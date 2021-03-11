Tu peux le faire : Eric Dolphy, Helen Humes, Sammy Davis Jr., Joachim Kühn and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Allumer des feux. Choisir le bon chemin. Chanter haut, espérer fort. On peut tous le faire. Tous !

Programmation musicale

Helen Humes - Be-Baba-Leba (Helen Humes)

Single de 1945

Helen Humes (voix), S. Ross Butler (trompette), John Brown (saxophone alto), William "Wild Bill" Moore (saxophone ténor), Ernest Thompson (saxophone baryton), Bill Doggett (piano), Elmer Warner (guitare), Alfred Moore (contrebasse), Chiz Harris (batterie)

Philo

Shelly Manne & His Men - Nightingale (Xavier Cugat, George Rosner, Fred Wise)

Album At the Black Hawk, vol. 4

Joe Gordon (trompette), Richie Kamuca (saxophone ténor), Victor Feldman (piano), Monty Budwig (contrebasse), Shelly Manne (batterie)

Contemporary

The Invisible Session - People All Around The World, Can Make It (Luciano Cantone, Gianluca Petrella)

Album Echoes of Africa

Gianluca Petrella (trombone, effets, claviers, Fender, Wurlitzer), Mico Rubegni (trompette), Giuseppe "Beppe" Scardino (saxophone baryton), Riccardo Onori (guitare), Jukka "Jukkis Kiviniemi (basse électrique), Abdissa "Mamba" Assefa (batterie, percussions), Luciano Cantone (vibraphone), Joyce Elaine Yuille (choeurs), Haruna "Jalimansa" Kuyateh (kora)

Space is the Place

Nicola Conte, Gianluca Petrella - The Higher Love

Single de 2020

Raashan Ahmad (voix), Carolina Bubbibo (voix), Magnus Lindgren (flûte), Tommaso Cappellato (batterie)

Schema Records

Joe Henderson, Alice Coltrane - Fire (Joe Henderson)

Album The Elements

Joe Henderson (saxophone ténor), Alice Coltrane (piano), Charlie Haden (contrebasse), Leon "Ndugu" Chancler (batterie), Kenneth Nash (percussions), Baba Duru Oshun (percussions)

Milestone

Joachim Kühn - Warm Canto (Mal Waldron)

Album Touch the Light

Joachim Kühn (piano)

ACT

Mal Waldron - Status Seeking (Mal Waldron)

Album The Quest

Mal Waldron (piano), Eric Dolphy (saxophone alto), Booker Ervin (saxophone ténor), Ron Carter (violoncelle), Joe Benjamin (contrebasse), Charles Persip (batterie)

Prestige/New Jazz

Eric Dolphy & John Lewis - Alabama Song (Kurt Weill)

Album Mack The Knife And Other Berlin Theatre Songs Of Kurt Weill

Nick Travis (trompette), Mike Zwerin (trompette basse, direction), Eric Dolphy (clarinette basse), John Lewis (piano), Richard Davis (contrebasse), Connie Kay (batterie)

RCA

Sammy Davis Jr. - Get On The Right Track Baby (Titus Turner, Ray Charles)

Album I Gotta Right to Swing

Sammy Davis Jr. (voix), George Rhodes (piano), The Count Basie Orchestra : John Anderson (trompette), Ernie Royal (trompette), Snooky Young (trompette), Thad Jones (trompette), Joe Newman (trompette), Benny Powell (trombone), Al Grey (trombone), Henry Coker (trombone), Henderson Chambers (trombone), Marshall Royal (saxophone alto), Frank Wess (saxophone alto), Eric Dolphy (saxophone alto), Frank Foster (saxophone ténor), Billy Mitchell (saxophone ténor), Freddie Green (guitare), Ed Jones (contrebasse), Sonny Payne (batterie), Jack Pleis (direction)

Decca