Lundi 5 octobre 2020
59 min

Tous en Jamaique : Zara McFarlane, Sébastien Lovato, Harry Belafonte, Sarah Vaughan and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Zara McFarlane, © Getty / Peter Van Breukelen

La Jamaïque est une terre musicale, ça on le savait déjà. Reggae, ska... et le jazz dans tout ça ? Il est là. Profondément ancré dans l'ile, et assez fort pour traverser des continents entiers. 

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Big boat up the river - HARRY BELAFONTE
    Harry Belafonte

    Big Boat Up the River

    John Sellers. : compositeur, Eaton. : compositeur, Harry Belafonte (voix), Ernie Calabria (guitare), Jay Berliner (guitare), John Cartwright (basse), Percy Brice (batterie), Ralph McDonald (percussions), Paul Griffin (orgue)
    Album Ballads, Blues and Boasters Label Rca (741 018) Année 1964
  • 19h07
    The banana boat song - SARAH VAUGHAN
    Sarah Vaughan

    The Banana Boat Song

    Erik Darling. : compositeur, Alan Arkin. : compositeur, Bob Carey. : compositeur, Sarah Vaughan (voix)
    Album The complete Sarah Vaughan on Mercury Vol. 2 / Disque 2 Label Mercury (18PJ-1037) Année 1986
  • 19h09
    Tangerine - HAROLD MCNAIR QUINTET
    Harold McNair

    Tangerine

    Johnny Mercer. : compositeur, Victor L. Schertzinger. : compositeur, Harold McNair (saxophone alto), Terry Shannon (piano), Jeff Clyne (contrebasse), Philip Seamen (batterie)
    Album Jazz Jamaica 1931 - 1962 Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA5636)
  • 19h16
    The hipster - FLORIAN PELLISSIER QUINTET
    Florian Pellissier Quintet

    The Hipster

    Harold McNair. : compositeur, Christophe Panzani (saxophone soprano), Yoann Loustalot (Trompette), Florian Pellissier (piano), Yoni Zelnik (contrebasse), David Georgelet (batterie)
    Album Cap de Bonne Espérance Label Heavenly Sweetness Année 2016
  • 19h22
    Pushing buttons - IZO FITZROY
    Izo Fitzroy

    Pushing Buttons

    Izo Fitzroy (voix), Soul Sanctuary Gospel Choir
    Album How the Mighty Fall Label Jalapeno Année 2020
  • 19h27
    I shot the sheriff - SEBASTIEN LOVATO
    Sébastien Lovato

    I Shot the Sheriff

    Bob Marley. : compositeur, Sébastien Lovato (piano électrique), Marc Buronfosse (contrebasse), Karl Jannuska (batterie)
    Album Bob Marley in Jazz Label Wagram (3379422) Année 2020
  • 19h33
    Black treasure - ZARA MCFARLANE
    Zara McFarlane

    Black Treasure

    Zara McFarlane. : compositeur, Zara McFarlane (voix), Camilo Tirado (percussions), Kwake Bass (percussions, batterie, drum machine, synthés, synthés basse), Wu-Lu (percussions)
    Album Songs of An Unknown Tongue Label Brownswood (BWOOD0209CD) Année 2020
  • 19h38
    The rebound - DIZZY REECE
    Dizzy Reece

    The Rebound

    Dizzy Reece. : compositeur, Dizzy Reece (trompette), Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), Wynton Kelly (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Art Taylor (batterie)
    Album Star Bright Label Blue Note (4 023) Année 1959
  • 19h45
    Stephano's dance - JOE HARRIOTT
    Joe Harriott, Amancio D'Silva Quartet

    Stephano's Dance

    Amancio D'Silva. : compositeur, Joe Harriott (saxophone alto), Ian Carr (trompette), Amancio D'Silva (guitare), Norma Winstone (voix), Dave Green (basse), Bryan Spring (batterie)
    Album Hum Dono Label Vocalion Année 2015
  • 19h54
    Concrete jungle - THE HOLMES BROTHERS
    The Holmes Brothers

    Concrete Jungle

    Bob Marley. : compositeur, Popsy Dixon (voix), Greg Leisz (guitare), David Piltch (contrebasse)
    Album Bob Marley in Jazz Label Wagram (3379422) Année 2020
