Trop Jeunes ? : Donna Hightower, Christophe Monniot, Frank Sinatra, Gabor Szabó and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Y a-t-il un âge pour s'aimer ? Y a-t-il un âge pour s'enfuir ? Y a-t-il un âge pour commencer à regarder son passé ? Non.
Ce soir dans Banzzaï, à 64 ans comme à 12, on se sentira jeunes, et on agira comme tel.
Programmation musicale
Donna Hightower - Too Young
Album Take One!
Capitol
Hank Mobley - Snappin’ Out
Album The Flip
Blue Note
Sonny Rollins - He’s Younger Than You are
Album Original Music From the Score Alfie
Impulse
Frank Sinatra - You Make Me Feel So Young
Album Songs for Swingin' Lovers!
Capitol
Sullivan Fortner - When I’m Sixty-Four
Compilation A Day in the Life: Impressions of Pepper
Verve
Young-Holt Unlimited - Young and Holtful
Single de 1969
Brunswick
Cochemea - Mitote
Album All My Relations
Daptone
Charles Mingus - Ysabel’s Table Dance
Album Tijuana Moods
RCA
Sunny and the Sunliners - Should I Take You
Album Mr Brown Eyed Soul
Big Crown Records
Christophe Monniot, Rhoda Scott, Jeff Boudreaux - Mercy Mercy Mercy
Album Blanc Cassé
Plaza Mayor
Gabor Szabó, Lena Horne - Yesterday When I Was Young
Album Watch What Happens
Buddha
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Marjolaine Portier-KaltenbachProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration