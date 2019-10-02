Troubadours : Diane Schuur, Dorothy Ashby, Sylvain Rifflet, Bill Evans, Verneri Pohjola and more

Ils chantent l'amour, font parler le vent, et connaissent la langue des dauphins. Les troubadours sont toujours les bienvenus dans Banzzaï.

Programmation musicale

Tamba 4 - California Soul

Album Bossa Jazz

Soul Jazz

Bill Evans- The Dolphin - Before

Album From Left to Right

MGM

Gene Harris - As

Album Tone Tantrum

Blue Note

Dorothy Ashby - Nabu Corfa

Album The Fantastic Jazz Harp Of Dorothy Ashby

Atlantic

Elvin Jones - Pollen

Album Chips & Cheers (Blue Note Mix Tape Vol. 1)

Blue Note

Diane Schuur - Deedles’s Blues - Live

Album Diane Schuur & the Count Basie Orchestra

GRP

Clifford Brown, Max Roach Quintet - What is this thing Called Love

Album Clifford Brown and Max Roach at Basin Street

Emarcy

Cochemea - Al-Mu’tasim

Album All My Relations

Daptone

Sylvain Rifflet - Eble (de Ventadour)

Album Troubadours

Magriff

Verneri Pohjola - Girls of Costa Rica

Album Bullhorn

Edition Records

Little Anthony and the Imperials - Get Out of My Life

Album Goin' Out Of My Head

Capitol