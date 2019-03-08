Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Vendredi 8 mars 2019
59 min

Sous la couverture : Linda Scott, Ella Fitzgerald, Sonny Rollins, Milt Buckner and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Louis Armstrong & Ella Fitzgerald, © Getty / The Sydney Morning Herald

Ce soir, Louis et Ella nous enveloppent dans une couverture bleue. Dessous, bien au chaud, on parle aux étoiles, on se fait peur, et on voit la vie en bleu...

La programmation musicale :
    19:00
    Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong

    « Ella and Louis » Under a Blanket of Blue

    Louis Armstrong (trompette, Voix), Ella Fitzgerald (voix), Oscar Peterson (piano), Herb Ellis (guitare), Ray Brown (basse), Buddy Rich (batterie)ALBUM : ELLA AND LOUISLABEL : VerveANNÉE : 1957
    19:05
    Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

    « The Freedom Rider / Pisces » Blue Ching

    Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, Wayne Shorter (saxophone Ténor), Lee Morgan (trompette), Bobby Timmons (piano), Jymie Merritt (basse), Art Blakey (batterie)LABEL : Blue NoteANNÉE : 1998
L'équipe de l'émission :
