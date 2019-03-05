Train Quotidien : Thelonious Monk, Yonathan Avishai, Reggie Washington, Fred Pasqua and more

Ce soir, nous embarquons dans un train recouvert de fleurs, qui nous emmène dans les campagnes américaines. Les notes boisées poussent des arbres, la joie sort de la nuit, et l'amour peut surgir à chacun des virages...

Programmation musicale

Taj Mahal - Texas Woman Blues

Album Recycling The Blues and Other Related Stuff

Columbia

Kenny Burrell - Freedom

Album Freedom

Reborn

The Headhunters - God Make Me Funky

Album Survival Of The Fittest

Arista

Reggie Washington - Take the Coltrane

Album Rainbow Shadow : A tribute to Jeff Lee Johnson

Jammin’ Colors

Romain Pilon, Seamus Blake - Bibou

Album Copper

Jazz&People

Elina Duni, David Enhco, Marc Perrenoud, Florent Nisse, Fred Pasqua - A Flower to my Daughter

Album Aksham

Nome

Joe Henderson - Out of the Night

Album Page One

Blue Note

Yonathan Avishai - Joy

Album Joys and Solitudes

ECM

Fred Pasqua, Nelson Veras - Moon River

Album Moon River

Bruit Chic

Thelonious Monk - Dinah (Take 2)

Album Solo Monk

Columbia