Vendredi 15 janvier 2021
59 min

Sweet Stuff : Sylvia, Francesco Bearzatti, John Coltrane, Ulf Wakenius and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Sweet Stuff : Sylvia, Francesco Bearzatti, John Coltrane, Ulf Wakenius and more
Sylvia Robinson, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives

Quelles sont ces jolies choses dont on nous promet l'existence ce soir ? L'humour de Frances Faye ? La sensualité de Sylvia ? Les masques de justiciers dessinés par Francesco Bearzatti ? Ecoutez, vous comprendrez !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    St.James Infirmary - FRANCES FAYE
    Frances Faye

    St.James Infirmary

    Traditionnel. : compositeur, Frances Faye (voix), Russ Garcia (direction), Don Fagerquist (trompette), Maynard Ferguson (trompette), Jimmy Salko (trompette), Herbie Harper (trombone), Frank Rosolino (trombone), Milt Bernhart (trombone), Lloyd Ulyate (trombone), Howard Roberts (guitare), Max Bennett (contrebasse), Mel Lewis (batterie)
    Album Frances Faye Sings & Russell Garcia Conducts Label Lonehilljazz (LHJ10224) Année 2005
  • 19h07
    Greensleeves - John Coltrane Quartet
    John Coltrane

    Greensleeves

    Traditionnel. : compositeur, Eric Dolphy (arrangements) : compositeur, John Coltrane (saxophone soprano), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Booker Little (trompette), Julyann Plystar (trombone), Charles Greenlee (trombone), Eric Dolphy (saxophone alto, clarinette basse), McCoy Tyner (piano), Reggie Workman (basse), Elvin Jones (batterie)
    Album Africa - Brass Label Impulse ! (254638-2) Année 1961
  • 19h17
    Sweet stuff - SYLVIA
    Sylvia

    Sweet Stuff

    Harry Milton Ray. : compositeur, Sylvia Robinson. : compositeur, Sylvia (voix)
    Album Strange Games & Funky Things / Volume 5 Label Bbe (BBE157CCD)
  • 19h23
    Willie chase - JAY JAY JOHNSON
    Jay Jay Johnson

    Willie Chase

    Jay Jay Johnson. : compositeur, Jay Jay Johnson (direction)
    Album BOF / Willie Dynamite Label Mca (MCA-393) Année 1974
  • 19h26
    River's invitation - STANLEY TURRENTINE
    Stanley Turrentine

    River's Invitation

    Percy Mayfield. : compositeur, Oliver Nelson (arrangements). : compositeur, Oliver Nelson (direction), Stanley Turrentine (saxophone ténor), Herbie Hancock (piano), Kenny Burrell (guitare), Bob Cranshaw (basse), Grady Tate (batterie), Clark Terry (trompette), Ernie Royal (trompette), Snooky Young (trompette), Henry Coker (trombone), Jay Jay Johnson (trombone), Jimmy Cleveland (trombone), Phil Woods (saxophone alto), Jerry Dodgion (saxophone alto), Danny Bank (saxophone baryton), Robert Ashton (saxophone ténor), Albert J. Johnson (saxophones)
    Album Joyride Label Blue Note (CDP 7461002) Année 1985
  • 19h34
    Mountain greenery - BOBBY TROUP
    Bobby Troup

    Mountain Greenery

    Richard Rodgers. : compositeur, Lorenz Hart. : compositeur, Bobby Troup (voix, piano), Howard Roberts (guitare), Bob Enevoldsen (contrebasse), Don Heath (batterie)
    Album The Distinctive Style of Bobby Troup Label Bethlehem (BCP-35) Année 1955
  • 19h36
    Lolita - FRANCESCO BEARZATTI, TINISSIMA 4ET
    Francesco Bearzatti Tinissima 4et

    Lolita

    Francesco Bearzatti. : compositeur, Francesco Bearzatti (clarinette), Giovanni Falzone (trompette), Danilo Gallo (basse), Zeno De Rossi (batterie)
    Album Zorro Label Cam Jazz (CAMJ 7960-2) Année 2020
  • 19h42
    Moonwalking - HAL SINGER, BERNARD MAURY
    Hal Singer.compositeur

    Moon Walking & Zorro

    Hal Singer & Bernard Maury, Hal Singer (saxophone ténor), Bernard Maury (piano)
    Album Prints in the Sand Label Black & Blue (BB 648.2) Année 1999
  • 19h48
    Across the universe - BILL ANSCHELL
    Bill Anschell

    Across the Universe

    John Lennon. : compositeur, Bill Anschell (piano)
    Album Lennon in Jazz Label Wagram (3386812) Année 2020
