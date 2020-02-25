Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 25 février 2020
Tout peut arriver : Perrine Mansuy, Chet Baker, Ahmad Jamal, Momo Wandel Soumah and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Tout peut arriver ce soir. Danser avec les dauphins, suivre les vents au loin, se réveiller serein... faisons confiance aux musiciens.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Chet Baker
Everything Happens to MeJimmy Van Heusen. : compositeur, Johnny Burke. : compositeur, Chet Baker (trompette, voix), Kenny Drew (piano), George Morrow (contrebasse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)Album It Could Happen to You Label Riverside (0888072323292) Année 2010
- 19h08Buddy Rich
Away We GoAllyn Ferguson. : compositeur, Buddy Rich (batterie), Charles Findley (trompette), Oliver Mitchell (trompette), Yoshito Murakami (trompette), John Sotille (trompette), John Boice (trombone), Robert Brawn (trombone), James Trimble (trombone), James Mosher (saxophone alto), Ernest Watts (saxophone alto), Jay Corre (saxophone ténor), Robert Keller (saxophone ténor), Meyer Hirsch (saxophone baryton), Ray Starling (piano), Richard Resnicoff (guitare), James Gannon (basse)Album Chips & Cheers Label Blue Note (5244182) Année 2000
- 19h11Jeff Parker
ClicheJeff Parker. : compositeur, Jeff Parker (guitare électrique, Korg MS20, piano électrique), Josh Johnson (saxophone alto), Paul Bryan (basse électrique), Jamire Williams (batterie), Ruby Parker (voix)Album The New Breed Label International Anthem (0009) Année 2015
- 19h16Bobby Hutcherson
NTUBobby Hutcherson. : compositeur, Bobby Hutcherson (marimba), Chuck Rainey (basse électrique), John Rowin (guitare électrique), Ernie Watts (saxophone ténor), Bobby Hall (percussions), Jerry Peters (Fender Rhodes), Harvey Mason (batterie)Album Linger Lane Label Blue Note (BNLA 369) Année 1975
- 19h21Momo Wandel Soumah
Afro BlueMongo Santamaria. : compositeur, Momo 'Wandel' Soumah (saxophone), Khali Camara (balafon), Mamady Mansaré (flûte), Aboubacar 'Fatouabou' Camara (Djembé), Aly Sylla (percussions), Sékou Kouyaté (kora)Album Guinée : Matchowé Label Buda (92653-2) Année 1991
- 19h30Majid Bekkas
AnnabiTraditionnel. : compositeur, Magic Spirit Quartet. : compositeur, Majid Bekkas (gembri, voix), Goran Kajfes (trompette), Jesper Nordenström (piano), Stefan Pasborg (batterie)Album Magic Spirit Quartet Label Act (ACT98962) Année 2020
- 19h36Ahmad Jamal
Dolphin DanceAhmad Jamal. : compositeur, Ahmad Jamal (piano), Jamil Nasser (contrebasse), Frank Gant (batterie)Album The Awakening Label Impulse ! (IMP 12262) Année 1997
- 19h42Alfa Mist
WitheredAlfa Mist. : compositeur, Alfa Mist (piano)Album Withered Label Sekito Année 2020
- 19h46Perrine Mansuy, Christophe Leloil, Fred Pasqua
Deval in TimeChristophe Leloil. : compositeur, Pierre Fenichel, Perrine Mansuy (piano), Christophe Leloil (bugle), Pierre Fenichel (contrebasse), Fred Pasqua (batterie)Album Les Quatre Vents Label Laborie Jazz (349241) Année 2019
- 19h53Don Pullen
Joycie GirlDon Pullen. : compositeur, Don Pullen (piano), Sam Rivers (saxophone), Alex Blake (contrebasse), Bobby Battle (batterie)Album You Need This : An Introduction to Black Saint and Soul Note (1975-1985) Label Bbe (BBE415CLP) Année 2017
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
