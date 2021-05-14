Trop seuls : Youn Sun Nah, John Coltrane, Nat King Cole, Vijay Iyer and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Nat King Cole se sent un petit peu trop seul ce soir. Pour le réconforter, emmenons-le voir du pays !
Programmation musicale
Nat King Cole - I Was A Little Too Lonely (Jay Livingston, Ray Evans)
Nat King Cole (piano, voix), Willie Smith (saxophone alto), John Collins (guitare), Charlie Harris (guitare), Lee Young (batterie)
Album After Midnight
Capitol
Youn Sun Nah - Calypso Blues (Nat King Cole, Don George)
Youn Sun Nah (voix), Ulf Wakenius (guitare)
Album Voyage
ACT
Lee Morgan Quintet - Raggedy Ann (Lee Morgan)
Lee Morgan (trompette), Clifford Jordan (saxophone ténor), Barry Harris (piano), Bob Cranshaw (contrebasse), Louis Hayes (batterie)
Album Take Twelve
Jazzland
Clive Zanda - Caribbean Lullaby (Clive Zanda)
Clive Zanda (piano), Mike Georges (contrebasse), Michael Tobas (batterie)
Album Is Here With " Dat Kinda Ting", Calypsojazz Innovations
Gayap
Vijay Iyer - Touba (Vijay Iyer)
Vijay Iyer (piano), Linda May Han Oh (contrebasse), Tyshawn Sorey (batterie)
Album Uneasy
ECM
Thomas Strønen, Time is A Blind Guide -La Bella (Håkon Aase, Ole Morten Vågan, Thomas Strønen)
Thomas Strønen (batterie), Ayumi Tanaka (piano), Håkon Aase (violon), Lucy Railton (violoncelle), Ole Morten Vågan (contrebasse)
Album Lucus
ECM
Anthony Joseph - Powerful Peace (Andy Narrell, Anthony Joseph), Renaud Spielman, Shabaka Hutchings)
Anthony Joseph (voix), Andy Narrell (steel pan), Shabaka Hutchings (clarinette), Renaud Spielmann (guitare)
Album Caribbean Roots
Heavently Sweetness
John Coltrane, Mal Waldron, Jackie McLean - Blue Calypso (Mal Waldron)
John Coltrane (saxophone ténor), Jackie McLean (saxophone alto), Bill Hardman (trompette), Mal Waldron (piano), Julian Euell (contrebasse), Art Taylor (batterie)
Compilation Side Steps
Prestige
Coladera - A Luz de Yaya
Vitor Santana (voix, guitare), João Pires (voix, guitare), Marcos Suzano (percussions)
Album La Dôtu Lado
Agogo
Ray Bryant - Django (John Lewis)
Ray Bryant (piano)
Album Somewhere in France
Label M
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration