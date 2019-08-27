Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
Mardi 27 août 2019
Tu paries ? : Jazzmeia Horn, Lorenzo Naccarato, Wayne Shorter, Tarek Yamani and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
"Tu paries que je t'attrape ?" Elle a du cran, Kay Starr. Peut être pour ça qu'on a envie de se lancer à sa poursuite, et de se laisser attraper...
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Kay Starr
Becha’ I GetchaKay Starr (voix)Album The Uncollected, Vol. 2 Label Tin Toy
- 19h03Johnny Griffin Sextet
Johnny G.G.John Hines. : compositeur, Donald Byrd (trompette), Johnny Griffin (saxophone ténor), Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Kenny Drew (piano), Wilbur Ware (basse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)Album Johnny Griffin Sextet Label Riverside (RLP 264) Année 1958
- 19h13Al Hirt
Harlem HendooAl Hirt (trompette), Teacho Wiltshire (direction)Album Soul In The Horn Label Rca
- 19h17Tenderlonious, 22archestra
SV DiscoEd Cawthorne. : compositeur, Ed Cawthorne (flûte, synthétiseur), Hamish Balfour (claviers), Fergus Ireland (basse), Yussef Dayes (batterie), Jeen Bassa (percussions), Konrad (percussions), Reggie Omas (percussions)Album The Shakedown Label 22A Music (206483) Année 2018
- 19h22Orbit
CerclesStephan Oliva. : compositeur, Stéphan Oliva (piano), Sébastien Boisseau (contrebasse), Tom Rainey (batterie)Album Orbit Label Yolk (J2075) Année 2019
- 19h27Jazzmeia Horn
Green EyesErykah Badu. : compositeur, Jazzmeia Horn (voix)Album Love & Liberation Label Concord Année 2019
- 19h32Lorenzo Naccarato Trio
Medicea SideraLorenzo Naccarato. : compositeur, Lorenzo Naccarato (piano), Adrien Rodriguez (contrebasse), Benjamin Naud (batterie)Album Nova Rupta Label Laborie Jazz (LJ43) Année 2018
- 19h39Wayne Shorter
FootprintsWayne Shorter. : compositeur, Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Herbie Hancock (piano), Reginald Workman (contrebasse), Joe Chambers (batterie)Album Adam's Apple Label Blue Note (7464032) Année 1987
- 19h46Steve Lacy
The Mystery SongDuke Ellington. : compositeur, Steve Lacy (saxophone soprano), Don Cherry (trompette), Carl Brown (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)Album Evidence Label New Jazz (8 271) Année 1961
- 19h53Tarek Yamani
Hala LandTarek Yamani. : compositeur, Tarek Yamani (piano, clavier quart de ton), Elie Afif (basse acoustique), Khaled Yassine (batterie), Wahid Mubarak (percussions), Ahmad Abdel Rahim (percussions)Album Peninsular Label Edict Records Année 2017
