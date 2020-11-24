Top Départ : Esther Philips : David Neerman, Sonny Stitt, Adam Nussbaum and more

Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 24 novembre 2020
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Esther Philips, © Getty / Michael Putland

Ce soir, le jazz nous amène à la country, qui nous amène à la folk, qui nous amène au blues, qui nous amène à l'Afrique, qui nous ramène au jazz. Le point de départ est aussi le point d'arrivée. Et entre les deux, nous avons changé !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Let Me Go My Merry Way - CHARLIE RICH
    Charlie Rich

    Let Me Go My Merry Way

    Album Charlie Rich Label Rca - Legacy Année 1964
  • 19h05
    No Headstone On My Grave - ESTHER PHILLIPS
    Esther Phillips

    No headstone on my grave

    Album Release Me - Reflections of Country & western greats Label Future Noise Music Année 2008
  • 19h09
    Kisses sweeter than wine - HAROLD LAND QUINTET , CARMELL JONES
    Harold Land & Carmell Jones Quintets

    Kisses sweeter than wine

    Harold Land : Saxophone ténor, Carmell Jones : Saxophone ténor, Divers
    Album The Harold Land Carmell Jones quintets Label Lonehilljazz (LHJ 10268)
  • 19h14
    Laura - ADAM NUSSBAUM
    Adam Nussbaum

    Laura

    Huddie William Ledbetter. : compositeur, Adam Nussbaum (batterie), Ohad Talmor (saxophone alto), Steve Cardenas (guitare électrique), Nate Radley (guitare) électrique)
    Album Lead Belly Reimagined Label Sunnyside (SSC1578) Année 2020
  • 19h20
    On top of old smokey - GRANT GREEN
    Grant GreenGuitare

    On top of old smokey

    Herbie Hancock : Piano, Reggie Workman : Contrebasse, Billy Higgins : Batterie
    Album Goin West Label Blue Note Records (7243 5 95962 2 8) Année 1969
  • 19h27
    Going down this road - ALGIA MAE HINTON
    Algia Mae Hinton

    Going down this road

    Album Blues guitar women Label Ruf Records (RUF 1110)
  • 19h31
    Special rider blues - COREY HARRIS
    Corey Harris

    Special rider blues

    Album Mississippi to Mali Label Rounder Records (RRCD 3198) Année 2003
  • 19h35
    Friends - DAVID NEERMAN, ENSEMBLE VOCAM SEQUENZA 9.3
    David NeermanVibraphone, David Neermanauteur

    Friends

    Jimmy Page : compositeur, Catherine Simonpietri : chef d'orchestre, Sequenza 9.3, Krystle Warren : Chant, Lansine Kouyate : Balafon (xylophone), Marimba (xylophone), Robert Plant : auteur, Manuel Peskine : auteur
    Album Noir lac Label Klarthe (KRJ029) Année 2020
  • 19h41
    We Are All Africans - GUTS
    Guts

    We Are All Africans

    Fabrice Henri : compositeur
    Album Hip Hop After All (Deluxe Edition) Label Heavenly Sweetness (70442) Année 2015
  • 19h45
    Jean-Marie - LOUIS HAYES, WOODY SHAW QUINTET
    Woody Shaw - Woody Shaw Quintet

    Jean-Marie

    Mathews Ronald : compositeur, Woody Shaw : Trompette, Rene Mac Lean : Saxophone ténor, Ronnie Mathews : Piano, Stafford James : Basse, Louis Hayes : Percussions, Mathews Ronald : auteur
    Album Lausanne 1977 Label Tcob (Ou Tobc) (TCOB 02052) Année 1996
L'équipe de l'émission :
