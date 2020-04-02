Banzzaï
Jeudi 2 avril 2020
1h

Surf Ride : Sharon Jones, Avishai Cohen, Jacques Renault, Frank Sinatra and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Surf Ride : Sharon Jones, Avishai Cohen, Jacques Renault, Frank Sinatra and more
Sharon Jones, © Getty / Marianna Massey

Ce soir, nos cheveux sont blonds et nos peaux brûlées par le soleil. Ce soir, on surfe de mer en mer, on plante des pianos sur le sable des plages, et on réalise que là-bas, tout au bout de l'horizon, il y a l'Afrique.

Programmation musicale

Frank Sinatra - Almost Like Being In Love
Album The Jazz Crooner
Wagram

The Jazz Crooner
The Jazz Crooner

Art Pepper - Surf Ride
Album The Quintessence / Los Angeles / 1950-1960
Frémeaux FA 288

The Quintessence / Los Angeles / 1950-1960
The Quintessence / Los Angeles / 1950-1960

Avishai Cohen - Seven Seas
Album Seven Seas
Blue Note

Seven Seas
Seven Seas

Gary McFarland - God Only Knows
Album Does the Sun really Shine on the Moon ?
Skye Records 

Does the Sun really Shine on the Moon ?
Does the Sun really Shine on the Moon ?

Cyrus Chestnut - The Mirrored Window
Album The Dark Before The Dawn
Atlantic

The Dark Before The Dawn
The Dark Before The Dawn

Jacques Renault - Piano’s On the Beach
Album Favicon
Hole in the sky

Favicon
Favicon

Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings - Be Easy
Album 100 Days, 100 Nights
Daptone

100 Days, 100 Nights
100 Days, 100 Nights

Ernest Ranglin - Surfin’
Album Below The Bassline
Island Jamaica Jazz

Below The Bassline
Below The Bassline

Idris Ackamoor, The Pyramids - Sunset
Album An Angel Fell
Strut

An Angel Fell
An Angel Fell

Roswell Rudd, Toumani Diabaté - Bamako
Album Malicool
Universal

Malicool
Malicool

Howard McGhee - Sleep Talk
Album Maggie's Back in Town!! / Together Again!!! / Dusty Blue
Fresh Sound

Maggie's Back in Town!!
Maggie's Back in Town!!

Nostalgia 77, Josa Peit - Sleepwalker
Album The Sleep Walking Society
Tru Thoughts 

The Sleep Walking Society
The Sleep Walking Society
