Jeudi 5 septembre 2019
Trop facile : Marilyn Moore, Ibrahim Maalouf, Gretchen Parlato, Joel Ross and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, on apprivoise des buffles, on grimpe sur des arcs-en-ciel, on tire la langue à l'amour. Tout est possible quand on reste simple. C'est facile !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Buddy Johnson, Ella Johnson
No More LoveBudy Johnson. : compositeurAlbum The R&b Years 1951 Label Secret Records (BVBCD) Année 2004
- 19h05Dave Burns
Something EasyDave Burns. : compositeur, Dave Brurns (trompette), Herbie Morgan (saxophone ténor), Kenny Barron (piano), Steve Davis (contrebasse), Edgar Bateman (batterie)Album Dave Burns Label Vanguard Année 1962
- 19h11Billy Hawks
O’ Baby (I Believe I’m Losing You)Billy Hawks. : compositeur, Billy Hawks (orgue, voix)Album Jazz Dispensary : Cosmic Stash Label Fantasy Année 2016
- 19h16Buddy Terry
AbscretionsStanley Cowell. : compositeur, Buddy Terry (saxophones), Cecil Bridgewater (trompette), Stanley Cowell (piano, Fender Rhodes), Buster Williams (basse), Victor Gaskin (basse), Mickey Roker (batterie), Mtume (congas), Roland Prince (guitare électrique)Album Awareness Label Wewantsounds (WWSCD9) Année 2017
- 19h21Ibrahim Maalouf
Questions & AnswersIbrahim Maalouf. : compositeur, Ibrahim Maalouf (trompette), Frank Woeste (piano), Mark Turner (saxophone ténor), Larry Grenadier (basse), Clarence Penn (batterie)Album Wind Label Mi'ster (IBM34) Année 2012
- 19h27Kenny Dorham
BuffaloHank Mobley. : compositeur, Kenny Dorham (trompette), Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), Kenny Drew (piano), Paul Chambers (basse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)Album Whistle Stop Label Blue Note (8289782) Année 1994
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration