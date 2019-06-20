Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Jeudi 20 juin 2019
Sweet Baby of Mine : Ruth Brown, Henri Texier, Fats Domino, Nana Vasconcelos and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie PIolé.
Cette personne, elle a tout ce qu'il faut. Elle sourit quand il pleut, ses mots ont le sens du rythme, ses actes nous respectent. Cette personne, c'est notre "Sweet Baby of Mine".
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Ruth Brown
Sweet baby of mineSharp Bobby : compositeur, Sharp Bobby : auteurAlbum Northern Soul Story : The Start Of An Era (50 Original Hits And Rarities That Defined The Start Of The Northern Soul Era) Label Jasmine Records (217802) Année 2018
- 19h04Blanche Calloway
I got what it takesAndy Jackson, Roger Boyd, Cozy Cole, Charlie Frazier, Henry Mason, Ernest Purce, Clarence SmithAlbum Blanche Calloway : 1931 Label Harlequin (HQ 2057) Année 1931
- 19h07Jimmy RaneyGuitare
Up in Quincy's roomGigi Gryce : compositeur, Bob Brookmeyer : Trombone, John Williams : Piano, Red Mitchell : Contrebasse, Osie Johnson : BatterieAlbum In Three Attitudes Label Fresh Sound Records (FSRCD625) Année 2012
- 19h14Henri TexierContrebasse
RespectLee Konitz : Saxophone alto, Paul Motian : Batterie, Steve Swallow : Basse, Bob Brookmeyer : TromboneAlbum Respect Label Label Bleu (LBLC 6612) Année 1997
- 19h20Ellington Duke & His Orchestra
Rhythm pum te dumAlbum A Drum Is A Woman Label Columbia (4713202)
- 19h23Ellington Duke & His Orchestra
What else can you do with a drumAlbum A Drum Is A Woman Label Columbia (4713202)
- 19h26Buck ClaytonTrompette
The duke we knewMoney Johson : Trompette, Joe Newman : Trompette, Vic Dickenson : Trombone, George Masso : Trombone, Lee Konitz : Saxophone alto, Earle Warren : Saxophone alto, Budd Johnson : Saxophone ténor, Sal Nistico : Saxophone ténor, Buddy Tate : Saxophone ténor, Tommy Flanagan : Piano, Milt Hinton : Contrebasse, Mel Lewis : BatterieAlbum A Buck Clayton Jam Session Label Chiaroscuro Année 2002
- 19h39Fats Domino
It Keep Rainin'Album Fats Domino/the Indispensable(1949-1962) Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA 5692) Année 2017
- 19h43Leon Thomas
Let the rain fall on meAlbum Spirits Known And Unknown Label Flying Dutchman (09026 63876 2) Année 2002
- 19h49Don Cherry
Utopia and VisionsKoverhult TommyAlbum Organic Music Society Label Caprice Année 2012
- 19h56Nana VasconcelosBerimbau (arc musical), Chant, Percussions
Tiro crusadoNelson Angelo : Guitare, Piano, Orgue, Chant, Novelli : Contrebasse, Guitare, Piano, ChantAlbum Africadeus - N. Angelo - Novelli Label Mantra (038/040) Année 1975
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
