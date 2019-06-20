Banzzaï
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Jeudi 20 juin 2019
59 min

Sweet Baby of Mine : Ruth Brown, Henri Texier, Fats Domino, Nana Vasconcelos and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie PIolé.

Sweet Baby of Mine : Ruth Brown, Henri Texier, Fats Domino, Nana Vasconcelos and more
Ruth Brown, © Getty / Paul Natkin

Cette personne, elle a tout ce qu'il faut. Elle sourit quand il pleut, ses mots ont le sens du rythme, ses actes nous respectent. Cette personne, c'est notre "Sweet Baby of Mine". 

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Sweet baby of mine - RUTH BROWN
    Ruth Brown

    Sweet baby of mine

    Sharp Bobby : compositeur, Sharp Bobby : auteur
    Album Northern Soul Story : The Start Of An Era (50 Original Hits And Rarities That Defined The Start Of The Northern Soul Era) Label Jasmine Records (217802) Année 2018
  • 19h04
    I got what it takes - BLANCHE CALLOWAY
    Blanche Calloway

    I got what it takes

    Andy Jackson, Roger Boyd, Cozy Cole, Charlie Frazier, Henry Mason, Ernest Purce, Clarence Smith
    Album Blanche Calloway : 1931 Label Harlequin (HQ 2057) Année 1931
  • 19h07
    Up in Quincy's room - JIMMY RANEY
    Jimmy RaneyGuitare

    Up in Quincy's room

    Gigi Gryce : compositeur, Bob Brookmeyer : Trombone, John Williams : Piano, Red Mitchell : Contrebasse, Osie Johnson : Batterie
    Album In Three Attitudes Label Fresh Sound Records (FSRCD625) Année 2012
  • 19h14
    Respect - HENRI TEXIER
    Henri TexierContrebasse

    Respect

    Lee Konitz : Saxophone alto, Paul Motian : Batterie, Steve Swallow : Basse, Bob Brookmeyer : Trombone
    Album Respect Label Label Bleu (LBLC 6612) Année 1997
  • 19h20
    Rhythm pum te dum - ELLINGTON DUKE & HIS ORCHESTRA
    Ellington Duke & His Orchestra

    Rhythm pum te dum

    Album A Drum Is A Woman Label Columbia (4713202)
  • 19h23
    What else can you do with a drum - ELLINGTON DUKE & HIS ORCHESTRA
    Ellington Duke & His Orchestra

    What else can you do with a drum

    Album A Drum Is A Woman Label Columbia (4713202)
  • 19h26
    The duke we knew - BUCK CLAYTON
    Buck ClaytonTrompette

    The duke we knew

    Money Johson : Trompette, Joe Newman : Trompette, Vic Dickenson : Trombone, George Masso : Trombone, Lee Konitz : Saxophone alto, Earle Warren : Saxophone alto, Budd Johnson : Saxophone ténor, Sal Nistico : Saxophone ténor, Buddy Tate : Saxophone ténor, Tommy Flanagan : Piano, Milt Hinton : Contrebasse, Mel Lewis : Batterie
    Album A Buck Clayton Jam Session Label Chiaroscuro Année 2002
  • 19h39
    It Keep Rainin' - FATS DOMINO
    Fats Domino

    It Keep Rainin'

    Album Fats Domino/the Indispensable(1949-1962) Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA 5692) Année 2017
  • 19h43
    Let the rain fall on me - LEON THOMAS
    Leon Thomas

    Let the rain fall on me

    Album Spirits Known And Unknown Label Flying Dutchman (09026 63876 2) Année 2002
  • 19h49
    Utopia and Visions - DON CHERRY
    Don Cherry

    Utopia and Visions

    Koverhult Tommy
    Album Organic Music Society Label Caprice Année 2012
  • 19h56
    Tiro crusado - NANA VASCONCELOS
    Nana VasconcelosBerimbau (arc musical), Chant, Percussions

    Tiro crusado

    Nelson Angelo : Guitare, Piano, Orgue, Chant, Novelli : Contrebasse, Guitare, Piano, Chant
    Album Africadeus - N. Angelo - Novelli Label Mantra (038/040) Année 1975
L'équipe de l'émission :
