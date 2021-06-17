Touches de bleu : Peggy Lee, Florian Pellissier, Friedrich Gulda, Oscar Peterson and more

La playlist de Nathalie Piolé.

Des Etats-Unis au Caire, de Vienne à Rio, ce soir, on court après les notes bleues.

Programmation musicale

Peggy Lee - Till There Was You (Meredith Willson)

Peggy Lee (voix)

Album Latin ala Lee !

Capitol

Howard Roberts - Walk Tall

Howard Roberts (guitare)

Album Guilty !!

Capitol

Dzihan and Kamien - Sketches of Blue

Vlado Dzihan, Mario Kamien

Album IV

Couch Records

Friedrich Gulda - Music for Piano and Band, 1st Movement (Friedrich Gulda)

Friedrich Gulda (piano, direction, arrangements), Benny Bailey (trompette), Idrees Sulieman (trompette), Jimmy Deuchar (trompette), Ray Premru (trompette basse), Erich Kleinschuster (trombone), Rudolph Josel (trombone basse), Alfie Reece (tuba), Sahib Sahib (flûte, saxophone alto), Heinz Bigler (clarinette, saxophone alto), Tubby Hayes (saxophone ténor), Lennant Jansson (saxophone baryton), Rolf Schnee biegl (cor), Jimmy Woode (contrebasse), Mel Lewis (batterie)

Album From Vienna with Jazz !

Columbia

Oscar Peterson - Hymn To Freedom (Oscar Peterson)

Oscar Peterson (piano), Ulf Wakenius (guitare), Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen (contrebasse), Martin Drews (batterie)

Album A Night in Vienna

Verve

Wolfgang Muthspiel, Becca Stevens - And Then (Wolfgang Muthspiel)

Wolfgang Muthspiel (guitare, voix), Becca Stevens (voix)

Album Vienna, World

Material

Florian Pellissier Quintet - Rio (Florian Pellissier)

Florian Pellissier (piano), Yoann Loustalot (trompette), Christophe Panzani (saxophone), Yoni Zelnik (contrebasse), David Georgelet (batterie)

Album Rio

Hot Casa

Salah Ragab, The Cairo Jazz Band - Neveen (Salah Ragab)

Salah Ragab (piano, direction), Zaky Osman (trompette, flûte), Mohammad Abdou (trompette), Ibrahim Wagby (trompette), Khalifa El Samman (trompette), Mahmoud Ayoub (trombone), Sadeck Basyoumy (trombone), EL Sayeed Dahroug (trombone), Abdel Atey Farag (trombone basse), Mohammad Abdel Rahman (tuba basse), El Saied El Aydy (saxophone alto), Farouk El Sayed (saxophone alto), Saied Salama (saxophone ténor, saxophone baryton), Fathy Abdel Salam (saxophone ténor), Abdel Hakim El Zamel (saxophone baryon), Mohammad El-Togby (guitare électrique), Reckardo Kready (piano), Khmis El Khouly (piano), Sayed Sharkawy (batterie), Moohy El Din Osman (basse)

Album Compilation Egyptian Jazz

Art Yard

Ali Hassan Kuban - Mabruk (Achmed Al Bindari)

Album From Nubia to Cairo

1989, (Réédition 2018, Piranha Records)

Benny Goodman Sextet, Peggy Lee - Where Or When (Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart)

Peggy Lee (voix), Benny Goodman Sextet

Rec. 1949

Columbia