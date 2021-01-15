Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19h
Vendredi 15 janvier 2021
Sweet Stuff : Sylvia, Francesco Bearzatti, John Coltrane, Ulf Wakenius and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Quelles sont ces jolies choses dont on nous promet l'existence ce soir ? L'humour de Frances Faye ? La sensualité de Sylvia ? Les masques de justiciers dessinés par Francesco Bearzatti ? Ecoutez, vous comprendrez !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Frances Faye
St.James InfirmaryTraditionnel. : compositeur, Frances Faye (voix), Russ Garcia (direction), Don Fagerquist (trompette), Maynard Ferguson (trompette), Jimmy Salko (trompette), Herbie Harper (trombone), Frank Rosolino (trombone), Milt Bernhart (trombone), Lloyd Ulyate (trombone), Howard Roberts (guitare), Max Bennett (contrebasse), Mel Lewis (batterie)Album Frances Faye Sings & Russell Garcia Conducts Label Lonehilljazz (LHJ10224) Année 2005
- 19h07John Coltrane
GreensleevesTraditionnel. : compositeur, Eric Dolphy (arrangements) : compositeur, John Coltrane (saxophone soprano), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Booker Little (trompette), Julyann Plystar (trombone), Charles Greenlee (trombone), Eric Dolphy (saxophone alto, clarinette basse), McCoy Tyner (piano), Reggie Workman (basse), Elvin Jones (batterie)Album Africa - Brass Label Impulse ! (254638-2) Année 1961
- 19h17Sylvia
Sweet StuffHarry Milton Ray. : compositeur, Sylvia Robinson. : compositeur, Sylvia (voix)Album Strange Games & Funky Things / Volume 5 Label Bbe (BBE157CCD)
- 19h23Jay Jay Johnson
Willie ChaseJay Jay Johnson. : compositeur, Jay Jay Johnson (direction)Album BOF / Willie Dynamite Label Mca (MCA-393) Année 1974
- 19h26Stanley Turrentine
River's InvitationPercy Mayfield. : compositeur, Oliver Nelson (arrangements). : compositeur, Oliver Nelson (direction), Stanley Turrentine (saxophone ténor), Herbie Hancock (piano), Kenny Burrell (guitare), Bob Cranshaw (basse), Grady Tate (batterie), Clark Terry (trompette), Ernie Royal (trompette), Snooky Young (trompette), Henry Coker (trombone), Jay Jay Johnson (trombone), Jimmy Cleveland (trombone), Phil Woods (saxophone alto), Jerry Dodgion (saxophone alto), Danny Bank (saxophone baryton), Robert Ashton (saxophone ténor), Albert J. Johnson (saxophones)Album Joyride Label Blue Note (CDP 7461002) Année 1985
- 19h34Bobby Troup
Mountain GreeneryRichard Rodgers. : compositeur, Lorenz Hart. : compositeur, Bobby Troup (voix, piano), Howard Roberts (guitare), Bob Enevoldsen (contrebasse), Don Heath (batterie)Album The Distinctive Style of Bobby Troup Label Bethlehem (BCP-35) Année 1955
- 19h36Francesco Bearzatti Tinissima 4et
LolitaFrancesco Bearzatti. : compositeur, Francesco Bearzatti (clarinette), Giovanni Falzone (trompette), Danilo Gallo (basse), Zeno De Rossi (batterie)Album Zorro Label Cam Jazz (CAMJ 7960-2) Année 2020
- 19h42Hal Singer.compositeur
Moon Walking & ZorroHal Singer & Bernard Maury, Hal Singer (saxophone ténor), Bernard Maury (piano)Album Prints in the Sand Label Black & Blue (BB 648.2) Année 1999
- 19h48Bill Anschell
Across the UniverseJohn Lennon. : compositeur, Bill Anschell (piano)Album Lennon in Jazz Label Wagram (3386812) Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration