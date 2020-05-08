Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Nathalie Piolé
Vendredi 8 mai 2020
Spéciale Keith Jarrett : playlist sentimentale
Bon anniversaire Keith Jarrett !
Joyeux anniversaire Keith Jarrett ! Pour souffler ses 75 bougies, une sélection totalement subjective des plus belles notes de sa carrière...
Marion Williams - My Sweet Lord
Album Standing Here Wondering Which Way To Go
Atlantic
Keith Jarrett - The Windup
Album Belonging
ECM
Charles Lloyd Quartet - Sombrero Sam
Album Dream Weaver
Atlantic
Keith Jarrett - My Back Pages
Album Somewhere Before
Atlantic
Keith Jarrett Trio - All The Things You Are
Album Tribute
ECM
Keith Jarrett - Le Mistral
Album Treasure Island
Atlantic
Keith Jarrett, Charlie Haden - One Day I’ll Fly Away
Album Jasmine
ECM
Keith Jarrett - Lalene
Album Facing You
ECM
