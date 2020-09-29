Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19h
Mardi 29 septembre 2020
Soul Strangers : Doris Duke, Booker Little, Hank Mobley, Tina Brooks and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Et si on était un peu plus que des étrangers ? Et si on était des étrangers heureux ? Et si on dansait, pour se rapprocher ?
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Doris Duke
We're More Than StrangersJerry Williams Jr.. : compositeur, Gary Bonds. : compositeur, Doris Duke (voix), Jerry Williams Jr. (piano), Paul 'Berry' Hornsby (orgue), Jesse 'Pete' Carr (guitare), Robert 'Pop' Popwell (basse), Johnny Sandlin (batterie), The Little Swamp Dogg SymphonyAlbum I'm a loser Label Charly (CRB 1 027) Année 1981
- 19h05Tina Brooks
Stranger in ParadiseAlexandre Borodine. : compositeur, Robert Wright. : compositeur, George Forest. : compositeur, Tina Brooks (saxophone ténor), Johnny Coles (trompette), Kenny Dew (piano), Wilbur Ware (contrebasse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)Album The Waiting Game Label Blue Note Année 2002
- 19h12Nat Birchall
Ancient WorldNat Birchall. : compositeur, Natt Birchall (saxophone soprano), Adam Fairhall (piano), Rachel Gladwin (harpe), Corey Mwamba (vibraphone), Nick Blacka (basse), Andy Hay (batterie)Album Kaleidoscope - New spirits Known & Unknown Label Soul Jazz Records (SJR CD455) Année 2020
- 19h25Booker Little
Forward flightBooker Little. : compositeur, Booker Little (trompette), George Coleman (saxophone ténor), Julian Priester (trombone), Don Friedman (piano), Reggie Workman (contrebasse), Pete La Roca (batterie)Album Complete Recordings Featuring George Coleman Label Lone Hill Jazz (LHJ10180) Année 2005
- 19h31The Fabulous Three
Whitesands (part I)Leon Michels. : compositeur, Nick Movshon. : compositeur, Quincy Bright (batterie, basse, guitare, percussions), Leon Michels (batterie, basse, guitare, orgue, percussions, flûtes, saxophone), Nick Movshon (batterie, guitare, percussions), Philip Lehman (batterie), Homer Steinweiss (batterie), Jeff Dynamite (basse, percussions), Todd Simon (saxophone)Album The Best Of The Fabulous Three Label Truth & Soul (TSCD-017) Année 2010
- 19h34Lee Fields
Faithful ManVince John. : compositeur, Leon Michels. : compositeur, Nick Movshon. : compositeur, Toby Pazner. : compositeur, J. Silverman. : compositeur, N. Wray. : compositeur, Lee Fields (voix), Nick Movshon( batterie), Vince John (basse), Thoma Brenneck (guitare), Leon Michels (guitare), Toby Pazner (piano, orgue), Brian Floody (timpani), Dave Guy (trompette), Leon Michels (saxophones), Aaron Johnson (trombone), Hiroko Taguchi (cordes), Garo Yellon (cordes)Album Faithful Man Label Truth & Soul Records (TSO19-CD)
- 19h38The Meters
StormyBuddy Buie. : compositeur, James Cobb. : compositeur, Art Neville (orgue), Leo Nocentelli (guitare), George Porter Jr. (guitare basse), Ziggy Modeliste (batterie)Album Getting funkier all the time / CD1 Label Soul Music Records (QSMCR5190BX1) Année 1969
- 19h43Hank Mobley
Soul stationHank Mobley. : compositeur, Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), Wynton Kelly (piano), Paul Chambers contre(basse), Art Blakey (batterie)Album Soul Station Label Blue Note Année 1999
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
