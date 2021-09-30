Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Jeudi 30 septembre 2021
Train Mystère : Frøy Aagre, Bojan Z, John Coltrane, Esperanza Spalding and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Des trains bleus, des trains à vapeur, des trains en retard... On en voit des choses, ce soir, depuis le quai de notre gare !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Little Junior Parker
Mystery TrainJunior Parker, Sam Phillips : compositeur, DiversAlbum Little Junior Parker 1952-1955 Label Classics Records (CLASSICS 5167) Année 1952
- 19h05John Coltrane
Blue TrainJohn Coltrane. : compositeur, John Coltrane (saxophone ténor), Curtis Fuller (trombone), Kenny Drew (piano), Paul Chambers (basse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)Album Blue train Label Blue Note (CDP 7460952) Année 1985
- 19h16Al Green
Back Up TrainCurtis Rodgers : compositeur, Palmer E. James : compositeur, UnknownAlbum Back Up Train Label Arista / Legacy Année 1967
- 19h19Bojan Z And Nils Wogram
Off To The Train StationNils Wogram. : compositeur, Bojan Z (piano), Nils Wogram (trombone)Album House Warming Label Nwog Records (016) Année 2016
- 19h27Froy Aagre
Steam TrainFroy Aagre (saxophone soprano), Andreas Ulvo (piano), Sigrun Eng (violoncelle), Audun Ellingsen (contrebasse), Freddy Wike (batterie)Album Cycle of silence Label Act Music & Vision (9491-2) Année 2010
- 19h31Calexico And Iron & Wine
The Bitter Suite (Pájaro / Evil eye / Tennessee train)Sam Beam. : compositeur, Sam Beam (voix, guitare acoustique), Joey Burns (guitare acoustique, voix), Rob Burger (piano, orgue, vibraphone, accordéon, voix), Sebastian Steinberg (basse électrique, percussions), John Convertino (batterie)Album Years To Burn Label City Slang (SLANG50224) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration