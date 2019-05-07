Trop Jeunes ? : Donna Hightower, Christophe Monniot, Frank Sinatra, Gabor Szabó and more

Y a-t-il un âge pour s'aimer ? Y a-t-il un âge pour s'enfuir ? Y a-t-il un âge pour commencer à regarder son passé ? Non.

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, à 64 ans comme à 12, on se sentira jeunes, et on agira comme tel.

Programmation musicale

Donna Hightower - Too Young

Album Take One!

Capitol

Hank Mobley - Snappin’ Out

Album The Flip

Blue Note

Sonny Rollins - He’s Younger Than You are

Album Original Music From the Score Alfie

Impulse

Frank Sinatra - You Make Me Feel So Young

Album Songs for Swingin' Lovers!

Capitol

Sullivan Fortner - When I’m Sixty-Four

Compilation A Day in the Life: Impressions of Pepper

Verve

Young-Holt Unlimited - Young and Holtful

Single de 1969

Brunswick

Cochemea - Mitote

Album All My Relations

Daptone

Charles Mingus - Ysabel’s Table Dance

Album Tijuana Moods

RCA

Sunny and the Sunliners - Should I Take You

Album Mr Brown Eyed Soul

Big Crown Records

Christophe Monniot, Rhoda Scott, Jeff Boudreaux - Mercy Mercy Mercy

Album Blanc Cassé

Plaza Mayor

Gabor Szabó, Lena Horne - Yesterday When I Was Young

Album Watch What Happens

Buddha