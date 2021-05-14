Trop seuls : Youn Sun Nah, John Coltrane, Nat King Cole, Vijay Iyer and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Nat King Cole se sent un petit peu trop seul ce soir. Pour le réconforter, emmenons-le voir du pays !

Programmation musicale

Nat King Cole - I Was A Little Too Lonely (Jay Livingston, Ray Evans)

Nat King Cole (piano, voix), Willie Smith (saxophone alto), John Collins (guitare), Charlie Harris (guitare), Lee Young (batterie)

Album After Midnight

Capitol

Youn Sun Nah - Calypso Blues (Nat King Cole, Don George)

Youn Sun Nah (voix), Ulf Wakenius (guitare)

Album Voyage

ACT

Lee Morgan Quintet - Raggedy Ann (Lee Morgan)

Lee Morgan (trompette), Clifford Jordan (saxophone ténor), Barry Harris (piano), Bob Cranshaw (contrebasse), Louis Hayes (batterie)

Album Take Twelve

Jazzland

Clive Zanda - Caribbean Lullaby (Clive Zanda)

Clive Zanda (piano), Mike Georges (contrebasse), Michael Tobas (batterie)

Album Is Here With " Dat Kinda Ting", Calypsojazz Innovations

Gayap

Vijay Iyer - Touba (Vijay Iyer)

Vijay Iyer (piano), Linda May Han Oh (contrebasse), Tyshawn Sorey (batterie)

Album Uneasy

ECM

Thomas Strønen, Time is A Blind Guide -La Bella (Håkon Aase, Ole Morten Vågan, Thomas Strønen)

Thomas Strønen (batterie), Ayumi Tanaka (piano), Håkon Aase (violon), Lucy Railton (violoncelle), Ole Morten Vågan (contrebasse)

Album Lucus

ECM

Anthony Joseph - Powerful Peace (Andy Narrell, Anthony Joseph), Renaud Spielman, Shabaka Hutchings)

Anthony Joseph (voix), Andy Narrell (steel pan), Shabaka Hutchings (clarinette), Renaud Spielmann (guitare)

Album Caribbean Roots

Heavently Sweetness

John Coltrane, Mal Waldron, Jackie McLean - Blue Calypso (Mal Waldron)

John Coltrane (saxophone ténor), Jackie McLean (saxophone alto), Bill Hardman (trompette), Mal Waldron (piano), Julian Euell (contrebasse), Art Taylor (batterie)

Compilation Side Steps

Prestige

Coladera - A Luz de Yaya

Vitor Santana (voix, guitare), João Pires (voix, guitare), Marcos Suzano (percussions)

Album La Dôtu Lado

Agogo

Ray Bryant - Django (John Lewis)

Ray Bryant (piano)

Album Somewhere in France

Label M