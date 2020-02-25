Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 25 février 2020
59 min

Tout peut arriver : Perrine Mansuy, Chet Baker, Ahmad Jamal, Momo Wandel Soumah and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Chet Baker, © Getty / Keystone-France

Tout peut arriver ce soir. Danser avec les dauphins, suivre les vents au loin, se réveiller serein... faisons confiance aux musiciens.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Everything happens to me (Take 2) - WARREN HARRY, GORDON MACK
    Chet Baker

    Everything Happens to Me

    Jimmy Van Heusen. : compositeur, Johnny Burke. : compositeur, Chet Baker (trompette, voix), Kenny Drew (piano), George Morrow (contrebasse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)
    Album It Could Happen to You Label Riverside (0888072323292) Année 2010
  • 19h08
    Away we go - ALLYN FERGUSON
    Buddy Rich

    Away We Go

    Allyn Ferguson. : compositeur, Buddy Rich (batterie), Charles Findley (trompette), Oliver Mitchell (trompette), Yoshito Murakami (trompette), John Sotille (trompette), John Boice (trombone), Robert Brawn (trombone), James Trimble (trombone), James Mosher (saxophone alto), Ernest Watts (saxophone alto), Jay Corre (saxophone ténor), Robert Keller (saxophone ténor), Meyer Hirsch (saxophone baryton), Ray Starling (piano), Richard Resnicoff (guitare), James Gannon (basse)
    Album Chips & Cheers Label Blue Note (5244182) Année 2000
  • 19h11
    Cliche - JEFF PARKER
    Jeff Parker

    Cliche

    Jeff Parker. : compositeur, Jeff Parker (guitare électrique, Korg MS20, piano électrique), Josh Johnson (saxophone alto), Paul Bryan (basse électrique), Jamire Williams (batterie), Ruby Parker (voix)
    Album The New Breed Label International Anthem (0009) Année 2015
  • 19h16
    NTU - BOBBY HUTCHERSON
    Bobby Hutcherson

    NTU

    Bobby Hutcherson. : compositeur, Bobby Hutcherson (marimba), Chuck Rainey (basse électrique), John Rowin (guitare électrique), Ernie Watts (saxophone ténor), Bobby Hall (percussions), Jerry Peters (Fender Rhodes), Harvey Mason (batterie)
    Album Linger Lane Label Blue Note (BNLA 369) Année 1975
  • 19h21
    Afro blue (John Coltrane) - MOMO WANDEL SOUMAH
    Momo Wandel Soumah

    Afro Blue

    Mongo Santamaria. : compositeur, Momo 'Wandel' Soumah (saxophone), Khali Camara (balafon), Mamady Mansaré (flûte), Aboubacar 'Fatouabou' Camara (Djembé), Aly Sylla (percussions), Sékou Kouyaté (kora)
    Album Guinée : Matchowé Label Buda (92653-2) Année 1991
  • 19h30
    Annabi - TRADIT arrangement MAJID BEKKAS
    Majid Bekkas

    Annabi

    Traditionnel. : compositeur, Magic Spirit Quartet. : compositeur, Majid Bekkas (gembri, voix), Goran Kajfes (trompette), Jesper Nordenström (piano), Stefan Pasborg (batterie)
    Album Magic Spirit Quartet Label Act (ACT98962) Année 2020
  • 19h36
    Dolphin dance - Herbie Hancock
    Ahmad Jamal

    Dolphin Dance

    Ahmad Jamal. : compositeur, Ahmad Jamal (piano), Jamil Nasser (contrebasse), Frank Gant (batterie)
    Album The Awakening Label Impulse ! (IMP 12262) Année 1997
  • 19h42
    Withered - ALFA MIST
    Alfa Mist

    Withered

    Alfa Mist. : compositeur, Alfa Mist (piano)
    Album Withered Label Sekito Année 2020
  • 19h46
    Deval in time - CHRISTOPHE LELOIL
    Perrine Mansuy, Christophe Leloil, Fred Pasqua

    Deval in Time

    Christophe Leloil. : compositeur, Pierre Fenichel, Perrine Mansuy (piano), Christophe Leloil (bugle), Pierre Fenichel (contrebasse), Fred Pasqua (batterie)
    Album Les Quatre Vents Label Laborie Jazz (349241) Année 2019
  • 19h53
    Joycie girl - DON PULLEN
    Don Pullen

    Joycie Girl

    Don Pullen. : compositeur, Don Pullen (piano), Sam Rivers (saxophone), Alex Blake (contrebasse), Bobby Battle (batterie)
    Album You Need This : An Introduction to Black Saint and Soul Note (1975-1985) Label Bbe (BBE415CLP) Année 2017
