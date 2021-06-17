Touches de bleu : Peggy Lee, Florian Pellissier, Friedrich Gulda, Oscar Peterson and more
La playlist de Nathalie Piolé.
Des Etats-Unis au Caire, de Vienne à Rio, ce soir, on court après les notes bleues.
Programmation musicale
Peggy Lee - Till There Was You (Meredith Willson)
Peggy Lee (voix)
Album Latin ala Lee !
Capitol
Howard Roberts - Walk Tall
Howard Roberts (guitare)
Album Guilty !!
Capitol
Dzihan and Kamien - Sketches of Blue
Vlado Dzihan, Mario Kamien
Album IV
Couch Records
Friedrich Gulda - Music for Piano and Band, 1st Movement (Friedrich Gulda)
Friedrich Gulda (piano, direction, arrangements), Benny Bailey (trompette), Idrees Sulieman (trompette), Jimmy Deuchar (trompette), Ray Premru (trompette basse), Erich Kleinschuster (trombone), Rudolph Josel (trombone basse), Alfie Reece (tuba), Sahib Sahib (flûte, saxophone alto), Heinz Bigler (clarinette, saxophone alto), Tubby Hayes (saxophone ténor), Lennant Jansson (saxophone baryton), Rolf Schnee biegl (cor), Jimmy Woode (contrebasse), Mel Lewis (batterie)
Album From Vienna with Jazz !
Columbia
Oscar Peterson - Hymn To Freedom (Oscar Peterson)
Oscar Peterson (piano), Ulf Wakenius (guitare), Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen (contrebasse), Martin Drews (batterie)
Album A Night in Vienna
Verve
Wolfgang Muthspiel, Becca Stevens - And Then (Wolfgang Muthspiel)
Wolfgang Muthspiel (guitare, voix), Becca Stevens (voix)
Album Vienna, World
Material
Florian Pellissier Quintet - Rio (Florian Pellissier)
Florian Pellissier (piano), Yoann Loustalot (trompette), Christophe Panzani (saxophone), Yoni Zelnik (contrebasse), David Georgelet (batterie)
Album Rio
Hot Casa
Salah Ragab, The Cairo Jazz Band - Neveen (Salah Ragab)
Salah Ragab (piano, direction), Zaky Osman (trompette, flûte), Mohammad Abdou (trompette), Ibrahim Wagby (trompette), Khalifa El Samman (trompette), Mahmoud Ayoub (trombone), Sadeck Basyoumy (trombone), EL Sayeed Dahroug (trombone), Abdel Atey Farag (trombone basse), Mohammad Abdel Rahman (tuba basse), El Saied El Aydy (saxophone alto), Farouk El Sayed (saxophone alto), Saied Salama (saxophone ténor, saxophone baryton), Fathy Abdel Salam (saxophone ténor), Abdel Hakim El Zamel (saxophone baryon), Mohammad El-Togby (guitare électrique), Reckardo Kready (piano), Khmis El Khouly (piano), Sayed Sharkawy (batterie), Moohy El Din Osman (basse)
Album Compilation Egyptian Jazz
Art Yard
Ali Hassan Kuban - Mabruk (Achmed Al Bindari)
Album From Nubia to Cairo
1989, (Réédition 2018, Piranha Records)
Benny Goodman Sextet, Peggy Lee - Where Or When (Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart)
Peggy Lee (voix), Benny Goodman Sextet
Rec. 1949
Columbia
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration