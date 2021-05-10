Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19h
Lundi 10 mai 2021
Sortez les marteaux ! : Fatoumata Diawara, Nino Ferrer, Art Blakey, Don Cherry and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
On peut en faire, des choses, avec un marteau. Construire un monde libre et juste, où toutes les notes rapprochent les gens, et fabriquent de l'amour, par tous les temps.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Sam Cooke
If I Had a Hammer (Hammer Song)Lee Hays. : compositeur, Pete Seeger. : compositeur, Sam Cooke (voix), Cliff White (guitare), Bobby 'Valentino' Womack (guitare), Harper Cosby (basse), June Gardner (batterie), Sticks Evans (percussions)Album At the Copa (Live) Label Abkco Records (96702)
- 19h09Art Blakey And The Jazz Messengers
Hammer HeadWayne Shorter. : compositeur, Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Curtis Fuller (trombone), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Cedar Walton (piano), Reginald Workman (contrebasse), Art Blakey (batterie)Album Free For All Label Blue Note (BST 84 170) Année 1964
- 19h17Bobby Womack
StupidBobby Womack. : compositeur, Damon Albarn. : compositeur, Harold Payne. : compositeur, Richard Russell. : compositeur, Bobby Womack (voix, choeurs, guitare, autres), Damon Albarn (piano, drum machine, basse)Album The Bravest Man in Universe Label Xl Recordings (XLCD561) Année 2012
- 19h22Rocket Juice & The Moon
Follow-FashionM.anifest (voix), Fatoumata Diawara (voix), Damon Albarn (guitare, claviers), Flea (guitare basse), Tony Allen (batterie)Album Rocket juice & the moon Label Honest Jon's (HJRCD63) Année 2012
- 19h26Skarbø Skulekorps
MurgrönaØyvind Skarbø. : compositeur, Signe Emmeluth (saxophone alto), Eirik Hegdal (clarinette & saxophone en ut), Stian Omenås (trompette), Ivar Grydeland (guitares), Oyvind Skarbo (batterie, claviers, vibraphone, percussions, drum machine)Album Dugnad Label Hubro (HUBROCD2641) Année 2021
- 19h31Don Cherry
The Ambassador From GreenlandDon Cherry. : compositeur, Don Cherry (cornet), Mogens Bollerup (saxophone ténor), Atli Bjorn (piano), Benny Nielsen (contrebasse), Simon Koppel (batterie)Album Cherry Jam Label Gearbox Année 2020
- 19h36Hubert Laws
Black Eyed Peas and RiceHubert Laws. : compositeur, Hubert Laws (flûte piccolo), Chick Corea (piano), Richard Davis (contrebasse), Bobby Thomas (batterie)Album The Laws of Jazz / Flute By-Laws Label Atlantic (8122-71636-2) Année 1994
- 19h40Jimmy Giuffre
Me TooJimmy Giuffre. : compositeur, Jimmy Giuffre (clarinette), Paul Bley (piano), Steve Swallow (contrebasse)Album 1961 Label Ecm (849644-2)
- 19h45Wolfgang Dauner
Take Off Your Clothes to Feel the Setting SunWolfgang Dauner. : compositeur, Wolfgang Dauner (piano, voix), Pierre Cavalli (guitare), Siegfried Schwab (sitar), Eberhard Weber (basse), Roland Wittich (batterie, choeurs)Album Jazz Works - The Original MPS Sessions Label Mps (060249822040) Année 2004
- 19h49Eberhard Weber
The Colours of ChloëEberhard Weber. : compositeur, Eberhard Weber (basse, violoncelle, ocarina), Rainer Brüninghaus (piano, synthétiseur), Peter Giger (batterie, percussions), Les violoncelles du Südfunk Symphony Orchestra de StuttgartAlbum The Colours of Chloë Label Ecm (ECM 1 042) Année 1974
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
