Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mardi 19 mars 2019
Tout en confort : Sarah Lenka, Sarah Vaughan, Phronesis, McCoy Tyner and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Mettons nous à l'aise ce soir. Ménageons-nous des coins de confort. Dans des villages africains. Dans des trains lointains. Ou à l'air libre, sous la lueur de la lune.
La programmation musicale :
19:01
Sarah Vaughan
« At The Blue Note » Make Yourself ComfortableSarah Vaughan (voix), Hugo Peretti & Son OrchestreLABEL : MercuryANNÉE : 1956
19:05
Mccoy Tyner
« Time For Tyner » African VillageBobby Hutcherson (vibraphone), Mccoy Tyner (piano), Herbie Lewis (basse), Freddie Waits (baterie)LABEL : Blue NoteANNÉE : 1969
19:19
Art Pepper
« The Complete Art Pepper Alladin Recordings Vol.3 » Too Close For ComfortArt Pepper (saxophone Alto), Carl Perkins (piano), Ben Tucker (basse), Chuck Flores (batterie)LABEL : Blue Note
19:25
Phronesis
« The Behemoth » ZiedingPhronesis, Frankfurt Radio Big Band, Julian Argüelles (direction, Arrangement), Ivo Neame (piano), Jasper Hoiby (contrebasse), Anton Eger (batterie, Percussions)LABEL : Edition RecordsANNÉE : 2017
19:37
Sarah Lenka
« Women's Legacy » Prettiest TrainSarah Lenka (voix, Choeurs), Fabien Mornet (guitare, Percussions), Taofik Farah (guitare Nylon), Công Minh Pham (claviers), Manuel Marchès (contrebasse), Miquéu Montarano (persussions, Gambarde)LABEL : Musique SauvageANNÉE : 2019
19:41
Ryan Porter
« The Optimist » StrugglesvilleRyan Porter (trombone), Kamasi Washington (saxophone Ténor), Cameron Graves (piano, Fender Rhodes), Miles Mosley (contrebasse), Tony Austin (batterie)LABEL : World GalaxyANNÉE : 2018
19:48
Miles Mosley
« Uprising » AbrahamMiles Mosley (voix, Contrebasse), Tony Austin (batterie), Cameron Graves (piano), Brandon Coleman (claviers), Ryan Porter (trombone), Kamasi Washington (saxophone Ténor), Zane Musa (saxophone Ténor), Christopher Gray (trompette), Dontae Winslow (trompette), Ray Suen (violon), Leah Zeger (violon), Mike Whitson (alto), Woody Aplanalp (guitare), Chris Votek (violoncelle), Peter Jacobson (violoncelle), Alankdi Pete (percussions)ALBUM : UPRISINGLABEL : VERVEANNÉE : 2017
19:53
Ruby Rushton
« Trudi's Songbook : Volume One » Moonlight WomanRuby Rushton, Edward Cawthorne (flûte, Saxophone), Nick Walters (trompette), Aidan Shepherd (claviers), Fergus Ireland (basse), Joseph Deenmamode (percussions), Eddie Hick (batterie)ALBUM : TRUDI S SONGBOOK : VOLUME ONELABEL : 22A
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
émission précédentelundi 18 mars 2019