Lundi 10 mai 2021
59 min

Sortez les marteaux ! : Fatoumata Diawara, Nino Ferrer, Art Blakey, Don Cherry and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Fatoumata Diawara, © Getty / Sergione Infuso-Corbis

On peut en faire, des choses, avec un marteau. Construire un monde libre et juste, où toutes les notes rapprochent les gens, et fabriquent de l'amour, par tous les temps.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    I f had a hammer (the hamer song) - SAM COOKE
    Sam Cooke

    If I Had a Hammer (Hammer Song)

    Lee Hays. : compositeur, Pete Seeger. : compositeur, Sam Cooke (voix), Cliff White (guitare), Bobby 'Valentino' Womack (guitare), Harper Cosby (basse), June Gardner (batterie), Sticks Evans (percussions)
    Album At the Copa (Live) Label Abkco Records (96702)
  • 19h09
    Hammer head - ART BLAKEY AND THE JAZZ MESSENGERS
    Art Blakey And The Jazz Messengers

    Hammer Head

    Wayne Shorter. : compositeur, Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Curtis Fuller (trombone), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Cedar Walton (piano), Reginald Workman (contrebasse), Art Blakey (batterie)
    Album Free For All Label Blue Note (BST 84 170) Année 1964
  • 19h17
    Stupid - BOBBY WOMACK
    Bobby Womack

    Stupid

    Bobby Womack. : compositeur, Damon Albarn. : compositeur, Harold Payne. : compositeur, Richard Russell. : compositeur, Bobby Womack (voix, choeurs, guitare, autres), Damon Albarn (piano, drum machine, basse)
    Album The Bravest Man in Universe Label Xl Recordings (XLCD561) Année 2012
  • 19h22
    Follow-fashion - ROCKET JUICE & THE MOON
    Rocket Juice & The Moon

    Follow-Fashion

    M.anifest (voix), Fatoumata Diawara (voix), Damon Albarn (guitare, claviers), Flea (guitare basse), Tony Allen (batterie)
    Album Rocket juice & the moon Label Honest Jon's (HJRCD63) Année 2012
  • 19h26
    Murgröna - SKARBO SKULEKORPS
    Skarbø Skulekorps

    Murgröna

    Øyvind Skarbø. : compositeur, Signe Emmeluth (saxophone alto), Eirik Hegdal (clarinette & saxophone en ut), Stian Omenås (trompette), Ivar Grydeland (guitares), Oyvind Skarbo (batterie, claviers, vibraphone, percussions, drum machine)
    Album Dugnad Label Hubro (HUBROCD2641) Année 2021
  • 19h31
    The ambassador from Greenland - DON CHERRY
    Don Cherry

    The Ambassador From Greenland

    Don Cherry. : compositeur, Don Cherry (cornet), Mogens Bollerup (saxophone ténor), Atli Bjorn (piano), Benny Nielsen (contrebasse), Simon Koppel (batterie)
    Album Cherry Jam Label Gearbox Année 2020
  • 19h36
    Black eyed peas and rice - HUBERT LAWS
    Hubert Laws

    Black Eyed Peas and Rice

    Hubert Laws. : compositeur, Hubert Laws (flûte piccolo), Chick Corea (piano), Richard Davis (contrebasse), Bobby Thomas (batterie)
    Album The Laws of Jazz / Flute By-Laws Label Atlantic (8122-71636-2) Année 1994
  • 19h40
    Me too - JIMMY GIUFFRE, PAUL BLEY, STEVE SWALLOW
    Jimmy Giuffre

    Me Too

    Jimmy Giuffre. : compositeur, Jimmy Giuffre (clarinette), Paul Bley (piano), Steve Swallow (contrebasse)
    Album 1961 Label Ecm (849644-2)
  • 19h45
    Take off your clothes to feel the setting sun - WOLFGANG DAUNER
    Wolfgang Dauner

    Take Off Your Clothes to Feel the Setting Sun

    Wolfgang Dauner. : compositeur, Wolfgang Dauner (piano, voix), Pierre Cavalli (guitare), Siegfried Schwab (sitar), Eberhard Weber (basse), Roland Wittich (batterie, choeurs)
    Album Jazz Works - The Original MPS Sessions Label Mps (060249822040) Année 2004
  • 19h49
    The colours of Chloë - EBERHARD WEBER
    Eberhard Weber

    The Colours of Chloë

    Eberhard Weber. : compositeur, Eberhard Weber (basse, violoncelle, ocarina), Rainer Brüninghaus (piano, synthétiseur), Peter Giger (batterie, percussions), Les violoncelles du Südfunk Symphony Orchestra de Stuttgart
    Album The Colours of Chloë Label Ecm (ECM 1 042) Année 1974
