Mardi 19 mars 2019
59 min

Tout en confort : Sarah Lenka, Sarah Vaughan, Phronesis, McCoy Tyner and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Sarah Lenka, © Hugues Anhes

Mettons nous à l'aise ce soir. Ménageons-nous des coins de confort. Dans des villages africains. Dans des trains lointains. Ou à l'air libre, sous la lueur de la lune.  

La programmation musicale :
    19:01
    Sarah Vaughan

    « At The Blue Note » Make Yourself Comfortable

    Sarah Vaughan (voix), Hugo Peretti & Son OrchestreLABEL : MercuryANNÉE : 1956
    19:05
    Mccoy Tyner

    « Time For Tyner » African Village

    Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone), Mccoy Tyner (piano), Herbie Lewis (basse), Freddie Waits (baterie)LABEL : Blue NoteANNÉE : 1969
    19:19
    Art Pepper

    « The Complete Art Pepper Alladin Recordings Vol.3 » Too Close For Comfort

    Art Pepper (saxophone Alto), Carl Perkins (piano), Ben Tucker (basse), Chuck Flores (batterie)LABEL : Blue Note
    19:25
    Phronesis

    « The Behemoth » Zieding

    Phronesis, Frankfurt Radio Big Band, Julian Argüelles (direction, Arrangement), Ivo Neame (piano), Jasper Hoiby (contrebasse), Anton Eger (batterie, Percussions)LABEL : Edition RecordsANNÉE : 2017
    19:37
    Sarah Lenka

    « Women's Legacy » Prettiest Train

    Sarah Lenka (voix, Choeurs), Fabien Mornet (guitare, Percussions), Taofik Farah (guitare Nylon), Công Minh Pham (claviers), Manuel Marchès (contrebasse), Miquéu Montarano (persussions, Gambarde)LABEL : Musique SauvageANNÉE : 2019
    19:41
    Ryan Porter

    « The Optimist » Strugglesville

    Ryan Porter (trombone), Kamasi Washington (saxophone Ténor), Cameron Graves (piano, Fender Rhodes), Miles Mosley (contrebasse), Tony Austin (batterie)LABEL : World GalaxyANNÉE : 2018
    19:48
    Miles Mosley

    « Uprising » Abraham

    Miles Mosley (voix, Contrebasse), Tony Austin (batterie), Cameron Graves (piano), Brandon Coleman (claviers), Ryan Porter (trombone), Kamasi Washington (saxophone Ténor), Zane Musa (saxophone Ténor), Christopher Gray (trompette), Dontae Winslow (trompette), Ray Suen (violon), Leah Zeger (violon), Mike Whitson (alto), Woody Aplanalp (guitare), Chris Votek (violoncelle), Peter Jacobson (violoncelle), Alankdi Pete (percussions)ALBUM : UPRISINGLABEL : VERVEANNÉE : 2017
    19:53
    Ruby Rushton

    « Trudi's Songbook : Volume One » Moonlight Woman

    Ruby Rushton, Edward Cawthorne (flûte, Saxophone), Nick Walters (trompette), Aidan Shepherd (claviers), Fergus Ireland (basse), Joseph Deenmamode (percussions), Eddie Hick (batterie)ALBUM : TRUDI S SONGBOOK : VOLUME ONELABEL : 22A
