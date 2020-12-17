Banzzaï
Jeudi 17 décembre 2020
59 min

Temps pluvieux : Miles Davis, Elis Regina, Clark Terry, Archie Shepp and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Temps pluvieux : Miles Davis, Elis Regina, Clark Terry, Archie Shepp and more
Miles Davis, © Getty / Oliver Morris

Ce soir, une grosse pluie va tomber. Ça tombe bien, on a nos parapluies (de Cherbourg). Il ne nous reste plus qu'à chanter !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    How much land (does a man need) - FRANK MINION, HOWARD BIGGS & HIS ORCHESTRA
    Frank Minion

    How Much Land (Does a Man Need)

    Ray Stanley. : compositeur, Frank Minion (voix), Howard Biggs & His Orchestra
    Album Complete Recordings 1954-1959 Label Fresh Sound (FSRCD985) Année 2019
  • 19h06
    All blues - MILES DAVIS
    Miles Davis

    All Blues

    Miles Davis. : compositeur, Miles Davis (trompette), Cannonball Adderley (saxophone alto), John Coltrane (saxophone ténor), Bill Evans (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Jimmy Cobb (batterie)
    Album Kind of Blue Label Columbia (88697335522-1) Année 2010
  • 19h18
    Sometimes I feel like a motherless child - ARCHIE SHEPP, JASON MORAN
    Archie Shepp & Jason Moran

    Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child

    Traditional. : compositeur, Archie Shepp (saxophone ténor), Jason Moran (piano)
    Album Let My People Go Label Archieball (537309) Année 2021
  • 19h27
    Lift every voice - ANDREW HILL
    Andrew Hill

    Lift Every Voice

    Andrew Hill. : compositeur, Woody Shaw (trompette), Carlos Garnett (saxophone ténor), Andrew Hill (piano), Richard Davis (contrebasse), Freddie Waits (baterie), Lawrence Marshall (choeur, chef de choeur), LaReine LaMar (choeur), Gail Nelson (choeur), Joan Johson (choeur), Benjamin Franklin Carter (choeur), Antenett Goodman (choeur), Ron Stewart (choeur)
    Album Lift Every Voice Label Blue Note (5275462) Année 2001
  • 19h35
    A hard rain's gotta fall - KING KHAN
    King Khan

    A Hard Rain's Gotta Fall

    King Khan. : compositeur, King Khan (guitare, basse), Martin Wenk (trompette), Maureen Buscareno (harpe, percussions), Davide Zolli (batterie)
    Album The Infinite Ones Label Ernest Jenning Record Année 2020
  • 19h39
    Odo agye gye me - THE POLYVERSAL SOULS,SIR FRANK KARIKARI
    The Polyversal Souls

    Odo agye gye me

    Baffour Kyei. : compositeur, Max Weissenfeldt (claviers, basse), Sir Frank Karikari (voix), Baffour Kyei (voix), Florence Adooni (voix), Ekow Alabi Savage (batterie)
    Album Siakwaa - Nana Agyei (Medley) [feat. Sir Frank Karikari] Label Philophon
  • 19h43
    The masked marvel - VINCE GUARALDI
    Vince Guaraldi

    The Masked Marvel

    Vince Gualardi. : compositeur, Vince Guaraldi (piano), Herb Ellis (guitare), Sebãstio Neto (basse électrique), Dom Um Romao (batterie), Rubens Bassini (percussions)
    Album Alma-Ville Label Warner Bros Année 1969
  • 19h49
    Watch what happens - ELIS REGINA
    Elis Regina

    Watch What Happens

    Michel Legrand. : compositeur, Norman Gimbel. : compositeur, Elis Regina (voix)
    Album Elis Regina in London Label Philips (UICY-3508) Année 2001
  • 19h52
    Snapper - CLARK TERRY
    Clark Terry

    Snapper

    Clark Terry. : compositeur, Clark Terry (trompette), Red Holloway (saxophone alto), John Campbell (piano), Major Holley (contrebasse), Lewis Nash (batterie)
    Album Having Fun Label Delos Année 1990
L'équipe de l'émission :
