
Mardi 29 septembre 2020
59 min

Soul Strangers : Doris Duke, Booker Little, Hank Mobley, Tina Brooks and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Soul Strangers : Doris Duke, Booker Little, Hank Mobley, Tina Brooks and more
Doris Duke, © Getty / Horst P. Horst

Et si on était un peu plus que des étrangers ? Et si on était des étrangers heureux ? Et si on dansait, pour se rapprocher ?

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    We're more than strangers - DORIS DUKE
    Doris Duke

    We're More Than Strangers

    Jerry Williams Jr.. : compositeur, Gary Bonds. : compositeur, Doris Duke (voix), Jerry Williams Jr. (piano), Paul 'Berry' Hornsby (orgue), Jesse 'Pete' Carr (guitare), Robert 'Pop' Popwell (basse), Johnny Sandlin (batterie), The Little Swamp Dogg Symphony
    Album I'm a loser Label Charly (CRB 1 027) Année 1981
  • 19h05
    Stranger in paradise - TINA BROOKS
    Tina Brooks

    Stranger in Paradise

    Alexandre Borodine. : compositeur, Robert Wright. : compositeur, George Forest. : compositeur, Tina Brooks (saxophone ténor), Johnny Coles (trompette), Kenny Dew (piano), Wilbur Ware (contrebasse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)
    Album The Waiting Game Label Blue Note Année 2002
  • 19h12
    Ancient world - NAT BIRCHALL
    Nat Birchall

    Ancient World

    Nat Birchall. : compositeur, Natt Birchall (saxophone soprano), Adam Fairhall (piano), Rachel Gladwin (harpe), Corey Mwamba (vibraphone), Nick Blacka (basse), Andy Hay (batterie)
    Album Kaleidoscope - New spirits Known & Unknown Label Soul Jazz Records (SJR CD455) Année 2020
  • 19h25
    Forward flight - BOOKER LITTLE
    Booker Little

    Forward flight

    Booker Little. : compositeur, Booker Little (trompette), George Coleman (saxophone ténor), Julian Priester (trombone), Don Friedman (piano), Reggie Workman (contrebasse), Pete La Roca (batterie)
    Album Complete Recordings Featuring George Coleman Label Lone Hill Jazz (LHJ10180) Année 2005
  • 19h31
    Whitesands (part I) - THE FABULOUS THREE
    The Fabulous Three

    Whitesands (part I)

    Leon Michels. : compositeur, Nick Movshon. : compositeur, Quincy Bright (batterie, basse, guitare, percussions), Leon Michels (batterie, basse, guitare, orgue, percussions, flûtes, saxophone), Nick Movshon (batterie, guitare, percussions), Philip Lehman (batterie), Homer Steinweiss (batterie), Jeff Dynamite (basse, percussions), Todd Simon (saxophone)
    Album The Best Of The Fabulous Three Label Truth & Soul (TSCD-017) Année 2010
  • 19h34
    Faithful man - LEE FIELDS
    Lee Fields

    Faithful Man

    Vince John. : compositeur, Leon Michels. : compositeur, Nick Movshon. : compositeur, Toby Pazner. : compositeur, J. Silverman. : compositeur, N. Wray. : compositeur, Lee Fields (voix), Nick Movshon( batterie), Vince John (basse), Thoma Brenneck (guitare), Leon Michels (guitare), Toby Pazner (piano, orgue), Brian Floody (timpani), Dave Guy (trompette), Leon Michels (saxophones), Aaron Johnson (trombone), Hiroko Taguchi (cordes), Garo Yellon (cordes)
    Album Faithful Man Label Truth & Soul Records (TSO19-CD)
  • 19h38
    Stormy - THE METERS
    The Meters

    Stormy

    Buddy Buie. : compositeur, James Cobb. : compositeur, Art Neville (orgue), Leo Nocentelli (guitare), George Porter Jr. (guitare basse), Ziggy Modeliste (batterie)
    Album Getting funkier all the time / CD1 Label Soul Music Records (QSMCR5190BX1) Année 1969
  • 19h43
    Soul station - HANK MOBLEY
    Hank Mobley

    Soul station

    Hank Mobley. : compositeur, Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), Wynton Kelly (piano), Paul Chambers contre(basse), Art Blakey (batterie)
    Album Soul Station Label Blue Note Année 1999
