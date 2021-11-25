Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Jeudi 25 novembre 2021
59 min

Sweet Nothin’s : Ashley Henry, Etta Jones, Vulfpeck, Art Tatum, Brenda Lee and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ashley Henry, © Getty / Jason Bollenbacher

Ce soir, on commence par des mots doux. Ces petits riens murmurés, qu'on reçoit doucement, au creux de l'oreille...

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Sweet nothin's - BRENDA LEE
    Brenda Lee

    Sweet Nothin's

    Ronnie Self. : compositeur, Brenda Lee (voix)
    Album Brenda's Best Label World Star Collection (WSC 99043)
  • 19h05
    So sweet my little girl - JOHNNY COLES
    Johnny Coles

    So Sweet My Little Girl

    Duke Pearson. : compositeur, Johnny Coles (trompette), Leo Wright (saxophone alto), Joe Henderson (saxophone ténor), Duke Pearson (piano), Bob Cranshaw (contrebasse), Pete La Roca (batterie)
    Album Little Johnny C Label Blue Note (BST 84 144) Année 1963
  • 19h12
    Calling England home - ANTHONY JOSEPH
    Anthony Joseph

    Calling England Home

    Anthony Joseph. : compositeur, Thibaut Remy. : compositeur, Anthony Joseph (voix), Jason Yarde (saxophone baryton), Denys Baptiste (clarinette basse), Florian Pellissier (claviers), Thibaut Remy (guitare), Andrew John (basse électrique), Rod Youngs (batterie), Crispin 'Spry' Robinson (percussions)
    Album The Rich are Only Defeated When Running For Their Lives Label Heavenly Sweetness Année 2021
  • 19h19
    Easter - ASHLEY HENRY &THE RE: ENSEMBLE
    Ashley Henry & The Re: Ensemble

    Easter

    Ashley Henry. : compositeur, Ashley Henry (piano), James Copus (trompette), Jean Toussaint (saxophone ténor), Daniel Casimir (basse), Luke Flowers (batterie), Williams Cumberbache (percussions), Anthony Joseph (Spoken Words)
    Album Easter (EP) Label Sony Music Entertainment Année 2017
  • 19h26
    Barbados - PHINEAS NEWBORN JR.
    Phineas Newborn Jr.

    Barbados

    Charlie Parker. : compositeur, Phineas Newborn Jr. (piano), Calvin Newborn (guitare), Oscar Pettiford (contrebasse), Kenny Clarke (batterie)
    Album Here is Phineas Label Atlantic (790534-2) Année 1986
  • 19h30
    Breezin' - HANK CRAWFORD / CALVIN NEWBORNE
    Hank Crawford / Calvin Newborne

    Breezin'

    Bobby Womack. : compositeur, Calvin Newborne (guitare électrique), Hank Crawford (Rhodes, saxophone alto, direction), Michael Lawrence (trompette), Joseph J. Shepley (trompette), Janice Robinson (trombone), Alex Foster (saxophone ténor), Howard Johnson (saxophone baryton), Warren Chiasson (vibraphone), Charles 'Flip' Green (basse électrique), Billy Kaye (batterie), Erroll 'Crusher' Bennett (percussions)
    Album Centerpiece Label Az (STEC AZ/2 333) Année 1980
  • 19h34
    Minirose - CHLORINE FREE
    Chlorine Free

    Minirose

    Virgile Lorach. : compositeur, Maxime Zampieri. : compositeur, Romain Clerc-Renaud. : compositeur, Yann Cléry (flûte), Benoit Giffard (trombone), Romain Clerc-Renaud (Fender Rhodes, miniMoog), David Monet (SH 101), Virgile Lorach (basse, clavinet D6), Maxime Zampieri (batterie), Michael Escande (percussions), Doc Jones (scratch)
    Album Minirose Label Seventy Three (LP3002C) Année 2021
  • 19h39
    3 on E (Feat. Antwaun Stanley) - VULFPECK, ANTWAUN STANLEY
    Vulfpeck

    3 on E

    Antwaun Stanley (voix), Joe Dart (guitare basse), Jack Stratton (batterie), Woody Goss (ocarina), Joey Dosik (percussions)
    Album The Joy of Music / The Job of Real Estate Label Vulf Année 2020
  • 19h42
    Sweetheart - CHARLES KYNARD
    Charles Kynard

    Sweetheart

    Scott. : compositeur, Charles Kynard (orgue), Houston Person (saxophone ténor), Grant Green (guitare électrique), Jimmy Lewis (Fender basse), Bernard Purdie (batterie)
    Album Afro-disiac Label Prestige (PRS00089)
  • 19h48
    The richest guy in the graveyard - ETTA JONES
    Etta Jones

    The Richest Guy in the Graveyard

    Etta Jones (voix)
    Album The Complete 1944-1960 Label Chant Du Monde (2742045-46)
  • 19h51
    With plenty of money and you - ART TATUM
    Art Tatum

    With Plenty of Money and You

    Harry Warren. : compositeur, Al Dubin. : compositeur, Art Tatum (piano), Lloyd Reese (trompette), Marshall Royal (clarinette), Bill Perkins (guitare), Joe Bailey (contrebasse), Oscar Bradley (batterie)
    Album The Quintessence - New York - Los Angeles 1933 - 1945 Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA217) Année 2006
  • 19h54
    Robin Hood / Oh Babe! (Medley) (Live) Digital remaster) - LOUIS PRIMA
    Louis Prima

    Robin Hood / Oh Babe! (Medley) (Live) Digital remaster)

    Robert Miketta. : compositeur, Louis Prima. : compositeur
    Album Wild, Cool & Swingin' Label Capitol Records Année 1999
L'équipe de l'émission :
