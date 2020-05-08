Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Vendredi 8 mai 2020
59 min

Spéciale Keith Jarrett : playlist sentimentale

Bon anniversaire Keith Jarrett !

Spéciale Keith Jarrett : playlist sentimentale
Keith Jarrett, © Getty / Didier Baverel

Joyeux anniversaire Keith Jarrett ! Pour souffler ses 75 bougies, une sélection totalement subjective des plus belles notes de sa carrière... 

Programmation musicale

Marion Williams - My Sweet Lord
Album Standing Here Wondering Which Way To Go
Atlantic 

Standing Here Wondering Which Way To Go
Standing Here Wondering Which Way To Go

Keith Jarrett - The Windup
Album Belonging
ECM 

Belonging
Belonging

Charles Lloyd Quartet - Sombrero Sam
Album Dream Weaver
Atlantic 

Dream Weaver
Dream Weaver

Keith Jarrett - My Back Pages
Album Somewhere Before
Atlantic

Somewhere Before
Somewhere Before

Keith Jarrett Trio - All The Things You Are
Album Tribute
ECM

Tribute
Tribute

Keith Jarrett - Le Mistral
Album Treasure Island
Atlantic

Treasure Island
Treasure Island

Keith Jarrett, Charlie Haden - One Day I’ll Fly Away
Album Jasmine
ECM

Jasmine
Jasmine

Keith Jarrett - Lalene
Album Facing You
ECM

Facing You
Facing You
L'équipe de l'émission :
59 min
