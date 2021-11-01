Tous Prisonniers : Archie Shepp, Géraldine Laurent, Andy Emler, Leroy Vinnegar and more

Clarence Carter

I'm Just a Prisoner (of Your Good Lovin')

Eddie Harris. : compositeur, George Jackson. : compositeur, Clarene Carter (voix, guitare), Charles Chalmers (choeurs), Donna Rhodes (choeurs), Sandy Rhodes (choeurs), Ronnie Eades (saxophone baryton), Bob Wray (basse), Jerry Masters (basse), Cornell McFadden (batterie), Fred Pouty (batterie), Albert Lowe Jr. (guitare), Travis Wammack (guitare), Clayton Ivey (claviers), Aaron Varnell (saxophone ténor), Harvey Thompson (saxophone ténor), Jack Peck (trompette), Harrison Calloway Jr. (trompette)