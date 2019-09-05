Banzzaï
Jeudi 5 septembre 2019
59 min

Trop facile : Marilyn Moore, Ibrahim Maalouf, Gretchen Parlato, Joel Ross and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Trop facile : Marilyn Moore, Ibrahim Maalouf, Gretchen Parlato, Joel Ross and more
Gretchen Parlato, © Getty / Andy Sheppard

Ce soir, on apprivoise des buffles, on grimpe sur des arcs-en-ciel, on tire la langue à l'amour. Tout est possible quand on reste simple. C'est facile !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    No more love - ELLA JOHNSON
    Buddy Johnson, Ella Johnson

    No More Love

    Budy Johnson. : compositeur
    Album The R&b Years 1951 Label Secret Records (BVBCD) Année 2004
  • 19h05
    Something easy - DAVE BURNS
    Dave Burns

    Something Easy

    Dave Burns. : compositeur, Dave Brurns (trompette), Herbie Morgan (saxophone ténor), Kenny Barron (piano), Steve Davis (contrebasse), Edgar Bateman (batterie)
    Album Dave Burns Label Vanguard Année 1962
  • 19h11
    O' baby (I believe i'm losing you) - BILLY HAWKS
    Billy Hawks

    O’ Baby (I Believe I’m Losing You)

    Billy Hawks. : compositeur, Billy Hawks (orgue, voix)
    Album Jazz Dispensary : Cosmic Stash Label Fantasy Année 2016
  • 19h16
    Abscretions - BUDDY TERRY
    Buddy Terry

    Abscretions

    Stanley Cowell. : compositeur, Buddy Terry (saxophones), Cecil Bridgewater (trompette), Stanley Cowell (piano, Fender Rhodes), Buster Williams (basse), Victor Gaskin (basse), Mickey Roker (batterie), Mtume (congas), Roland Prince (guitare électrique)
    Album Awareness Label Wewantsounds (WWSCD9) Année 2017
  • 19h21
    Questions & answers - IBRAHIM MAALOUF
    Ibrahim Maalouf

    Questions & Answers

    Ibrahim Maalouf. : compositeur, Ibrahim Maalouf (trompette), Frank Woeste (piano), Mark Turner (saxophone ténor), Larry Grenadier (basse), Clarence Penn (batterie)
    Album Wind Label Mi'ster (IBM34) Année 2012
  • 19h27
    Buffalo - HANK MOBLEY
    Kenny Dorham

    Buffalo

    Hank Mobley. : compositeur, Kenny Dorham (trompette), Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), Kenny Drew (piano), Paul Chambers (basse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)
    Album Whistle Stop Label Blue Note (8289782) Année 1994
L'équipe de l'émission :
