Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 4 novembre 2019
Suppositions : Iiro Rantala, Thomas de Pourquery, Nils Landgren, Tina Brooks and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Si on déclarait notre amour, est ce qu'on serait aimés en retour ? Si on allait dans l'espace, est-ce qu'on y trouverait la paix ? Si on ne pouvait plus s'arrêter de courir, on irait où ? Ce soir on a plein de si. Et avec, on met les notes en bouteille.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Johnny Hartman
S’posin’Andy Razaf. : compositeur, Paul Denniker. : compositeur, Johnny Hartman (voix), Reggie Moore (piano), Alex Lane (contrebasse)Album Boston Concert 1976 Label Gambit Année 2007
- 19h05Blue Mitchell
Step LightlyJoe Henderson. : compositeur, Blue Mitchell (trompette), Junior Cook (saxophone ténor), Chick Corea (piano), Gene Taylor (contrebasse), Al Foster (batterie)Album The Thing To Do Label Blue Note (4 178) Année 1965
- 19h15Landgren, Wollny, Danielsson, Haffner
PolygonMichael Wollny. : compositeur, Nils Landgren (trombone), Michael Wollny (piano), Lars Danielsson (basse), Wolfgang Haffner (batterie)Album 4Wd - 4 Wheel Drive Label Act (ACT98752) Année 2019
- 19h21Iiro Rantala
Taksim by NightIiro Rantala. : compositeur, Iiro Rantala (piano), Lars Danielsson (contrebasse), Peter Erskine (batterie, percussions)Album How Long Is Now ? Label Act (ACT98232) Année 2016
- 19h25Adam Ben Ezra
Can’t Stop RunningAdam Ben Ezra. : compositeur, Adam Ben Ezra (contrebasse), Gilad Dobrecky (percussions), Adam Ben Amiti (guitare)
- 19h30Thomas De Pourquery & Supersonic
Love in Outer SpaceSun Ra. : compositeur, Thomas de Pourquery (voix, saxophones), Laurent Bardainne (saxophones, percussions, voix), Arnaud Roulin (claviers), Fabrice Martinez (tuba, voix), Edward Perraud (batterie, percussions, électroniques, voix), Frederick Galiay (basse, électroniques, voix)Album Play Sun Ra Label Quark (QR0201418) Année 2013
- 19h36Moses Boyd
Stranger Than FictionMoses Boyd. : compositeurAlbum Stranger Than Fiction Label Exodus Année 2019
- 19h42Cymande
Brothers On the SlideB. Swabe. : compositeur, James Chapman. : compositeurAlbum Groove Revolution Label Wagram (3319852) Année 2015
- 19h46Gary Bartz
Swing ThingLarry Mizell. : compositeur, Gary Bartz (saxophone alto, voix), Larry Mizell (claviers, voix)), George Cables (piano), David T. Walker (guitare électrique), Juewett Bostick (guitare électrique), Wa Wa Watson (guitare électrique), John Rowin (guitare électrique), Curtis Robertson Jr. (basse), Welton Gite (basse), Nate Neblette (batterie), James Gadson (batterie), Howard King (batterie), Mtume (percussions), Bill Summers (percussions), Sigidi (voix)Album Music Is My Sanctuary Label Blue Note (7243 5 80733 2 4) Année 1977
- 19h53Tina Brooks
Theme For DorisTina Brooks. : compositeur, Tina Brooks (saxophone ténor), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Duke Jordan (piano), Sam Jones (contrebasse), Art Taylor (batterie)Album True Blue Label Blue Note (8289752) Année 1994
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration