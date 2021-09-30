Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Jeudi 30 septembre 2021
59 min

Train Mystère : Frøy Aagre, Bojan Z, John Coltrane, Esperanza Spalding and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Frøy Aagre, © Haslien Fotografene / froyaagre.com

Des trains bleus, des trains à vapeur, des trains en retard... On en voit des choses, ce soir, depuis le quai de notre gare !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Mystery train - LITTLE JUNIOR PARKER
    Little Junior Parker

    Mystery Train

    Junior Parker, Sam Phillips : compositeur, Divers
    Album Little Junior Parker 1952-1955 Label Classics Records (CLASSICS 5167) Année 1952
  • 19h05
    Blue train - JOHN COLTRANE
    John Coltrane

    Blue Train

    John Coltrane. : compositeur, John Coltrane (saxophone ténor), Curtis Fuller (trombone), Kenny Drew (piano), Paul Chambers (basse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)
    Album Blue train Label Blue Note (CDP 7460952) Année 1985
  • 19h16
    Back Up Train - AL GREEN
    Al Green

    Back Up Train

    Curtis Rodgers : compositeur, Palmer E. James : compositeur, Unknown
    Album Back Up Train Label Arista / Legacy Année 1967
  • 19h19
    Off to the train station - BOJAN Z AND NILS WOGRAM
    Bojan Z And Nils Wogram

    Off To The Train Station

    Nils Wogram. : compositeur, Bojan Z (piano), Nils Wogram (trombone)
    Album House Warming Label Nwog Records (016) Année 2016
  • 19h27
    Steam train - FROY AAGRE
    Froy Aagre

    Steam Train

    Froy Aagre (saxophone soprano), Andreas Ulvo (piano), Sigrun Eng (violoncelle), Audun Ellingsen (contrebasse), Freddy Wike (batterie)
    Album Cycle of silence Label Act Music & Vision (9491-2) Année 2010
  • 19h31
    The bitter suite (Pájaro / Evil eye / Tennessee train) - CALEXICO , IRON and WINE
    Calexico And Iron & Wine

    The Bitter Suite (Pájaro / Evil eye / Tennessee train)

    Sam Beam. : compositeur, Sam Beam (voix, guitare acoustique), Joey Burns (guitare acoustique, voix), Rob Burger (piano, orgue, vibraphone, accordéon, voix), Sebastian Steinberg (basse électrique, percussions), John Convertino (batterie)
    Album Years To Burn Label City Slang (SLANG50224) Année 2019
