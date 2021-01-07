Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Jeudi 7 janvier 2021
59 min

Soul Fever : Cheick Tidiane Seck, Aretha Franklin, Stéphan Oliva, Junior Mance and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Soul Fever : Cheick Tidiane Seck, Aretha Franklin, Stéphan Oliva, Junior Mance and more
Cheick Tidiane Seck , © Getty / SADIA

Balancement de la tête en cadence, envie de danser irrépressible? Vous êtes sûrement atteint de la fièvre soul. Un cadeau de Little Willie John, dont nous saurons faire bon usage.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Fever - LITTLE WILLIE JOHN
    Little Willie John

    Fever

    Eddie Cooley. : compositeur, John Davenport. : compositeur, Little Willie John (voix), Ray Felfer (saxophone ténor), Rufus Gore (saxophone ténor), Jon Thomas (piano), Bill Jennings (guitare), Edwyn Conley (basse), Edison Gore (batterie)
    Album Soul Fever Label Wagram Music Année 2020
  • 19h05
    Talk to me, talk to me (Soul '69 outtake) - ARETHA FRANKLIN / JOE SENECA
    Aretha Franklin

    Talk To Me, Talk To Me

    Joe Seneca. : compositeur, Aretha Franklin (voix), Bernie Glow (trompette), Joe Newman (trompette), Ernie Royal (trompette), Richard Williams (trompette), Snookie Young (trompette), Jimmy Cleveland (trombone), Urbie Green (trombone), Thomas Mitchell (trombone), Benny Powell (trombone), Geroge Dorsey (saxophone alto), David Newman (saxophone ténor), King Curtis (saxophone ténor), Seldon Powell (saxophone ténor), Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Junior Mance (piano), Kenny Burrell (guitare), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Grady Tate (batterie), Arif Mardin (direction)
    Album Rare and unreleased Recordings From the Reign of the Queen of Soul Label Atlantic (R2 272188) Année 2007
  • 19h08
    A time and a place - JUNIOR MANCE
    Junior Mance

    A Time and a Place

    Jimmy Heath. : compositeur, Junior Mance (piano), Richard Davis (contrebasse), Freddie Waits (baterie)
    Album I Believe to My Soul Label Atlantic (SD 1 496)
  • 19h15
  • 19h15
    How long will it be - HUBERT LAWS
    Hubert Laws

    How Long Will it Be ?

    Hubert Laws. : compositeur, Hubert Laws (flûte), Bob James (piano électrique), Ron Carter (basse), Grady Tate (batterie)
    Album Crying Song Label Epic (EPC 4508992) Année 1987
  • 19h21
    Timbuktu (feat. Ali Wage, Adb Al Malik & Manu Dibango) - CHEICK TIDIANE SECK
    Cheick Tidiane Seck

    Timbuktu

    Randy Weston. : compositeur, Cheick Tidiane Seck (piano, orgue), Ali Wage (fûte), Manu Dibango (saxophone ténor), Abd Al Malik (voix), Yizih Yode (saxophone ténor), Mohamed Hafsi (contrebasse), Marque Gilmore (batterie), Adama Dembele (percussions)
    Album Timbuktu Label Komos (KOS005CD) Année 2019
  • 19h32
  • 19h32
    Niger mambo - RANDY WESTON
    Randy Weston

    Niger Mambo

    Bobby Benson. : compositeur, Randy Weston (piano), Henri Texier (contrebasse), Art Taylor (batterie), Reebop Kwabu Baah (conga, cloches), Niles Weston (conga)
    Album African Rhythms Label Comet (COM 028) Année 1969
