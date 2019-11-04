Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 4 novembre 2019
59 min

Suppositions : Iiro Rantala, Thomas de Pourquery, Nils Landgren, Tina Brooks and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Iiro Rantala, © Aleski Hornborg / ACT

Si on déclarait notre amour, est ce qu'on serait aimés en retour ? Si on allait dans l'espace, est-ce qu'on y trouverait la paix ? Si on ne pouvait plus s'arrêter de courir, on irait où ? Ce soir on a plein de si. Et avec, on met les notes en bouteille.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    S'posin' (live) - JOHNNY HARTMAN
    Johnny Hartman

    S’posin’

    Andy Razaf. : compositeur, Paul Denniker. : compositeur, Johnny Hartman (voix), Reggie Moore (piano), Alex Lane (contrebasse)
    Album Boston Concert 1976 Label Gambit Année 2007
  • 19h05
    Step lightly - BLUE MITCHELL
    Blue Mitchell

    Step Lightly

    Joe Henderson. : compositeur, Blue Mitchell (trompette), Junior Cook (saxophone ténor), Chick Corea (piano), Gene Taylor (contrebasse), Al Foster (batterie)
    Album The Thing To Do Label Blue Note (4 178) Année 1965
  • 19h15
    Polygon - NILS LANDGREN
    Landgren, Wollny, Danielsson, Haffner

    Polygon

    Michael Wollny. : compositeur, Nils Landgren (trombone), Michael Wollny (piano), Lars Danielsson (basse), Wolfgang Haffner (batterie)
    Album 4Wd - 4 Wheel Drive Label Act (ACT98752) Année 2019
  • 19h21
    Taksim by night - IIRO RANTALA
    Iiro Rantala

    Taksim by Night

    Iiro Rantala. : compositeur, Iiro Rantala (piano), Lars Danielsson (contrebasse), Peter Erskine (batterie, percussions)
    Album How Long Is Now ? Label Act (ACT98232) Année 2016
  • 19h25
    Can't Stop Running - Adam Ben Ezra
    Adam Ben Ezra

    Can’t Stop Running

    Adam Ben Ezra. : compositeur, Adam Ben Ezra (contrebasse), Gilad Dobrecky (percussions), Adam Ben Amiti (guitare)
  • 19h30
    Love in outer space - Thomas De Pourquery & Supersonic
    Thomas De Pourquery & Supersonic

    Love in Outer Space

    Sun Ra. : compositeur, Thomas de Pourquery (voix, saxophones), Laurent Bardainne (saxophones, percussions, voix), Arnaud Roulin (claviers), Fabrice Martinez (tuba, voix), Edward Perraud (batterie, percussions, électroniques, voix), Frederick Galiay (basse, électroniques, voix)
    Album Play Sun Ra Label Quark (QR0201418) Année 2013
  • 19h36
    Stranger than fiction - MOSES BOYD
    Moses Boyd

    Stranger Than Fiction

    Moses Boyd. : compositeur
    Album Stranger Than Fiction Label Exodus Année 2019
  • 19h42
    Brothers on the slide - CYMANDE
    Cymande

    Brothers On the Slide

    B. Swabe. : compositeur, James Chapman. : compositeur
    Album Groove Revolution Label Wagram (3319852) Année 2015
  • 19h46
    Swing thing - GARY BARTZ
    Gary Bartz

    Swing Thing

    Larry Mizell. : compositeur, Gary Bartz (saxophone alto, voix), Larry Mizell (claviers, voix)), George Cables (piano), David T. Walker (guitare électrique), Juewett Bostick (guitare électrique), Wa Wa Watson (guitare électrique), John Rowin (guitare électrique), Curtis Robertson Jr. (basse), Welton Gite (basse), Nate Neblette (batterie), James Gadson (batterie), Howard King (batterie), Mtume (percussions), Bill Summers (percussions), Sigidi (voix)
    Album Music Is My Sanctuary Label Blue Note (7243 5 80733 2 4) Année 1977
  • 19h53
    Theme for doris - TINA BROOKS
    Tina Brooks

    Theme For Doris

    Tina Brooks. : compositeur, Tina Brooks (saxophone ténor), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Duke Jordan (piano), Sam Jones (contrebasse), Art Taylor (batterie)
    Album True Blue Label Blue Note (8289752) Année 1994
