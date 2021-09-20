Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
Lundi 20 septembre 2021
Lundi 20 septembre 2021
Tambour battant : Idris Muhammad, Julia Hülsmann, Duke Ellington, The Bad Plus and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Sonnez, tambours, grondez, percussions, résonnez, batteries ! Voilà comment on célèbre nos lundis.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Ellington Duke & His Orchestra
RhumbopAlbum A Drum is a Woman Label Columbia (4713202)
- 19h04Michael Viner'S Incredible Bongo Band
Let there be drumsAlbum Bongo rock Label Metro Goldwyn Mayer (2 315 255) Année 1973
- 19h06Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
Children of the nightArt Blakey : Batterie, Freddie Hubbard : Trompette, Curtis Fuller : Trombone, Wayne Shorter : Saxophone ténor, Cedar Walton : Piano, Jymie Merritt : ContrebasseAlbum Mosaic Label Blue Note (094635549720) Année 2006
- 19h17Elvin JonesBatterie
Midnight walkDon Moore : Contrebasse, George Abend : Percussions, Dollar Brand : Piano, Hank Mobley : Saxophone ténor, Thad Jones : TrompetteAlbum Midnight walk Label Atlantic (SD 1 485) Année 1967
- 19h20Julia Hulsmann Quartet W Theo Bleckmann
Beat! beat! drums!Julia Hulsmann : Piano, Theo Bleckmann : Voix, Tom Arthurs : Trompette, Marc Muellbauer : Contrebasse, Heinrich Kobberling : PercussionsAlbum A clear midnight Label Ecm (ECM2418) Année 2015
- 19h25Keith Jarrett
De DrumsAlbum The Impulse years 1973 - 1974 Label Impulse (IMPD5-237) Année 1997
- 19h39The Bad Plus
FlimAlbum In the mind of Jamie Cullum Label District6 (D6CD003) Année 2007
- 19h42Gabrielscompositeur
Love and Hate in a Different TimeGabriels, Jacob Lusk : ChantAlbum Love and Hate in a Different Time Label R & S Records Année 2020
- 19h48Idris MuhammadPercussions
WanderVirgil Jones : Trompette, Clarence, Thomas : Saxophone ténor, Alan Fontaine : Guitare électrique, Ron Carter : Contrebasse, Jimmy Lewis : Basse électrique, Buddy Caldwell : Conga (tambour)Album Black Rhythm Revolution / Peace & Rhythm Label Fantasy (CDBGPD 046) Année 1971
