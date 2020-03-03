Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 3 mars 2020
Suivons l’homme soleil : Maceo Parker, Yacine Boularès, Oded Tzur, Sun Ra and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, le soleil est partout. Au début comme à la fin du jour. Il a même ses messagers. Des hommes soleils qui nous racontent des histoires de chaleur et de lumière...
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Yochanan (the Space Age Vocalist) With Sun Ra And His Arkestra
The Sun Man SpeaksSun Ra. : compositeur, Yochannan. : compositeurAlbum Sun Ra Singles, The definitive 45s Collection : 1952 - 1961 Label Strut Année 2016
- 19h06Lee Morgan
Sunrise, SunsetJerrold Lewis Block. : compositeur, Sheldon Harnick. : compositeur, Lee Morgan (trompette), Ernie Royal (trompette), Tom McIntosh (trombone), Jimmy Buffington (cor anglais), Don Butterfield (tuba), Phil Woods (saxophone alto), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Danny Bank (saxophone baryton), McCoy Tyner (piano), Bob Cranshaw (basse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie), Oliver Nelson (arrangements)Album Delightfulee Label Blue Note (7842432)
- 19h12Nuyorican Soul
I Am the Black Gold of The SunCharles Stephney. : compositeur, Richard Rudolph. : compositeur, Jocelyn Brown. : compositeur, Lisa Fischer. : compositeur, Jocelyn Brown (voix), Lisa Fischer (choeurs), Cindy Mizelle (choeurs), Paulette McWilliams (choeurs), Bennie Diggs (choeurs), Anthony Posk (violon), Orest Artymiw (violon), Christine Reeves (violon), Olga Konopelsky (violon), Gregory Teperman (violon), Richard Jones (violon), Victoria Matosich (alto), Peter Nocella (alto), Anthony Pirollo (violoncelle), Vidal Davis (batterie)Album Nuyorican Soul Label Mercury (534451-2) Année 1997
- 19h19Roy Ayers
I Love You MichelleEdwin L. Birdsong. : compositeur, Roy Ayers (vibraphone), Herbie Hancock (piano), Ron Carter (basse), Freddie Waits (baterie)Album Daddy bug Label Atlantic
- 19h24The Afro Blues Quintet Plus One
The monkey timeCurtis Mayfield. : compositeur, Bill Henderson (piano), Joe De Aguero (vibtaphone), Norm Johnson (basse), Michael Davis (batterie), Moses Obligacion (congas)Album Introducing the Afro Blues Quintet Plus One Label Mira Année 2010
- 19h31William Parker
This Is My CountryCurtis Mayfield. : compositeur, William Parker (arrangements). : compositeur, William Parker (basse), Dave Burrell (piano), Lewis Barnes (trompette), Darryl Foster (saxophones), Sabir Mateen(flûte), Hamid Drake (batterie), Leena Conquest (voix), Amiri Baraka (voix), New Life Tabernacle Generation of Praise of Brooklyn (choeur)Album I Plan To Stay A Believer : The Inside Songs Of Curtis Mayfield Label Aum Fidelity (AUM062/63) Année 2010
- 19h36Maceo Parker
People Get ReadyCurtis Mayfield. : compositeur, Maceo Parker (saxophone alto), Fred Wesley (trombone), Pee Wee Ellis (saxophone ténor), Vince Henry (saxophone alto), Don Pullen (orgue), Rodney Jones (guitare), Bootsy Collins (guitare basse), Bill Stuart (batterie)Album Roots Revisited Label Minor Music (CD MM 801015) Année 2007
- 19h43Jacob Christoffersen
Facing the SunJacob Christoffersen. : compositeur, Jacob Christoffersen (piano), Jesper Bodilsen (contrebasse), Jonas Johansen (batterie)Album Facing the Sun Label Stunt (STUCD05072)
- 19h48Yacine Boularès
Dar shemsYacine Boularès. : compositeur, Vincent Segal. : compositeur, Yacine Boularès (saxophone soprano), Vincent Segal (violoncelle), Nasheet Waits (batterie)Album Abu Sadiya Label Accords Croisés (AC167) Année 2017
- 19h50Oded Tzur
Here Be DragonsOded Tzur. : compositeur, Oded Tzur (saxophone ténor), Nitai Hershkovits (piano), Petros Klampanis (basse), Johnathan Blake (batterie)Album Here be dragons Label Ecm Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
