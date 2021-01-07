Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
Jeudi 7 janvier 2021
Soul Fever : Cheick Tidiane Seck, Aretha Franklin, Stéphan Oliva, Junior Mance and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Balancement de la tête en cadence, envie de danser irrépressible? Vous êtes sûrement atteint de la fièvre soul. Un cadeau de Little Willie John, dont nous saurons faire bon usage.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Little Willie John
FeverEddie Cooley. : compositeur, John Davenport. : compositeur, Little Willie John (voix), Ray Felfer (saxophone ténor), Rufus Gore (saxophone ténor), Jon Thomas (piano), Bill Jennings (guitare), Edwyn Conley (basse), Edison Gore (batterie)Album Soul Fever Label Wagram Music Année 2020
- 19h05Aretha Franklin
Talk To Me, Talk To MeJoe Seneca. : compositeur, Aretha Franklin (voix), Bernie Glow (trompette), Joe Newman (trompette), Ernie Royal (trompette), Richard Williams (trompette), Snookie Young (trompette), Jimmy Cleveland (trombone), Urbie Green (trombone), Thomas Mitchell (trombone), Benny Powell (trombone), Geroge Dorsey (saxophone alto), David Newman (saxophone ténor), King Curtis (saxophone ténor), Seldon Powell (saxophone ténor), Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Junior Mance (piano), Kenny Burrell (guitare), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Grady Tate (batterie), Arif Mardin (direction)Album Rare and unreleased Recordings From the Reign of the Queen of Soul Label Atlantic (R2 272188) Année 2007
- 19h08Junior Mance
A Time and a PlaceJimmy Heath. : compositeur, Junior Mance (piano), Richard Davis (contrebasse), Freddie Waits (baterie)Album I Believe to My Soul Label Atlantic (SD 1 496)
- 19h15Hubert Laws
How Long Will it Be ?Hubert Laws. : compositeur, Hubert Laws (flûte), Bob James (piano électrique), Ron Carter (basse), Grady Tate (batterie)Album Crying Song Label Epic (EPC 4508992) Année 1987
- 19h21Cheick Tidiane Seck
TimbuktuRandy Weston. : compositeur, Cheick Tidiane Seck (piano, orgue), Ali Wage (fûte), Manu Dibango (saxophone ténor), Abd Al Malik (voix), Yizih Yode (saxophone ténor), Mohamed Hafsi (contrebasse), Marque Gilmore (batterie), Adama Dembele (percussions)Album Timbuktu Label Komos (KOS005CD) Année 2019
- 19h32Randy Weston
Niger MamboBobby Benson. : compositeur, Randy Weston (piano), Henri Texier (contrebasse), Art Taylor (batterie), Reebop Kwabu Baah (conga, cloches), Niles Weston (conga)Album African Rhythms Label Comet (COM 028) Année 1969
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Olivier GuérinRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
