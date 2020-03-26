Strange Vibes : Meshell Ndegeocello, Daniel Erdmann, Vincent Courtois, Grover Washington and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, nous sommes parcourus par d'étranges vibrations. Certaines sont portées par la soul et la funk, d'autres frémissent comme les cordes sous les doigts d'un musicien. De quoi nous rendre heureux…
[première diffusion le 07 décembre 2017]
Programmation musicale
Billie Holiday - Sometimes I’m Happy
Album Billie Holiday
MGM
Herbie Mann - Feeling Good
Album Plays The Roar of the Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd
Atlantic
Leon Haywood - I Wanna Do Something Freaky to You
Compilation Classic Funk - The Universal Masters Collection
Universal
Horace Silver - Strange Vibes
Album In Pursuit of the 27th Man
Blue Note
Daniel Erdmann’s Velvet Revolution - A Pair of Lost Kites Hurrying Towards Heaven
Album A Short Moment of Zero G
BMC
Vincent Courtois, Daniel Erdmann - Le ballon rouge
Album Bandes Originales
La Buissonne
Philip Cohran, the Artistic Heritage Ensemble - The New Frankiphone Blues
Album On the Beach
Zulu Records
Portico Quartet - Ruins
Album Portico Quartet
Real World
Meshell Ndegeocello - Who Is He and What Is He To You
Album Peace Beyond Passion
Maverick
Pete La Roca - Turkish Women at the Bath
Album Turkish Women at the Bath
Douglas
Grover Washington Jr., Bill Withers - Just The Two of Us
Album Winelight
Elektra
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration