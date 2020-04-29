Tchou tchou : Ella Fitzgerald, Theo Ceccaldi, Cab Calloway, Goran Kajfes and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
[première diffusion le 21 février 2018]
On file à un train d'enfer, ce soir. On file dans la nuit, et on croise, pêle-mêle, des boites en sapin, du swing des années 30, de l'éthiojazz à la suédoise, des saxophones blasés... on entend même des voix chanter "Tchou Tchou", dans cette nuit profonde. Bienvenue, c'est Banzzaï.
Cab Calloway - Reefer Man
Album Cab Calloway
BD Music BDJZ052
Chico Hamilton - For Mods Only
Album The Dealer
Impulse 547958-2
Theo Ceccaldi, Freaks - Tchou tchou
Album Amanda Dakota
Tricollectif TRICO15
Goran Kajfes Subtropic Arkestra - Ibakish Tarekigne
Album The Reason Why Vol 3
Headspin Head 024
Barney Kessel - Cheerful Little Earful
Album Music to Listen To Barney Kessel By
Contemporary
Ella Fitzgerald - You’re Blase
Album Like Someone In Love
Verve
Archie Shepp - Blasé
Album Blasé
BYG Actuel
Sonny Clark - Deep Night
Album Cool Strutin’
Blue Note CP35-3089
David Murray, Monika Larsson - Cela Me Va
Album Windward Passages
Black Saint
Benny Goodman Sextet - If I Had You
Album The permanent Goodman / A portrait in music of the king of swing 1926-1945 / Vol 2
Phontastic PHONT-CD-7660
