Ernie Shepard (basse, Voix), Herbie Lovelle (batterie), Pepe Benque (bongos)LABEL : VerveANNÉE : 1956
19:13
Bing & Rosie
« Bing & Rosie : The Crosby-Clooney Radio Sessions » The Little Brown JugBing & Rosie, Bing Crosby (voix), Rosemary Clooney (voix)LABEL : Bing Crosby EnterprisesANNÉE : 2013
19:14
Eric Dolphy
« The Complete Prestige Recordings » They All LaughedEric Dolphy (saxophone Alto), Ken Mcintyre (saxophone Alto), Walter Bishop, Jr. (piano), Sam Jones (contrebasse), Arthur Taylor (batterie)LABEL : Prestige
19:21
John Coltrane
« Ballads » Nancy (With the Laughing Face)John Coltrane Quartet, John Coltrane (saxophone Ténor), Mccoy Tyner (piano), Jimmy Garrison (basse), Elvin Jones (batterie)LABEL : Impulse !ANNÉE : 1987
19:24
Nan Wynn
«50 Singing Ladies» Laugh and Call It LoveNan Wynn (voix), Teddy Wilson & His Orchestra, Jonah Jones (trompette), Benny Carter (saxophone Alto), Ben Webster (saxophone Ténor), Teddy Wilson (piano), John Kirby (basse), Cozy Cole (batterie)ALBUM : 50 SINGING LADIES / UNE ANTHOLOGIE 1933-1959LABEL : BD JAZZANNÉE : 2015
19:28
Woody Herman & His Orchestra
« Jazz & Humour - Une petite laitue... avec de la mayonnaise » Laughing Boy BluesWoody Herman & His Orchestra, Clarence Willard (trompette), Malcolm Crain (trompette), Neal Reid (trombone), Joe Bishop (bugle), Woody Herman (clarinette, Saxophone Alto, Voix), Jack Ferrier (saxophone Alto), Ray Hopfner (saxophone Alto), Saxie Mansfield (saxophone Ténor), Pete Johns (saxophone Ténor), Nick Hupfer (violon), Tommy Linehan (pano), Oliver Matthewson (guitare), Walter Yoder (basse), Franck Carlson (batterie), Sunny Skylar (voix)LABEL : Saga JazzANNÉE : 2003
19:31
Bojan Z, Julien Lourau, Karim Ziad
« Bozilo Live » Un demi porc et deux caisses de bièreBojan Z (piano), Julien Loureau (saxophone), Karim Ziad (batterie)LABEL : JMSANNÉE : 2009
19:42
Gary Burton & Keith Jarrett
« Gary Burton & Keith Jarrett » Fortune SmilesGary Burton (vibraphone), Keith Jarrett (piano), Sam Brown (guitare), Steve Swallow (basse), Bill Goodwin (batterie)LABEL : AtlanticANNÉE : 1971
19:51
Thomas Enhco
« Thirty » Turning ThirtyThomas Enhco (piano)LABEL : Sony ClassicalANNÉE : 2019
19:55
Henri Salvador
« Chanson douces - Salvador s'amuse » Faut rigolerHenri Salvador (voix)LABEL : Polygram
