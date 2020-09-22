Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 22 septembre 2020
59 min

Trinidad, Hello : Andy Emler, Robert Mitchum, Martial Solal, Nat King Cole and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Andy Emler, © Marion Duhamel /andyemler.eu

Ce soir, la musique, les films, les trompettes... tout nous amène à Trinidad.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Beauty is only skin deep - ROBERT MITCHUM
    Robert Mitchum

    Beauty is only skin deep

    Album Calypso - is like so... Label Emi (8326772) Année 1995
  • 19h05
    Trinidad, hello - DIZZY GILLESPIE
    Dizzy GillespieTrompette

    Trinidad, hello

    Divers
    Album Jambo Caribe Label Verve (557 492-2)
  • 19h09
    Trinidad - WILLIE BOBO
    Willie Bobo

    Trinidad

    Album Carnival / Spicy flavors & exotic Label Blue Note (5381042) Année 2002
  • 19h13
    Roots - ETIENNE CHARLES
    Etienne CharlesTrompette

    Roots

    Jacques Schwarz-Bart : Saxophone ténor, Kris Powers : Piano électrique, Alex Wintz : Guitare, Ben Williams : Basse électrique, Obed Calvaire : Batterie, D'Achee : Percussions
    Album Creole soul Label Culture Shock Music Année 2013
  • 19h19
    Short story - JOE HENDERSON
    Joe Henderson

    Short Story

    Kenny Dorham. : compositeur, Joe Henderson (saxophone ténor), Kenny Dorham (trompette), McCoy Tyner (piano), Richard Davis (contrebasse), Elvin Jones (batterie)
    Album In 'n Out Label Blue Note (060255714344)
  • 19h28
    When Rock and Roll Came to Trinidad - NAT KING COLE
    Nat King Cole

    When Rock and Roll Came to Trinidad

    Album Stardust : The Rare Television Performances Label Real Gone Music Année 2016
  • 19h31
    Jazz à Gaveau (N°1) : Nos smokings - MARTIAL SOLAL & SON TRIO
    Martial Solal & Son Trio

    Jazz à Gaveau (N°1) : Nos smokings

    Album The Quintessence Paris 1956 - 1962 Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA 299) Année 2014
  • 19h39
    12 oysters in the lake - ANDY EMLER
    Andy Emlercompositeur, Andy EmlerPiano

    12 Oysters in the Lake

    Ballaké Sissoko, Aminata Drame : Voix
    Album No Solo Label Label La Buissone Année 2020
  • 19h45
    The star gazer - FRANK WOESTE
    Frank WoestePiano

    The star gazer

    Youn Sun Nah : Chant
    Album Pocket Rhapsody Label Act Music (ACT958872) Année 2016
  • 19h52
    Dig out your eye - ANTHONY JOSEPH
    Anthony Joseph, Anthony Josephauteur

    Dig out your eye

    Jason Yarde : compositeur, Jason Yarde : chef d'orchestre, Divers
    Album People Of The Sun Label Heavenly Sweetness (HS185CD) Année 2018
