Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 14 mai 2021
59 min

Trop seuls : Youn Sun Nah, John Coltrane, Nat King Cole, Vijay Iyer and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Trop seuls : Youn Sun Nah, John Coltrane, Nat King Cole, Vijay Iyer and more
Youn Sun Nah, © Getty / Amy T. Zielinski

Nat King Cole se sent un petit peu trop seul ce soir. Pour le réconforter, emmenons-le voir du pays !

Programmation musicale

Nat King Cole - I Was A Little Too Lonely (Jay Livingston, Ray Evans)
Nat King Cole (piano, voix), Willie Smith (saxophone alto), John Collins (guitare), Charlie Harris (guitare), Lee Young (batterie)
Album  After Midnight
Capitol

After Midnight
After Midnight

Youn Sun Nah - Calypso Blues (Nat King Cole, Don George)
Youn Sun Nah (voix), Ulf Wakenius (guitare)
Album Voyage
ACT

Voyage
Voyage

Lee Morgan Quintet - Raggedy Ann (Lee Morgan)
Lee Morgan (trompette), Clifford Jordan (saxophone ténor), Barry Harris (piano), Bob Cranshaw (contrebasse), Louis Hayes (batterie)
Album Take Twelve
Jazzland

Take Twelve
Take Twelve

Clive Zanda - Caribbean Lullaby (Clive Zanda)
Clive Zanda (piano), Mike Georges (contrebasse), Michael Tobas (batterie)
 Album Is Here With " Dat Kinda Ting", Calypsojazz Innovations
Gayap

Is Here With " Dat Kinda Ting", Calypsojazz Innovations
Is Here With " Dat Kinda Ting", Calypsojazz Innovations

Vijay Iyer - Touba (Vijay Iyer)
Vijay Iyer (piano), Linda May Han Oh (contrebasse), Tyshawn Sorey (batterie)
Album Uneasy
ECM

Uneasy
Uneasy

Thomas Strønen, Time is A Blind Guide -La Bella (Håkon Aase, Ole Morten Vågan, Thomas Strønen)
Thomas Strønen (batterie), Ayumi Tanaka (piano), Håkon Aase (violon), Lucy Railton (violoncelle), Ole Morten Vågan (contrebasse)
Album Lucus
ECM

Lucus
Lucus

Anthony Joseph - Powerful Peace (Andy Narrell, Anthony Joseph), Renaud Spielman, Shabaka Hutchings)
Anthony Joseph (voix), Andy Narrell (steel pan), Shabaka Hutchings (clarinette), Renaud Spielmann (guitare)
Album Caribbean Roots
Heavently Sweetness

Caribbean Roots
Caribbean Roots

John Coltrane, Mal Waldron, Jackie McLean - Blue Calypso (Mal Waldron)
John Coltrane (saxophone ténor), Jackie McLean (saxophone alto), Bill Hardman (trompette), Mal Waldron (piano), Julian Euell (contrebasse), Art Taylor (batterie)
Compilation Side Steps
Prestige

Side Steps
Side Steps

Coladera - A Luz de Yaya
Vitor Santana (voix, guitare), João Pires (voix, guitare), Marcos Suzano (percussions)
Album La Dôtu Lado
Agogo

La Dôtu Lado
La Dôtu Lado

Ray Bryant - Django (John Lewis)
Ray Bryant (piano)
Album Somewhere in France
Label M

Somewhere in France
Somewhere in France
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
jeudi 13 mai 2021
58 min
Sentir le feu : ALA.NI, Rouge, Pharoah Sanders, Cannonball Adderley, Ben Webster and more
émission suivante
lundi 17 mai 2021
58 min
Lettres ouvertes : Flora Purim, Guillaume De Chassy, Nina Simone, Charles Mingus and more