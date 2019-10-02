Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mercredi 2 octobre 2019
59 min

Troubadours : Diane Schuur, Dorothy Ashby, Sylvain Rifflet, Bill Evans, Verneri Pohjola and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Diane Schuur, © Getty / Andrew Lepley

Ils chantent l'amour, font parler le vent, et connaissent la langue des dauphins. Les troubadours sont toujours les bienvenus dans Banzzaï.

Tamba 4 - California Soul
Album Bossa Jazz
Soul Jazz

Bill Evans- The Dolphin - Before
Album From Left to Right
MGM

Gene Harris - As
Album Tone Tantrum
Blue Note

Dorothy Ashby - Nabu Corfa
Album The Fantastic Jazz Harp Of Dorothy Ashby
Atlantic

Elvin Jones - Pollen
Album Chips & Cheers (Blue Note Mix Tape Vol. 1)
Blue Note

Diane Schuur - Deedles’s Blues - Live
Album Diane Schuur & the Count Basie Orchestra
GRP

Clifford Brown, Max Roach Quintet - What is this thing Called Love
Album Clifford Brown and Max Roach at Basin Street
Emarcy

Cochemea - Al-Mu’tasim
Album All My Relations
Daptone

Sylvain Rifflet - Eble (de Ventadour)
Album Troubadours
Magriff 

Verneri Pohjola - Girls of Costa Rica
Album Bullhorn
Edition Records 

Little Anthony and the Imperials - Get Out of My Life
Album Goin' Out Of My Head
Capitol 

