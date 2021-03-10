Toujours rêver : Gil Scott-Heron, Count Basie, Ray Charles, Jef Gilson and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, personne ne pourra nous empêcher de rêver.

Programmation musicale

Count Basie, Joe Williams - Stop, Pretty Baby, Stop (Leon Washington, Milton Lovett, Red Saunders)

Album One O'Clock Jump

Joe Williams (voix), Count Basie Big Band : Count Basie (piano, direction), Joe Newman (trompette), Reunald Jones (trompette), Thad Jones (trompette), Wendell Culley (trompette), Benny Powell (trombone), Bill Hughes (trombone), Henry Coker (trombone), Bill Graham (saxophone), Charlie Fowlkes (saxophone), Frank Foster (saxophone), Frank Wess (saxophone), Marshall Royal (saxophone), Freddie Greene (guitare), Ed Jones (contrebasse), Sonny Payne (batterie)

Verve

Teddy Wilson - You Can’t Stop Me From Dreaming (C. Friend, D. Franklin)

Album Classic Brunswick and Columbia Teddy Wilson sessions 1934-1942

Teddy Wilson & His Orchestra : Harry James (trompette), Archie Rosati (clarinette), Vido Musso (saxophone ténor), Teddy Wilson (piano, direction), Allan Reuss (guitare), John Simmons (contrebasse), Cozy Cole (batterie), Frances Hunt (violoncelle)

Mosaic

Lloyd Miller, The Heliocentrics - Nava (Lloyd Miller, Malcolm Catto, Jake Ferguson)

Album Lloyd Miller and the Heliocentrics (OST)

Dr. Lloyd Miller (piano, clarinette, tar, oud), Jake Ferguson (basse), Malcolm Catto (batterie)

Strut

Jef Gilson - Le Grand Bidou

Album The Archives

Jef Gilson (piano)

Jazzman

The Take Vibe - Golden Brown (Hugh Cornwell, Dave Greenfield, J. J. Burnel, Jet Black)

EP The Take Vibe E.P.

Laurence Mason (saxophone, piano), Josh Cavanagh-Brierley (basse), John Settle (batterie)

The Take Vibe EP

The Take Vibe - Walking on the Moon (Gordon Sumner)

EP The Take Vibe E.P.

Laurence Mason (saxophone, piano), Josh Cavanagh-Brierley (basse), John Settle (batterie)

The Take Vibe EP

Shelly Berg Trio - Question and Answer (Pat Metheny)

Album Blackbird

Shelly Berg (piano, arrangements), Chuck Berghofer (contrebasse), Gregg Field (batterie)

Concord

Ray Charles, Count Basie - Every Saturday Night (Jerry West, Silas Hogan, Shelly Berg (arrangements))

Album Ray Sings, Basie Swings

Ray Charles (voix, piano), Mike Williams (trompette), Scotty Barnhart (trompette), Shawn Edmonds (trompette), Endré Rice (trompette), Dave Keim (trombone), Clarence Banks (trombone), Barry Cooper (trombone basse), Marshall Mc Donald (saxophone alto), Grant Langford (saxopphone alto), Doug Lawrence (saxophone ténor), Doug Miller (saxophone ténor), John Williams (saxophone baryton), Jpey DeFrancesco (orgue), Tony Leary (piano), Will Matthews (guitare), James Leary (contrebasse), Butch Miles (batterie), Patti Austin (choeur), Masi Anderson (choeur), Lynne Fiddmont (choeur), Lorraine Perry (choeur), Sharon Perry (choeur), Darlene Perry (choeur), Valerie Pinkston (choeur), Sandy Simmons (choeur)

Concord

Charles Tolliver - Emperor March (Charles Tolliver)

Album Connect

Charles Tolliver (trompette), Jess Davis (saxophone alto), Binker Golding (saxophone ténor), Keith Brown (piano), Buster Williams (contrebasse), Lenny White (batterie)

Gearbox

Gil Scott-Heron, Brian Jackson - The Bottle (Gil Scott-Heron)

Album Winter in America

Gil Scott-Heron (piano électrique, voix), Danny Bowens (fender bass)

Strata-East