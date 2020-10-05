Programmation musicale
Lundi 5 octobre 2020
Tous en Jamaique : Zara McFarlane, Sébastien Lovato, Harry Belafonte, Sarah Vaughan and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
La Jamaïque est une terre musicale, ça on le savait déjà. Reggae, ska... et le jazz dans tout ça ? Il est là. Profondément ancré dans l'ile, et assez fort pour traverser des continents entiers.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Harry Belafonte
Big Boat Up the RiverJohn Sellers. : compositeur, Eaton. : compositeur, Harry Belafonte (voix), Ernie Calabria (guitare), Jay Berliner (guitare), John Cartwright (basse), Percy Brice (batterie), Ralph McDonald (percussions), Paul Griffin (orgue)Album Ballads, Blues and Boasters Label Rca (741 018) Année 1964
- 19h07Sarah Vaughan
The Banana Boat SongErik Darling. : compositeur, Alan Arkin. : compositeur, Bob Carey. : compositeur, Sarah Vaughan (voix)Album The complete Sarah Vaughan on Mercury Vol. 2 / Disque 2 Label Mercury (18PJ-1037) Année 1986
- 19h09Harold McNair
TangerineJohnny Mercer. : compositeur, Victor L. Schertzinger. : compositeur, Harold McNair (saxophone alto), Terry Shannon (piano), Jeff Clyne (contrebasse), Philip Seamen (batterie)Album Jazz Jamaica 1931 - 1962 Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA5636)
- 19h16Florian Pellissier Quintet
The HipsterHarold McNair. : compositeur, Christophe Panzani (saxophone soprano), Yoann Loustalot (Trompette), Florian Pellissier (piano), Yoni Zelnik (contrebasse), David Georgelet (batterie)Album Cap de Bonne Espérance Label Heavenly Sweetness Année 2016
- 19h22Izo Fitzroy
Pushing ButtonsIzo Fitzroy (voix), Soul Sanctuary Gospel ChoirAlbum How the Mighty Fall Label Jalapeno Année 2020
- 19h27Sébastien Lovato
I Shot the SheriffBob Marley. : compositeur, Sébastien Lovato (piano électrique), Marc Buronfosse (contrebasse), Karl Jannuska (batterie)Album Bob Marley in Jazz Label Wagram (3379422) Année 2020
- 19h33Zara McFarlane
Black TreasureZara McFarlane. : compositeur, Zara McFarlane (voix), Camilo Tirado (percussions), Kwake Bass (percussions, batterie, drum machine, synthés, synthés basse), Wu-Lu (percussions)Album Songs of An Unknown Tongue Label Brownswood (BWOOD0209CD) Année 2020
- 19h38Dizzy Reece
The ReboundDizzy Reece. : compositeur, Dizzy Reece (trompette), Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), Wynton Kelly (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Art Taylor (batterie)Album Star Bright Label Blue Note (4 023) Année 1959
- 19h45Joe Harriott, Amancio D'Silva Quartet
Stephano's DanceAmancio D'Silva. : compositeur, Joe Harriott (saxophone alto), Ian Carr (trompette), Amancio D'Silva (guitare), Norma Winstone (voix), Dave Green (basse), Bryan Spring (batterie)Album Hum Dono Label Vocalion Année 2015
- 19h54The Holmes Brothers
Concrete JungleBob Marley. : compositeur, Popsy Dixon (voix), Greg Leisz (guitare), David Piltch (contrebasse)Album Bob Marley in Jazz Label Wagram (3379422) Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
