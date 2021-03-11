Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Jeudi 11 mars 2021
59 min

Tu peux le faire : Eric Dolphy, Helen Humes, Sammy Davis Jr., Joachim Kühn and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Tu peux le faire : Eric Dolphy, Helen Humes, Sammy Davis Jr., Joachim Kühn and more
Eric Dolphy, © Getty / JP Jazz Archive

Allumer des feux. Choisir le bon chemin. Chanter haut, espérer fort. On peut tous le faire. Tous !

Programmation musicale

Helen Humes - Be-Baba-Leba (Helen Humes)
Single de 1945
Helen Humes (voix), S. Ross Butler (trompette), John Brown (saxophone alto), William "Wild Bill" Moore (saxophone ténor), Ernest Thompson (saxophone baryton), Bill Doggett (piano), Elmer Warner (guitare), Alfred Moore (contrebasse), Chiz Harris (batterie)
Philo

Helen Humes
Helen Humes

Shelly Manne & His Men - Nightingale (Xavier Cugat, George Rosner, Fred Wise)
Album At the Black Hawk, vol. 4
Joe Gordon (trompette), Richie Kamuca (saxophone ténor), Victor Feldman (piano), Monty Budwig (contrebasse), Shelly Manne (batterie)
Contemporary

At the Black Hawk, vol. 4
At the Black Hawk, vol. 4

The Invisible Session - People All Around The World, Can Make It (Luciano Cantone, Gianluca Petrella)
 Album Echoes of Africa
Gianluca Petrella (trombone, effets, claviers, Fender, Wurlitzer), Mico Rubegni (trompette), Giuseppe "Beppe" Scardino (saxophone baryton), Riccardo Onori (guitare), Jukka "Jukkis Kiviniemi (basse électrique), Abdissa "Mamba" Assefa (batterie, percussions), Luciano Cantone (vibraphone), Joyce Elaine Yuille (choeurs), Haruna "Jalimansa" Kuyateh (kora)
Space is the Place

Echoes of Africa
Echoes of Africa

Nicola Conte, Gianluca Petrella - The Higher Love
Single de 2020
Raashan Ahmad (voix), Carolina Bubbibo (voix), Magnus Lindgren (flûte), Tommaso Cappellato (batterie)
Schema Records

The Higher Love
The Higher Love

Joe Henderson, Alice Coltrane - Fire (Joe Henderson)
Album The Elements
Joe Henderson (saxophone ténor), Alice Coltrane (piano), Charlie Haden (contrebasse), Leon "Ndugu" Chancler (batterie), Kenneth Nash (percussions), Baba Duru Oshun (percussions)
Milestone

The Elements
The Elements

Joachim Kühn - Warm Canto (Mal Waldron)
Album Touch the Light
Joachim Kühn (piano)
ACT

Touch the Light
Touch the Light

Mal Waldron - Status Seeking (Mal Waldron)
Album The Quest
Mal Waldron (piano), Eric Dolphy (saxophone alto), Booker Ervin (saxophone ténor), Ron Carter (violoncelle), Joe Benjamin (contrebasse), Charles Persip (batterie)
Prestige/New Jazz

The Quest
The Quest

Eric Dolphy & John Lewis - Alabama Song (Kurt Weill)
Album Mack The Knife And Other Berlin Theatre Songs Of Kurt Weill
Nick Travis (trompette), Mike Zwerin (trompette basse, direction), Eric Dolphy (clarinette basse), John Lewis (piano), Richard Davis (contrebasse), Connie Kay (batterie)
RCA

Mack The Knife And Other Berlin Theatre Songs Of Kurt Weill
Mack The Knife And Other Berlin Theatre Songs Of Kurt Weill

Sammy Davis Jr. - Get On The Right Track Baby (Titus Turner, Ray Charles)
Album  I Gotta Right to Swing
Sammy Davis Jr. (voix), George Rhodes (piano), The Count Basie Orchestra : John Anderson (trompette), Ernie Royal (trompette), Snooky Young (trompette), Thad Jones (trompette), Joe Newman (trompette), Benny Powell (trombone), Al Grey (trombone), Henry Coker (trombone), Henderson Chambers (trombone), Marshall Royal (saxophone alto), Frank Wess (saxophone alto), Eric Dolphy (saxophone alto), Frank Foster (saxophone ténor), Billy Mitchell (saxophone ténor), Freddie Green (guitare), Ed Jones (contrebasse), Sonny Payne (batterie), Jack Pleis (direction)
Decca

I Gotta Right to Swing
I Gotta Right to Swing
