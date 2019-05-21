Suivons Peggy Lee ! : Charles Mingus, Roy Hargrove, Stan Getz, Dave Barbour and more

"It's a Good Day", chante Peggy Lee. Elle a raison. C'est un bon jour pour la suivre, cette américaine amoureuse, créative et audacieuse, toute entière tournée vers sa passion, la musique.

Programmation musicale

Peggy Lee - It’s A Good Day

Compilation The Best of The Capitol Years

Capitol

Peggy Lee, Benny Goodman - Why Don't You Do Right ?

Comilation L'histoire du jazz vocal : 1945 ) 1953 / Vol. 12 Chant du Monde

Lil Green - You’re Just Full of Jive Album Lil Green - Chicago 1940-1947

Rosetta Records

Dave Barbour - Mambo Jambo

Album Mambo Fever

Capitol

Charles Mingus - I’ve Found a New Baby

Album The Complete Jazz At The Philharmonic On Verve 1944-1949

Verve

Peggy Lee - Manana

Compilation The Best of The Capitol Years Capitol

Stan Getz, Laurindo Almeida - Once Again (Outra vez)

Album Stan Getz with Guest Artist Laurindo Almeida

Verve

Peggy Lee - Black Coffee

Album Black Coffee with Peggy Lee

Decca

Pete Candoli, Elmer Bernstein - Clark Street

Album Music from the Soundtrack of « The Man with the Golden Arm »

MCA

Peggy Lee - What A Dog / He’s a Tramp

Album Lady And The Tramp (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

EMI

Roy Hargrove - Ev’Rybody Wants To Be a Cat

Album Disney Jazz Volume 1 Everybody Wants To Be A Cat

Disney

Peggy Lee - Is That All There is

Album Is That All There Is ?

Capitol

The Three Sounds - Fever

Album Vibrations

Blue Note