Lundi 1 novembre 2021
Tous Prisonniers : Archie Shepp, Géraldine Laurent, Andy Emler, Leroy Vinnegar and more
Ce soir, nous sommes prisonniers... mais libres de chanter.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Clarence Carter
I'm Just a Prisoner (of Your Good Lovin')Eddie Harris. : compositeur, George Jackson. : compositeur, Clarene Carter (voix, guitare), Charles Chalmers (choeurs), Donna Rhodes (choeurs), Sandy Rhodes (choeurs), Ronnie Eades (saxophone baryton), Bob Wray (basse), Jerry Masters (basse), Cornell McFadden (batterie), Fred Pouty (batterie), Albert Lowe Jr. (guitare), Travis Wammack (guitare), Clayton Ivey (claviers), Aaron Varnell (saxophone ténor), Harvey Thompson (saxophone ténor), Jack Peck (trompette), Harrison Calloway Jr. (trompette)Album Patches (US release) Label Atlantic Année 2005
- 19h04Archie Shepp
Blues for Brother George JacksonArchie Shepp. : compositeur, Archie Shepp (saxophone ténor), Roy Burrowes (trompette), Michael Ridley (trompette), Charles McGhee (trompette), Clifford Thornton (cornet), Charles Stephens (trombone), Kiane Zawadi (trombone), Charles Greenlee (trombone), Hakim Jami (euphonium), Marion Brown (saxophone alto), Clarence White (saxophone alto), Billy Robinson (saxophone ténor), Roland Alexander (saxophone ténor), James Ware (saxophone baryton), Walter Davis Jr. (piano, piano électrique), Roland Wilson (fender basse), Beaver Harris (batterie), Ollie Anderson (percussions), Juma Sutan (percussions), Nene DeFence (percussions)Album Attica Blues Label Impulse ! (MVCI-23038) Année 1991
- 19h08Archie Shepp
Invocation : Ballad for a ChildWilliam G. Harris. : compositeur, William Kunstler (narration)Album Attica Blues Label Impulse ! (MVCI-23038) Année 1991
- 19h08Louis Sclavis
PrisonLouis Sclavis. : compositeur, Louis Sclavis (clarinettes), Benjamin Moussay (piano), Sarah Murcia (contrebasse), Christophe Lavergne (batterie)Album Characters On A Wall Année 2019
- 19h15Charles Lloyd & Chico Hamilton
From a Prison CellMarguerite Monnot. : compositeur, Charles Lloyd (flûte), Chico Hamilton (batterie), Nate Gershman (violoncelle), Harry Pope (guitare), Bobby Haynes (contrebasse)Album The Complete 1960-61 Sessions Label Phono (870281) Année 2017
- 19h19NoSax NoClar
Promotion 23Julien Stella. : compositeur, Bastien Weeger (clarinette), Julien Stella (clarinette basse), Thomas Gruselle (trombone)Album Rëd Sisters Label Yolk (J2088) Année 2021
- 19h25Andy Emler MegaOctet
Les Ions sauvagesAndy Emler. : compositeur, Andy Emler (piano), Médéric Collignon (voix, cornet), Philippe Sellam (saxophone alto), Guillaume Orti (saxophone alto), Thomas De Pourquery (saxophone alto), Laurent Dehors (saxophone ténor), Laurent Blondiau (trompette), Francois Thuillier (tuba), François Verly (marimba, percussions), Nguyên Lê (guitare électrique), Claude Tchamitchian (contrebasse), Eric Echampard (batterie)Album Just a Beginning Label Peewee ! (1003) Année 2021
- 19h36Géraldine Laurent
No More WaltzGéraldine Laurent. : compositeur, Géraldine Laurent (saxophone alto), Paul Lay (piano), Yoni Zelnik (contrebasse), Donald Kontomanou (batterie)Album Cooking Label Gazebo (GAZ148) Année 2019
- 19h40Les McCann.compositeur
Restin' in JailLeroy Vinegar, Leroy Vinnegar (contrebasse), Teddy Edwards (saxophone ténor), Freddy Hill (trompette), Victor Feldman ou Mike Melvoin (piano), Victor Feldman ou Roy Ayers (vibraphone), Ron Jefferson ou Milt Turner (batterie)Album Leroy Walks Again !! Label Contemporary (S 7 608) Année 1963
- 19h46Trond Kallevag
Cowboy og indianerTrond Kallevag. : compositeur, Trond Kallevag (guitare, électronique), Adrian Løseth Waade (violon), Geir Sundstol (guitare électrique, pedal steel), David Wallumrod (claviers), Alexander Hoholm (contrebasse), Ivar Myrset Asheim (batterie, percussions)Album Fengselsfugl Label Hubro (HUBROCD2643) Année 2021
- 19h50Jean-Jacques Milteau
Folsom Prison BluesJohnny Cash. : compositeur, Jean-Jacques Milteau (harmonica), Carlton Moody (voix, guitare), Manu Galvin (guitare), J. Y. Lozac'h (pedal steel guitare), Gilles Michel (basse), Christophe Deschamps (batterie)Album Lost Highway Label Sunset (SUN31) Année 2021
- 19h55Amina Claudine Myers
Jailhouse BluesBessie Smith. : compositeur, Amina Claudine Myers (voix, piano), Cecil McBee (contrebasse), Jimmy Lovelace (batterie)Album Salutes Bessie Smith Label Leo (CD LR 103) Année 1988
