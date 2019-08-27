Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19h
Mardi 27 août 2019
59 min

Tu paries ? : Jazzmeia Horn, Lorenzo Naccarato, Wayne Shorter, Tarek Yamani and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Jazzmeia Horn, © Getty / Theo Wargo

"Tu paries que je t'attrape ?" Elle a du cran, Kay Starr. Peut être pour ça qu'on a envie de se lancer à sa poursuite, et de se laisser attraper...

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Becha' I getcha' - KAY STARR
    Kay Starr

    Becha’ I Getcha

    Kay Starr (voix)
    Album The Uncollected, Vol. 2 Label Tin Toy
  • 19h03
    Johnny G.G - JOHN HINES
    Johnny Griffin Sextet

    Johnny G.G.

    John Hines. : compositeur, Donald Byrd (trompette), Johnny Griffin (saxophone ténor), Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Kenny Drew (piano), Wilbur Ware (basse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)
    Album Johnny Griffin Sextet Label Riverside (RLP 264) Année 1958
  • 19h13
    Harlem hendoo - AL HIRT
    Al Hirt

    Harlem Hendoo

    Al Hirt (trompette), Teacho Wiltshire (direction)
    Album Soul In The Horn Label Rca
  • 19h17
    Sv disco - ED CAWTHORNE
    Tenderlonious, 22archestra

    SV Disco

    Ed Cawthorne. : compositeur, Ed Cawthorne (flûte, synthétiseur), Hamish Balfour (claviers), Fergus Ireland (basse), Yussef Dayes (batterie), Jeen Bassa (percussions), Konrad (percussions), Reggie Omas (percussions)
    Album The Shakedown Label 22A Music (206483) Année 2018
  • 19h22
    Cercles - STEPHAN OLIVA
    Orbit

    Cercles

    Stephan Oliva. : compositeur, Stéphan Oliva (piano), Sébastien Boisseau (contrebasse), Tom Rainey (batterie)
    Album Orbit Label Yolk (J2075) Année 2019
  • 19h27
    Green eyes - JAZZMEIA HORN
    Jazzmeia Horn

    Green Eyes

    Erykah Badu. : compositeur, Jazzmeia Horn (voix)
    Album Love & Liberation Label Concord Année 2019
  • 19h32
    Medicea sidera - LORENZO NACCARATO
    Lorenzo Naccarato Trio

    Medicea Sidera

    Lorenzo Naccarato. : compositeur, Lorenzo Naccarato (piano), Adrien Rodriguez (contrebasse), Benjamin Naud (batterie)
    Album Nova Rupta Label Laborie Jazz (LJ43) Année 2018
  • 19h39
    Footprints - WAYNE SHORTER
    Wayne Shorter

    Footprints

    Wayne Shorter. : compositeur, Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Herbie Hancock (piano), Reginald Workman (contrebasse), Joe Chambers (batterie)
    Album Adam's Apple Label Blue Note (7464032) Année 1987
  • 19h46
    The mystery song - DUKE ELLINGTON
    Steve Lacy

    The Mystery Song

    Duke Ellington. : compositeur, Steve Lacy (saxophone soprano), Don Cherry (trompette), Carl Brown (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)
    Album Evidence Label New Jazz (8 271) Année 1961
  • 19h53
    Hala land - TAREK YAMANI
    Tarek Yamani

    Hala Land

    Tarek Yamani. : compositeur, Tarek Yamani (piano, clavier quart de ton), Elie Afif (basse acoustique), Khaled Yassine (batterie), Wahid Mubarak (percussions), Ahmad Abdel Rahim (percussions)
    Album Peninsular Label Edict Records Année 2017
