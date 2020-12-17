Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Jeudi 17 décembre 2020
Temps pluvieux : Miles Davis, Elis Regina, Clark Terry, Archie Shepp and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, une grosse pluie va tomber. Ça tombe bien, on a nos parapluies (de Cherbourg). Il ne nous reste plus qu'à chanter !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Frank Minion
How Much Land (Does a Man Need)Ray Stanley. : compositeur, Frank Minion (voix), Howard Biggs & His OrchestraAlbum Complete Recordings 1954-1959 Label Fresh Sound (FSRCD985) Année 2019
- 19h06Miles Davis
All BluesMiles Davis. : compositeur, Miles Davis (trompette), Cannonball Adderley (saxophone alto), John Coltrane (saxophone ténor), Bill Evans (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Jimmy Cobb (batterie)Album Kind of Blue Label Columbia (88697335522-1) Année 2010
- 19h18Archie Shepp & Jason Moran
Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless ChildTraditional. : compositeur, Archie Shepp (saxophone ténor), Jason Moran (piano)Album Let My People Go Label Archieball (537309) Année 2021
- 19h27Andrew Hill
Lift Every VoiceAndrew Hill. : compositeur, Woody Shaw (trompette), Carlos Garnett (saxophone ténor), Andrew Hill (piano), Richard Davis (contrebasse), Freddie Waits (baterie), Lawrence Marshall (choeur, chef de choeur), LaReine LaMar (choeur), Gail Nelson (choeur), Joan Johson (choeur), Benjamin Franklin Carter (choeur), Antenett Goodman (choeur), Ron Stewart (choeur)Album Lift Every Voice Label Blue Note (5275462) Année 2001
- 19h35King Khan
A Hard Rain's Gotta FallKing Khan. : compositeur, King Khan (guitare, basse), Martin Wenk (trompette), Maureen Buscareno (harpe, percussions), Davide Zolli (batterie)Album The Infinite Ones Label Ernest Jenning Record Année 2020
- 19h39The Polyversal Souls
Odo agye gye meBaffour Kyei. : compositeur, Max Weissenfeldt (claviers, basse), Sir Frank Karikari (voix), Baffour Kyei (voix), Florence Adooni (voix), Ekow Alabi Savage (batterie)Album Siakwaa - Nana Agyei (Medley) [feat. Sir Frank Karikari] Label Philophon
- 19h43Vince Guaraldi
The Masked MarvelVince Gualardi. : compositeur, Vince Guaraldi (piano), Herb Ellis (guitare), Sebãstio Neto (basse électrique), Dom Um Romao (batterie), Rubens Bassini (percussions)Album Alma-Ville Label Warner Bros Année 1969
- 19h49Elis Regina
Watch What HappensMichel Legrand. : compositeur, Norman Gimbel. : compositeur, Elis Regina (voix)Album Elis Regina in London Label Philips (UICY-3508) Année 2001
- 19h52Clark Terry
SnapperClark Terry. : compositeur, Clark Terry (trompette), Red Holloway (saxophone alto), John Campbell (piano), Major Holley (contrebasse), Lewis Nash (batterie)Album Having Fun Label Delos Année 1990
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Olivier GuérinRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration