Jeudi 15 avril 2021
Tout ce qu’on a : Betty Carter, Michel Portal, Duke Ellington, Ketil Bjornstad and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, Betty Carter est déterminée à donner tout ce qu'elle a. Dans son sillage, on donnera aussi, tout ce qu'on peut!
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Betty Carter
All I've gotAlbum The complete 1948-1961 Label Le Chant Du Monde (2742186.87) Année 2012
- 19h05Wynton Kelly
Mama GWayne Shorter. : compositeur, Wynton Kelly (piano), Lee Morgan (trompette), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)Album Kelly Great Label Vee Jay Année 1960
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration