Tentations : Diana Krall, Pharoah Sanders, James Brown, Shabaka and the Ancestors and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

[première diffusion le 09 février 2018]

Ce soir, les tentations sont nombreuses... et contradictoires. Céder aux tourments avec Louis Jordan et The Lounge Lizards, ou embrasser la paix du saxophone de Pharoah Sanders ? Célébrer l'amour avec Red Garland ou se réfugier dans la solitude avec Dexter Gordon ? Ne choisissez pas, prenez tout... et laissez vous tenter. C'est Banzzaï !

Programmation musicale

Louis Jordan - Trouble Then Satisfaction

Album BD Music Presents Louis Jordan

BD Music 73113

Pharoah Sanders - Heart is a Melody of Time

Album Anthology : You've got to have freedom

Soul Brother/Universal

Shabaka and the Ancestors - Joyous

Album Wisdom of Elders

Brownswood

Lil Greenwood - Grandpa Can Boogie Too

Album Compilation / Rare blues girls from King

Sing 1159

Red Garland - Almost Like Being In Love

Album Red Garland’s Piano

Prestige

Dieter Ilg - 931

Album B-A-C-H

ACT

Diana Krall - Temptation

Album The Girl in the Other Room

Verve 0602498622469

Lounge Lizards - Incident On South Street

Album The Lounge Lizards

Editions EG EEGCD 8

James Brown - Night Train

Compilation Star Time : Mr. Dynamite

Polydor

Dexter Gordon - Lonesome Lover Blues

Album Blue Dex : Dexter Gordon plays the Blues

Prestige