Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 1 novembre 2021
59 min

Tous Prisonniers : Archie Shepp, Géraldine Laurent, Andy Emler, Leroy Vinnegar and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Tous Prisonniers : Archie Shepp, Géraldine Laurent, Andy Emler, Leroy Vinnegar and more
Archie Shepp, © Getty / Frans Schellenkens

Ce soir, nous sommes prisonniers... mais libres de chanter.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    I'm just a prisoner (of your good lovin') (LP Version) - CLARENCE CARTER
    Clarence Carter

    I'm Just a Prisoner (of Your Good Lovin')

    Eddie Harris. : compositeur, George Jackson. : compositeur, Clarene Carter (voix, guitare), Charles Chalmers (choeurs), Donna Rhodes (choeurs), Sandy Rhodes (choeurs), Ronnie Eades (saxophone baryton), Bob Wray (basse), Jerry Masters (basse), Cornell McFadden (batterie), Fred Pouty (batterie), Albert Lowe Jr. (guitare), Travis Wammack (guitare), Clayton Ivey (claviers), Aaron Varnell (saxophone ténor), Harvey Thompson (saxophone ténor), Jack Peck (trompette), Harrison Calloway Jr. (trompette)
    Album Patches (US release) Label Atlantic Année 2005
  • 19h04
    Blues for brother George Jackson - ARCHIE SHEPP
    Archie Shepp

    Blues for Brother George Jackson

    Archie Shepp. : compositeur, Archie Shepp (saxophone ténor), Roy Burrowes (trompette), Michael Ridley (trompette), Charles McGhee (trompette), Clifford Thornton (cornet), Charles Stephens (trombone), Kiane Zawadi (trombone), Charles Greenlee (trombone), Hakim Jami (euphonium), Marion Brown (saxophone alto), Clarence White (saxophone alto), Billy Robinson (saxophone ténor), Roland Alexander (saxophone ténor), James Ware (saxophone baryton), Walter Davis Jr. (piano, piano électrique), Roland Wilson (fender basse), Beaver Harris (batterie), Ollie Anderson (percussions), Juma Sutan (percussions), Nene DeFence (percussions)
    Album Attica Blues Label Impulse ! (MVCI-23038) Année 1991
  • 19h08
    Invocation : Ballad for a child - ARCHIE SHEPP
    Archie Shepp

    Invocation : Ballad for a Child

    William G. Harris. : compositeur, William Kunstler (narration)
    Album Attica Blues Label Impulse ! (MVCI-23038) Année 1991
  • 19h08
    Prison - LOUIS SCLAVIS
    Louis Sclavis

    Prison

    Louis Sclavis. : compositeur, Louis Sclavis (clarinettes), Benjamin Moussay (piano), Sarah Murcia (contrebasse), Christophe Lavergne (batterie)
    Album Characters On A Wall Année 2019
  • 19h15
    From a prison cell - CHICO HAMILTON, CHARLES LLOYD
    Charles Lloyd & Chico Hamilton

    From a Prison Cell

    Marguerite Monnot. : compositeur, Charles Lloyd (flûte), Chico Hamilton (batterie), Nate Gershman (violoncelle), Harry Pope (guitare), Bobby Haynes (contrebasse)
    Album The Complete 1960-61 Sessions Label Phono (870281) Année 2017
  • 19h19
    Promotion 23 (feat. Thomas Gruselle) - NOSAX NOCLAR
    NoSax NoClar

    Promotion 23

    Julien Stella. : compositeur, Bastien Weeger (clarinette), Julien Stella (clarinette basse), Thomas Gruselle (trombone)
    Album Rëd Sisters Label Yolk (J2088) Année 2021
  • 19h25
    Les Ions sauvages - ANDY EMLER MEGAOCTET
    Andy Emler MegaOctet

    Les Ions sauvages

    Andy Emler. : compositeur, Andy Emler (piano), Médéric Collignon (voix, cornet), Philippe Sellam (saxophone alto), Guillaume Orti (saxophone alto), Thomas De Pourquery (saxophone alto), Laurent Dehors (saxophone ténor), Laurent Blondiau (trompette), Francois Thuillier (tuba), François Verly (marimba, percussions), Nguyên Lê (guitare électrique), Claude Tchamitchian (contrebasse), Eric Echampard (batterie)
    Album Just a Beginning Label Peewee ! (1003) Année 2021
  • 19h36
    No more waltz - GERALDINE LAURENT
    Géraldine Laurent

    No More Waltz

    Géraldine Laurent. : compositeur, Géraldine Laurent (saxophone alto), Paul Lay (piano), Yoni Zelnik (contrebasse), Donald Kontomanou (batterie)
    Album Cooking Label Gazebo (GAZ148) Année 2019
  • 19h40
    Restin' in jail - LEROY VINNEGAR
    Les McCann.compositeur

    Restin' in Jail

    Leroy Vinegar, Leroy Vinnegar (contrebasse), Teddy Edwards (saxophone ténor), Freddy Hill (trompette), Victor Feldman ou Mike Melvoin (piano), Victor Feldman ou Roy Ayers (vibraphone), Ron Jefferson ou Milt Turner (batterie)
    Album Leroy Walks Again !! Label Contemporary (S 7 608) Année 1963
  • 19h46
    Cowboy og indianer - TROND KALLEVAG
    Trond Kallevag

    Cowboy og indianer

    Trond Kallevag. : compositeur, Trond Kallevag (guitare, électronique), Adrian Løseth Waade (violon), Geir Sundstol (guitare électrique, pedal steel), David Wallumrod (claviers), Alexander Hoholm (contrebasse), Ivar Myrset Asheim (batterie, percussions)
    Album Fengselsfugl Label Hubro (HUBROCD2643) Année 2021
  • 19h50
    Folsom prison blues - JEAN-JACQUES MILTEAU
    Jean-Jacques Milteau

    Folsom Prison Blues

    Johnny Cash. : compositeur, Jean-Jacques Milteau (harmonica), Carlton Moody (voix, guitare), Manu Galvin (guitare), J. Y. Lozac'h (pedal steel guitare), Gilles Michel (basse), Christophe Deschamps (batterie)
    Album Lost Highway Label Sunset (SUN31) Année 2021
  • 19h55
    Jailhouse blues - AMINA CLAUDINE MYERS
    Amina Claudine Myers

    Jailhouse Blues

    Bessie Smith. : compositeur, Amina Claudine Myers (voix, piano), Cecil McBee (contrebasse), Jimmy Lovelace (batterie)
    Album Salutes Bessie Smith Label Leo (CD LR 103) Année 1988
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 29 octobre 2021
59 min
Sacrées nuits : Dr. John, Billie Holiday, Brandee Younger, Vijay Iyer and more
émission suivante
mardi 2 novembre 2021
59 min
Esprits Fous : Ruth Brown, Mary Lou Williams, Blanche Calloway, Grant Green and more