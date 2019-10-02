Troubadours : Diane Schuur, Dorothy Ashby, Sylvain Rifflet, Bill Evans, Verneri Pohjola and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ils chantent l'amour, font parler le vent, et connaissent la langue des dauphins. Les troubadours sont toujours les bienvenus dans Banzzaï.
Programmation musicale
Tamba 4 - California Soul
Album Bossa Jazz
Soul Jazz
Bill Evans- The Dolphin - Before
Album From Left to Right
MGM
Gene Harris - As
Album Tone Tantrum
Blue Note
Dorothy Ashby - Nabu Corfa
Album The Fantastic Jazz Harp Of Dorothy Ashby
Atlantic
Elvin Jones - Pollen
Album Chips & Cheers (Blue Note Mix Tape Vol. 1)
Blue Note
Diane Schuur - Deedles’s Blues - Live
Album Diane Schuur & the Count Basie Orchestra
GRP
Clifford Brown, Max Roach Quintet - What is this thing Called Love
Album Clifford Brown and Max Roach at Basin Street
Emarcy
Cochemea - Al-Mu’tasim
Album All My Relations
Daptone
Sylvain Rifflet - Eble (de Ventadour)
Album Troubadours
Magriff
Verneri Pohjola - Girls of Costa Rica
Album Bullhorn
Edition Records
Little Anthony and the Imperials - Get Out of My Life
Album Goin' Out Of My Head
Capitol
