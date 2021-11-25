Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Jeudi 25 novembre 2021
Sweet Nothin’s : Ashley Henry, Etta Jones, Vulfpeck, Art Tatum, Brenda Lee and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, on commence par des mots doux. Ces petits riens murmurés, qu'on reçoit doucement, au creux de l'oreille...
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Brenda Lee
Sweet Nothin'sRonnie Self. : compositeur, Brenda Lee (voix)Album Brenda's Best Label World Star Collection (WSC 99043)
- 19h05Johnny Coles
So Sweet My Little GirlDuke Pearson. : compositeur, Johnny Coles (trompette), Leo Wright (saxophone alto), Joe Henderson (saxophone ténor), Duke Pearson (piano), Bob Cranshaw (contrebasse), Pete La Roca (batterie)Album Little Johnny C Label Blue Note (BST 84 144) Année 1963
- 19h12Anthony Joseph
Calling England HomeAnthony Joseph. : compositeur, Thibaut Remy. : compositeur, Anthony Joseph (voix), Jason Yarde (saxophone baryton), Denys Baptiste (clarinette basse), Florian Pellissier (claviers), Thibaut Remy (guitare), Andrew John (basse électrique), Rod Youngs (batterie), Crispin 'Spry' Robinson (percussions)Album The Rich are Only Defeated When Running For Their Lives Label Heavenly Sweetness Année 2021
- 19h19Ashley Henry & The Re: Ensemble
EasterAshley Henry. : compositeur, Ashley Henry (piano), James Copus (trompette), Jean Toussaint (saxophone ténor), Daniel Casimir (basse), Luke Flowers (batterie), Williams Cumberbache (percussions), Anthony Joseph (Spoken Words)Album Easter (EP) Label Sony Music Entertainment Année 2017
- 19h26Phineas Newborn Jr.
BarbadosCharlie Parker. : compositeur, Phineas Newborn Jr. (piano), Calvin Newborn (guitare), Oscar Pettiford (contrebasse), Kenny Clarke (batterie)Album Here is Phineas Label Atlantic (790534-2) Année 1986
- 19h30Hank Crawford / Calvin Newborne
Breezin'Bobby Womack. : compositeur, Calvin Newborne (guitare électrique), Hank Crawford (Rhodes, saxophone alto, direction), Michael Lawrence (trompette), Joseph J. Shepley (trompette), Janice Robinson (trombone), Alex Foster (saxophone ténor), Howard Johnson (saxophone baryton), Warren Chiasson (vibraphone), Charles 'Flip' Green (basse électrique), Billy Kaye (batterie), Erroll 'Crusher' Bennett (percussions)Album Centerpiece Label Az (STEC AZ/2 333) Année 1980
- 19h34Chlorine Free
MiniroseVirgile Lorach. : compositeur, Maxime Zampieri. : compositeur, Romain Clerc-Renaud. : compositeur, Yann Cléry (flûte), Benoit Giffard (trombone), Romain Clerc-Renaud (Fender Rhodes, miniMoog), David Monet (SH 101), Virgile Lorach (basse, clavinet D6), Maxime Zampieri (batterie), Michael Escande (percussions), Doc Jones (scratch)Album Minirose Label Seventy Three (LP3002C) Année 2021
- 19h39Vulfpeck
3 on EAntwaun Stanley (voix), Joe Dart (guitare basse), Jack Stratton (batterie), Woody Goss (ocarina), Joey Dosik (percussions)Album The Joy of Music / The Job of Real Estate Label Vulf Année 2020
- 19h42Charles Kynard
SweetheartScott. : compositeur, Charles Kynard (orgue), Houston Person (saxophone ténor), Grant Green (guitare électrique), Jimmy Lewis (Fender basse), Bernard Purdie (batterie)Album Afro-disiac Label Prestige (PRS00089)
- 19h48Etta Jones
The Richest Guy in the GraveyardEtta Jones (voix)Album The Complete 1944-1960 Label Chant Du Monde (2742045-46)
- 19h51Art Tatum
With Plenty of Money and YouHarry Warren. : compositeur, Al Dubin. : compositeur, Art Tatum (piano), Lloyd Reese (trompette), Marshall Royal (clarinette), Bill Perkins (guitare), Joe Bailey (contrebasse), Oscar Bradley (batterie)Album The Quintessence - New York - Los Angeles 1933 - 1945 Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA217) Année 2006
- 19h54Louis Prima
Robin Hood / Oh Babe! (Medley) (Live) Digital remaster)Robert Miketta. : compositeur, Louis Prima. : compositeurAlbum Wild, Cool & Swingin' Label Capitol Records Année 1999
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration