du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mardi 21 mai 2019
59 min

Suivons Peggy Lee ! : Charles Mingus, Roy Hargrove, Stan Getz, Dave Barbour and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Suivons Peggy Lee ! : Charles Mingus, Roy Hargrove, Stan Getz, Dave Barbour and more
Peggy Lee, © Getty / Bob Gomel

"It's a Good Day", chante Peggy Lee. Elle a raison. C'est un bon jour pour la suivre, cette américaine amoureuse, créative et audacieuse, toute entière tournée vers sa passion, la musique. 

Suivons Peggy Lee !
Suivons Peggy Lee !

Peggy Lee - It’s A  Good Day
Compilation The Best of The Capitol Years
Capitol

Peggy Lee, Benny Goodman - Why Don't You Do Right ?
Comilation L'histoire du jazz vocal : 1945 ) 1953 / Vol. 12 Chant du Monde

Lil Green - You’re Just Full of Jive Album Lil Green - Chicago 1940-1947
Rosetta Records

Dave Barbour - Mambo Jambo
Album Mambo Fever
Capitol

Charles Mingus - I’ve Found a New Baby
Album The Complete Jazz At The Philharmonic On Verve 1944-1949
Verve

Peggy Lee - Manana
Compilation The Best of The Capitol Years Capitol

Stan Getz, Laurindo Almeida - Once Again (Outra vez)
Album Stan Getz with Guest Artist Laurindo Almeida
Verve

Peggy Lee - Black Coffee
Album Black Coffee with Peggy Lee
Decca

Pete Candoli, Elmer Bernstein - Clark Street
Album Music from the Soundtrack of « The Man with the Golden Arm »
MCA

Peggy Lee - What A Dog / He’s a Tramp
Album Lady And The Tramp (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
EMI

Roy Hargrove - Ev’Rybody Wants To Be a Cat
Album Disney Jazz Volume 1 Everybody Wants To Be A Cat
Disney

Peggy Lee - Is That All There is
Album Is That All There Is ?
Capitol

The Three Sounds - Fever
Album Vibrations
Blue Note

Fever
