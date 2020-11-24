Programmation musicale
Mardi 24 novembre 2020
Top Départ : Esther Philips : David Neerman, Sonny Stitt, Adam Nussbaum and more
Ce soir, le jazz nous amène à la country, qui nous amène à la folk, qui nous amène au blues, qui nous amène à l'Afrique, qui nous ramène au jazz. Le point de départ est aussi le point d'arrivée. Et entre les deux, nous avons changé !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Charlie Rich
Let Me Go My Merry WayAlbum Charlie Rich Label Rca - Legacy Année 1964
- 19h05Esther Phillips
No headstone on my graveAlbum Release Me - Reflections of Country & western greats Label Future Noise Music Année 2008
- 19h09Harold Land & Carmell Jones Quintets
Kisses sweeter than wineHarold Land : Saxophone ténor, Carmell Jones : Saxophone ténor, DiversAlbum The Harold Land Carmell Jones quintets Label Lonehilljazz (LHJ 10268)
- 19h14Adam Nussbaum
LauraHuddie William Ledbetter. : compositeur, Adam Nussbaum (batterie), Ohad Talmor (saxophone alto), Steve Cardenas (guitare électrique), Nate Radley (guitare) électrique)Album Lead Belly Reimagined Label Sunnyside (SSC1578) Année 2020
- 19h20Grant GreenGuitare
On top of old smokeyHerbie Hancock : Piano, Reggie Workman : Contrebasse, Billy Higgins : BatterieAlbum Goin West Label Blue Note Records (7243 5 95962 2 8) Année 1969
- 19h27Algia Mae Hinton
Going down this roadAlbum Blues guitar women Label Ruf Records (RUF 1110)
- 19h31Corey Harris
Special rider bluesAlbum Mississippi to Mali Label Rounder Records (RRCD 3198) Année 2003
- 19h35David NeermanVibraphone, David Neermanauteur
FriendsJimmy Page : compositeur, Catherine Simonpietri : chef d'orchestre, Sequenza 9.3, Krystle Warren : Chant, Lansine Kouyate : Balafon (xylophone), Marimba (xylophone), Robert Plant : auteur, Manuel Peskine : auteurAlbum Noir lac Label Klarthe (KRJ029) Année 2020
- 19h41Guts
We Are All AfricansFabrice Henri : compositeurAlbum Hip Hop After All (Deluxe Edition) Label Heavenly Sweetness (70442) Année 2015
- 19h45Woody Shaw - Woody Shaw Quintet
Jean-MarieMathews Ronald : compositeur, Woody Shaw : Trompette, Rene Mac Lean : Saxophone ténor, Ronnie Mathews : Piano, Stafford James : Basse, Louis Hayes : Percussions, Mathews Ronald : auteurAlbum Lausanne 1977 Label Tcob (Ou Tobc) (TCOB 02052) Année 1996
