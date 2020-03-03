Banzzaï
Mardi 3 mars 2020
59 min

Suivons l’homme soleil : Maceo Parker, Yacine Boularès, Oded Tzur, Sun Ra and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Suivons l’homme soleil : Maceo Parker, Yacine Boularès, Oded Tzur, Sun Ra and more
Sun Ra, © Getty / Jim McCrary

Ce soir, le soleil est partout. Au début comme à la fin du jour. Il a même ses messagers. Des hommes soleils qui nous racontent des histoires de chaleur et de lumière...

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    The sun man speaks - SUN RA
    Yochanan (the Space Age Vocalist) With Sun Ra And His Arkestra

    The Sun Man Speaks

    Sun Ra. : compositeur, Yochannan. : compositeur
    Album Sun Ra Singles, The definitive 45s Collection : 1952 - 1961 Label Strut Année 2016
  • 19h06
    Sunrise, sunset - J BACH, S HARNICK
    Lee Morgan

    Sunrise, Sunset

    Jerrold Lewis Block. : compositeur, Sheldon Harnick. : compositeur, Lee Morgan (trompette), Ernie Royal (trompette), Tom McIntosh (trombone), Jimmy Buffington (cor anglais), Don Butterfield (tuba), Phil Woods (saxophone alto), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Danny Bank (saxophone baryton), McCoy Tyner (piano), Bob Cranshaw (basse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie), Oliver Nelson (arrangements)
    Album Delightfulee Label Blue Note (7842432)
  • 19h12
    I am the black gold of the sun - CHARLES STEPHNEY, RICHARD RUDOLPH
    Nuyorican Soul

    I Am the Black Gold of The Sun

    Charles Stephney. : compositeur, Richard Rudolph. : compositeur, Jocelyn Brown. : compositeur, Lisa Fischer. : compositeur, Jocelyn Brown (voix), Lisa Fischer (choeurs), Cindy Mizelle (choeurs), Paulette McWilliams (choeurs), Bennie Diggs (choeurs), Anthony Posk (violon), Orest Artymiw (violon), Christine Reeves (violon), Olga Konopelsky (violon), Gregory Teperman (violon), Richard Jones (violon), Victoria Matosich (alto), Peter Nocella (alto), Anthony Pirollo (violoncelle), Vidal Davis (batterie)
    Album Nuyorican Soul Label Mercury (534451-2) Année 1997
  • 19h19
    I love you Michelle - ROY AYERS
    Roy Ayers

    I Love You Michelle

    Edwin L. Birdsong. : compositeur, Roy Ayers (vibraphone), Herbie Hancock (piano), Ron Carter (basse), Freddie Waits (baterie)
    Album Daddy bug Label Atlantic
  • 19h24
    The monkey time - BILL HENDERSON
    The Afro Blues Quintet Plus One

    The monkey time

    Curtis Mayfield. : compositeur, Bill Henderson (piano), Joe De Aguero (vibtaphone), Norm Johnson (basse), Michael Davis (batterie), Moses Obligacion (congas)
    Album Introducing the Afro Blues Quintet Plus One Label Mira Année 2010
  • 19h31
    This is my country - CURTIS MAYFIELD
    William Parker

    This Is My Country

    Curtis Mayfield. : compositeur, William Parker (arrangements). : compositeur, William Parker (basse), Dave Burrell (piano), Lewis Barnes (trompette), Darryl Foster (saxophones), Sabir Mateen(flûte), Hamid Drake (batterie), Leena Conquest (voix), Amiri Baraka (voix), New Life Tabernacle Generation of Praise of Brooklyn (choeur)
    Album I Plan To Stay A Believer : The Inside Songs Of Curtis Mayfield Label Aum Fidelity (AUM062/63) Année 2010
  • 19h36
    People get ready - MACEO PARKER
    Maceo Parker

    People Get Ready

    Curtis Mayfield. : compositeur, Maceo Parker (saxophone alto), Fred Wesley (trombone), Pee Wee Ellis (saxophone ténor), Vince Henry (saxophone alto), Don Pullen (orgue), Rodney Jones (guitare), Bootsy Collins (guitare basse), Bill Stuart (batterie)
    Album Roots Revisited Label Minor Music (CD MM 801015) Année 2007
  • 19h43
    Facing the sun - JACOB CHRISTOFFERSEN
    Jacob Christoffersen

    Facing the Sun

    Jacob Christoffersen. : compositeur, Jacob Christoffersen (piano), Jesper Bodilsen (contrebasse), Jonas Johansen (batterie)
    Album Facing the Sun Label Stunt (STUCD05072)
  • 19h48
    Dar shems - YACINE BOULARES , VINCENT SEGAL
    Yacine Boularès

    Dar shems

    Yacine Boularès. : compositeur, Vincent Segal. : compositeur, Yacine Boularès (saxophone soprano), Vincent Segal (violoncelle), Nasheet Waits (batterie)
    Album Abu Sadiya Label Accords Croisés (AC167) Année 2017
  • 19h50
    Here be dragons - ODED TZUR
    Oded Tzur

    Here Be Dragons

    Oded Tzur. : compositeur, Oded Tzur (saxophone ténor), Nitai Hershkovits (piano), Petros Klampanis (basse), Johnathan Blake (batterie)
    Album Here be dragons Label Ecm Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
