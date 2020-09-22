Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 22 septembre 2020
Trinidad, Hello : Andy Emler, Robert Mitchum, Martial Solal, Nat King Cole and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, la musique, les films, les trompettes... tout nous amène à Trinidad.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Robert Mitchum
Beauty is only skin deepAlbum Calypso - is like so... Label Emi (8326772) Année 1995
- 19h05Dizzy GillespieTrompette
Trinidad, helloDiversAlbum Jambo Caribe Label Verve (557 492-2)
- 19h09Willie Bobo
TrinidadAlbum Carnival / Spicy flavors & exotic Label Blue Note (5381042) Année 2002
- 19h13Etienne CharlesTrompette
RootsJacques Schwarz-Bart : Saxophone ténor, Kris Powers : Piano électrique, Alex Wintz : Guitare, Ben Williams : Basse électrique, Obed Calvaire : Batterie, D'Achee : PercussionsAlbum Creole soul Label Culture Shock Music Année 2013
- 19h19Joe Henderson
Short StoryKenny Dorham. : compositeur, Joe Henderson (saxophone ténor), Kenny Dorham (trompette), McCoy Tyner (piano), Richard Davis (contrebasse), Elvin Jones (batterie)Album In 'n Out Label Blue Note (060255714344)
- 19h28Nat King Cole
When Rock and Roll Came to TrinidadAlbum Stardust : The Rare Television Performances Label Real Gone Music Année 2016
- 19h31Martial Solal & Son Trio
Jazz à Gaveau (N°1) : Nos smokingsAlbum The Quintessence Paris 1956 - 1962 Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA 299) Année 2014
- 19h39Andy Emlercompositeur, Andy EmlerPiano
12 Oysters in the LakeBallaké Sissoko, Aminata Drame : VoixAlbum No Solo Label Label La Buissone Année 2020
- 19h45Frank WoestePiano
The star gazerYoun Sun Nah : ChantAlbum Pocket Rhapsody Label Act Music (ACT958872) Année 2016
- 19h52Anthony Joseph, Anthony Josephauteur
Dig out your eyeJason Yarde : compositeur, Jason Yarde : chef d'orchestre, DiversAlbum People Of The Sun Label Heavenly Sweetness (HS185CD) Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration