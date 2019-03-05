Train Quotidien : Thelonious Monk, Yonathan Avishai, Reggie Washington, Fred Pasqua and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, nous embarquons dans un train recouvert de fleurs, qui nous emmène dans les campagnes américaines. Les notes boisées poussent des arbres, la joie sort de la nuit, et l'amour peut surgir à chacun des virages...
Programmation musicale
Taj Mahal - Texas Woman Blues
Album Recycling The Blues and Other Related Stuff
Columbia
Kenny Burrell - Freedom
Album Freedom
Reborn
The Headhunters - God Make Me Funky
Album Survival Of The Fittest
Arista
Reggie Washington - Take the Coltrane
Album Rainbow Shadow : A tribute to Jeff Lee Johnson
Jammin’ Colors
Romain Pilon, Seamus Blake - Bibou
Album Copper
Jazz&People
Elina Duni, David Enhco, Marc Perrenoud, Florent Nisse, Fred Pasqua - A Flower to my Daughter
Album Aksham
Nome
Joe Henderson - Out of the Night
Album Page One
Blue Note
Yonathan Avishai - Joy
Album Joys and Solitudes
ECM
Fred Pasqua, Nelson Veras - Moon River
Album Moon River
Bruit Chic
Thelonious Monk - Dinah (Take 2)
Album Solo Monk
Columbia
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Adrien RochRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration