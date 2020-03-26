Strange Vibes : Meshell Ndegeocello, Daniel Erdmann, Vincent Courtois, Grover Washington and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, nous sommes parcourus par d'étranges vibrations. Certaines sont portées par la soul et la funk, d'autres frémissent comme les cordes sous les doigts d'un musicien. De quoi nous rendre heureux…

[première diffusion le 07 décembre 2017]

Programmation musicale

Billie Holiday - Sometimes I’m Happy

Album Billie Holiday

MGM

Herbie Mann - Feeling Good

Album Plays The Roar of the Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd

Atlantic

Leon Haywood - I Wanna Do Something Freaky to You

Compilation Classic Funk - The Universal Masters Collection

Universal

Horace Silver - Strange Vibes

Album In Pursuit of the 27th Man

Blue Note

Daniel Erdmann’s Velvet Revolution - A Pair of Lost Kites Hurrying Towards Heaven

Album A Short Moment of Zero G

BMC

Vincent Courtois, Daniel Erdmann - Le ballon rouge

Album Bandes Originales

La Buissonne

Philip Cohran, the Artistic Heritage Ensemble - The New Frankiphone Blues

Album On the Beach

Zulu Records

Portico Quartet - Ruins

Album Portico Quartet

Real World

Meshell Ndegeocello - Who Is He and What Is He To You

Album Peace Beyond Passion

Maverick

Pete La Roca - Turkish Women at the Bath

Album Turkish Women at the Bath

Douglas

Grover Washington Jr., Bill Withers - Just The Two of Us

Album Winelight

Elektra