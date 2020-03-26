Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Jeudi 26 mars 2020
58 min

Strange Vibes : Meshell Ndegeocello, Daniel Erdmann, Vincent Courtois, Grover Washington and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Strange Vibes : Meshell Ndegeocello, Daniel Erdmann, Vincent Courtois, Grover Washington and more
Meshell Ndegeocello, © Getty / Michel Linssen

Ce soir, nous sommes parcourus par d'étranges vibrations. Certaines sont portées par la soul et la funk, d'autres frémissent comme les cordes sous les doigts d'un musicien. De quoi nous rendre heureux…

[première diffusion le 07 décembre 2017]

Programmation musicale

Billie Holiday - Sometimes I’m Happy
Album Billie Holiday
MGM

Billie Holiday
Billie Holiday

Herbie Mann - Feeling Good
Album Plays The Roar of the Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd
Atlantic

Plays The Roar of the Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd
Plays The Roar of the Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd

Leon Haywood - I Wanna Do Something Freaky to You
 Compilation Classic Funk - The Universal Masters Collection
Universal

Classic Funk
Classic Funk

Horace Silver - Strange Vibes
Album In Pursuit of the 27th Man
Blue Note

In Pursuit of the 27th Man
In Pursuit of the 27th Man

Daniel Erdmann’s Velvet Revolution - A Pair of Lost Kites Hurrying Towards Heaven
Album A Short Moment of Zero G
BMC

A Short Moment of Zero G
A Short Moment of Zero G

Vincent Courtois, Daniel Erdmann - Le ballon rouge
Album Bandes Originales
La Buissonne

Bandes Originales
Bandes Originales

Philip Cohran, the Artistic Heritage Ensemble - The New Frankiphone Blues
Album On the Beach
Zulu Records

On the Beach
On the Beach

Portico Quartet - Ruins
Album Portico Quartet
Real World

Portico Quartet
Portico Quartet

Meshell Ndegeocello - Who Is He and What Is He To You
Album Peace Beyond Passion
Maverick

Peace Beyond Passion
Peace Beyond Passion

Pete La Roca - Turkish Women at the Bath
Album Turkish Women at the Bath
Douglas

Turkish Women at the Bath
Turkish Women at the Bath

Grover Washington Jr., Bill Withers - Just The Two of Us
 Album Winelight
Elektra

Winelight
Winelight
