Suivons Peggy Lee ! : Charles Mingus, Roy Hargrove, Stan Getz, Dave Barbour and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
"It's a Good Day", chante Peggy Lee. Elle a raison. C'est un bon jour pour la suivre, cette américaine amoureuse, créative et audacieuse, toute entière tournée vers sa passion, la musique.
Programmation musicale
Peggy Lee - It’s A Good Day
Compilation The Best of The Capitol Years
Capitol
Peggy Lee, Benny Goodman - Why Don't You Do Right ?
Comilation L'histoire du jazz vocal : 1945 ) 1953 / Vol. 12 Chant du Monde
Lil Green - You’re Just Full of Jive Album Lil Green - Chicago 1940-1947
Rosetta Records
Dave Barbour - Mambo Jambo
Album Mambo Fever
Capitol
Charles Mingus - I’ve Found a New Baby
Album The Complete Jazz At The Philharmonic On Verve 1944-1949
Verve
Peggy Lee - Manana
Compilation The Best of The Capitol Years Capitol
Stan Getz, Laurindo Almeida - Once Again (Outra vez)
Album Stan Getz with Guest Artist Laurindo Almeida
Verve
Peggy Lee - Black Coffee
Album Black Coffee with Peggy Lee
Decca
Pete Candoli, Elmer Bernstein - Clark Street
Album Music from the Soundtrack of « The Man with the Golden Arm »
MCA
Peggy Lee - What A Dog / He’s a Tramp
Album Lady And The Tramp (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
EMI
Roy Hargrove - Ev’Rybody Wants To Be a Cat
Album Disney Jazz Volume 1 Everybody Wants To Be A Cat
Disney
Peggy Lee - Is That All There is
Album Is That All There Is ?
Capitol
The Three Sounds - Fever
Album Vibrations
Blue Note
