Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mardi 7 mai 2019
59 min

Trop Jeunes ? : Donna Hightower, Christophe Monniot, Frank Sinatra, Gabor Szabó and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Donna Hightower, © Getty / Binder/ullstein

Y a-t-il un âge pour s'aimer ? Y a-t-il un âge pour s'enfuir ? Y a-t-il un âge pour commencer à regarder son passé ? Non.
Ce soir dans Banzzaï, à 64 ans comme à 12, on se sentira jeunes, et on agira comme tel. 

Programmation musicale

Donna Hightower - Too Young
Album Take One!
 Capitol

Hank Mobley - Snappin’ Out
Album The Flip
Blue Note 

Sonny Rollins - He’s Younger Than You are
Album Original Music From the Score Alfie
Impulse

Frank Sinatra - You Make Me Feel So Young
Album Songs for Swingin' Lovers!
Capitol

Sullivan Fortner - When I’m Sixty-Four
Compilation A Day in the Life: Impressions of Pepper
Verve

Young-Holt Unlimited - Young and Holtful
Single de 1969
Brunswick

Cochemea - Mitote
Album All My Relations
Daptone

Charles Mingus - Ysabel’s Table Dance
Album Tijuana Moods
RCA

Sunny and the Sunliners - Should I Take You
Album Mr Brown Eyed Soul
 Big Crown Records

Christophe Monniot, Rhoda Scott, Jeff Boudreaux - Mercy Mercy Mercy
Album Blanc Cassé
Plaza Mayor

Gabor Szabó, Lena Horne - Yesterday When I Was Young
Album Watch What Happens
Buddha

