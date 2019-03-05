Train Quotidien : Thelonious Monk, Yonathan Avishai, Reggie Washington, Fred Pasqua and more

Banzzaï
Mardi 5 mars 2019
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, nous embarquons dans un train recouvert de fleurs, qui nous emmène dans les campagnes américaines. Les notes boisées poussent des arbres, la joie sort de la nuit, et l'amour peut surgir à chacun des virages...

Taj Mahal - Texas Woman Blues
Album Recycling The Blues and Other Related Stuff
Columbia

Recycling The Blues and Other Related Stuff
Recycling The Blues and Other Related Stuff

Kenny Burrell - Freedom
Album Freedom
Reborn

Freedom
Freedom

The Headhunters - God Make Me Funky
 Album Survival Of The Fittest
Arista

Survival Of The Fittest
Survival Of The Fittest

Reggie Washington - Take the Coltrane
Album Rainbow Shadow : A tribute to Jeff Lee Johnson
Jammin’ Colors

Rainbow Shadow : A tribute to Jeff Lee Johnson
Rainbow Shadow : A tribute to Jeff Lee Johnson

Romain Pilon, Seamus Blake - Bibou
Album Copper
Jazz&People

Copper
Copper

Elina Duni, David Enhco, Marc Perrenoud, Florent Nisse, Fred Pasqua - A Flower to my Daughter
Album Aksham
Nome

Aksham
Aksham

Joe Henderson - Out of the Night
Album Page One
Blue Note

Page One
Page One

Yonathan Avishai - Joy
 Album Joys and Solitudes
ECM

Joys and Solitudes
Joys and Solitudes

Fred Pasqua, Nelson Veras - Moon River
Album Moon River
Bruit Chic

Moon River
Moon River

Thelonious Monk - Dinah (Take 2)
Album Solo Monk
Columbia

Solo Monk
Solo Monk
