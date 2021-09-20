Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 20 septembre 2021
59 min

Tambour battant : Idris Muhammad, Julia Hülsmann, Duke Ellington, The Bad Plus and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Tambour battant : Idris Muhammad, Julia Hülsmann, Duke Ellington, The Bad Plus and more
Idris Muhammad, © Getty / David Redfern

Sonnez, tambours, grondez, percussions, résonnez, batteries ! Voilà comment on célèbre nos lundis.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Rhumbop - ELLINGTON DUKE ORCHESTRA, JOYA SHERRILL
    Ellington Duke & His Orchestra

    Rhumbop

    Album A Drum is a Woman Label Columbia (4713202)
  • 19h04
    Let there be drums - INCREDIBLE BONGO BAND
    Michael Viner'S Incredible Bongo Band

    Let there be drums

    Album Bongo rock Label Metro Goldwyn Mayer (2 315 255) Année 1973
  • 19h06
    Children of the night - ART BLAKEY
    Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

    Children of the night

    Art Blakey : Batterie, Freddie Hubbard : Trompette, Curtis Fuller : Trombone, Wayne Shorter : Saxophone ténor, Cedar Walton : Piano, Jymie Merritt : Contrebasse
    Album Mosaic Label Blue Note (094635549720) Année 2006
  • 19h17
    Midnight walk - ELVIN JONES
    Elvin JonesBatterie

    Midnight walk

    Don Moore : Contrebasse, George Abend : Percussions, Dollar Brand : Piano, Hank Mobley : Saxophone ténor, Thad Jones : Trompette
    Album Midnight walk Label Atlantic (SD 1 485) Année 1967
  • 19h20
    Beat! beat! drums! - JULIA HULSMANN QUARTET , THEO BLECKMANN
    Julia Hulsmann Quartet W Theo Bleckmann

    Beat! beat! drums!

    Julia Hulsmann : Piano, Theo Bleckmann : Voix, Tom Arthurs : Trompette, Marc Muellbauer : Contrebasse, Heinrich Kobberling : Percussions
    Album A clear midnight Label Ecm (ECM2418) Année 2015
  • 19h25
    De drums - KEITH JARRETT
    Keith Jarrett

    De Drums

    Album The Impulse years 1973 - 1974 Label Impulse (IMPD5-237) Année 1997
  • 19h39
    Flim - THE BAD PLUS
    The Bad Plus

    Flim

    Album In the mind of Jamie Cullum Label District6 (D6CD003) Année 2007
  • 19h42
    Love and hate in a different time - GABRIELS
    Gabrielscompositeur

    Love and Hate in a Different Time

    Gabriels, Jacob Lusk : Chant
    Album Love and Hate in a Different Time Label R & S Records Année 2020
  • 19h48
    Wander - IDRIS MUHAMMAD
    Idris MuhammadPercussions

    Wander

    Virgil Jones : Trompette, Clarence, Thomas : Saxophone ténor, Alan Fontaine : Guitare électrique, Ron Carter : Contrebasse, Jimmy Lewis : Basse électrique, Buddy Caldwell : Conga (tambour)
    Album Black Rhythm Revolution / Peace & Rhythm Label Fantasy (CDBGPD 046) Année 1971
