Surf Ride : Sharon Jones, Avishai Cohen, Jacques Renault, Frank Sinatra and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, nos cheveux sont blonds et nos peaux brûlées par le soleil. Ce soir, on surfe de mer en mer, on plante des pianos sur le sable des plages, et on réalise que là-bas, tout au bout de l'horizon, il y a l'Afrique.

Programmation musicale

Frank Sinatra - Almost Like Being In Love

Album The Jazz Crooner

Wagram

Art Pepper - Surf Ride

Album The Quintessence / Los Angeles / 1950-1960

Frémeaux FA 288

Avishai Cohen - Seven Seas

Album Seven Seas

Blue Note

Gary McFarland - God Only Knows

Album Does the Sun really Shine on the Moon ?

Skye Records

Cyrus Chestnut - The Mirrored Window

Album The Dark Before The Dawn

Atlantic

Jacques Renault - Piano’s On the Beach

Album Favicon

Hole in the sky

Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings - Be Easy

Album 100 Days, 100 Nights

Daptone

Ernest Ranglin - Surfin’

Album Below The Bassline

Island Jamaica Jazz

Idris Ackamoor, The Pyramids - Sunset

Album An Angel Fell

Strut

Roswell Rudd, Toumani Diabaté - Bamako

Album Malicool

Universal

Howard McGhee - Sleep Talk

Album Maggie's Back in Town!! / Together Again!!! / Dusty Blue

Fresh Sound

Nostalgia 77, Josa Peit - Sleepwalker

Album The Sleep Walking Society

Tru Thoughts