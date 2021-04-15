Banzzaï
Jeudi 15 avril 2021
59 min

Tout ce qu’on a : Betty Carter, Michel Portal, Duke Ellington, Ketil Bjornstad and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Betty Carter , © Getty / Tom Copi/Michael Ochs Archives

Ce soir, Betty Carter est déterminée à donner tout ce qu'elle a. Dans son sillage, on donnera aussi, tout ce qu'on peut!

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    All I've got - BETTY CARTER
    Betty Carter

    All I've got

    Album The complete 1948-1961 Label Le Chant Du Monde (2742186.87) Année 2012
  • 19h05
    Mama G (Nellie Blye) - WAYNE SHORTER
    Wynton Kelly

    Mama G

    Wayne Shorter. : compositeur, Wynton Kelly (piano), Lee Morgan (trompette), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)
    Album Kelly Great Label Vee Jay Année 1960
