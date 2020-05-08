Spéciale Keith Jarrett : playlist sentimentale

Bon anniversaire Keith Jarrett !

Joyeux anniversaire Keith Jarrett ! Pour souffler ses 75 bougies, une sélection totalement subjective des plus belles notes de sa carrière...

Programmation musicale

Marion Williams - My Sweet Lord

Album Standing Here Wondering Which Way To Go

Atlantic

Keith Jarrett - The Windup

Album Belonging

ECM

Charles Lloyd Quartet - Sombrero Sam

Album Dream Weaver

Atlantic

Keith Jarrett - My Back Pages

Album Somewhere Before

Atlantic

Keith Jarrett Trio - All The Things You Are

Album Tribute

ECM

Keith Jarrett - Le Mistral

Album Treasure Island

Atlantic

Keith Jarrett, Charlie Haden - One Day I’ll Fly Away

Album Jasmine

ECM

Keith Jarrett - Lalene

Album Facing You

ECM