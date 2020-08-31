Banzzaï
Lundi 31 août 2020
59 min

Solitude chérie : Norah Jones, Initiative H, Marc Perrenoud, Earl Hines and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Norah Jones, © Getty / Steve Jennings

Laissez nous tranquille ! Ce soir on rêve, on dort, on étire le temps, seuls et aimants.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h02
    Leave me alone - RAY AGEE
    Ray Agee

    Leave Me Alone

    Album I was a Mod Before You Were a Mod / Vol. 6 Label I Was A Mod Before You Were A Mod Année 2015
  • 19h05
    I say I love you - JOHNNY 'GUITAR' WATSON
    Johnny 'Guitar' Watson

    I Say, I Love You

    J. Otis. : compositeur, Ray Agee. : compositeur
    Album Nova : Danse 1930-2020 Label Wagram (3596973184825) Année 2014
  • 19h08
    Four five six - HANK CRAWFORD
    Hank Crawford

    Four Five Six

    Hank Crawford. : compositeur, Hank Crawford (piano), David 'Fathead' Newman (saxophone ténor), Leroy 'Hog' Cooper (saxophone baryton), Phillip Guilbeau (trompette), John Hunt (trompette), Edgar Willis (contrebasse), Milt Turner (batterie)
    Album More Soul Label Atlantic (08122 73709 2)
  • 19h14
    Camp meetin' - DON WILKERSON
    Don Wilkerson

    Camp Meetin’

    Don Wilkerson. : compositeur, Don Wilkerson (saxophone ténor), Sonny Clark (piano), Grant Green (guitare), Butch Warren (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)
    Album Pour ceux qui aiment le jazz Label Warner Jazz France (5046-61302-2)
  • 19h19
    Sandalwood - INITIATIVE H
    Initiative H

    Sandalwood

    Moondog. : compositeur, David Haudrechy (arrangements). : compositeur, David Haudrechy (direction, saxophone soprano), Ferdinand Doumerc (saxophone alto, flûte), Gaël Pautric (saxophone baryton, clarinette basse), Nicolas Gardel (trompette), Cyril Latour (trompette), Olivier 'Lapin' Sabatier (trombone), Lionel Segui (trombone basse), Amaury Faye (Rhodes, synthétiseur), Florent Hortal (guitare), Philippe 'Waterballs' Burneau (basse électrique), Simon Portefaix (batterie), Florent 'Pepino' Tisseyre (percussions)
    Album Initiative H X Moondog, Sax Pax For A Pax Label Neuklang Année 2019
  • 19h27
    The reb - MARC PERRENOUD TRIO
    Marc Perrenoud Trio

    The Reb

    Marc Perrenoud. : compositeur, Marc Perrenoud (piano), Marco Mueller (contrebasse), Cyril Regamey (batterie)
    Album Morphée Label Neuklang (NCD4231) Année 2020
  • 19h31
    One night it Trinidad - EARL HINES Quartet
    Earl Hines

    One Night in Trinidad

    Earl Hines. : compositeur, Earl 'Fatha' Hines (piano), Milt Hinton (contrebasse), Grady Tate (batterie)
    Album Lionel Hampton Presents : Earl ""Fatha"" Hines Label Philips (9 123 607) Année 1977
  • 19h36
    Flying waves - STILL IN THE WOODS
    Still In The Woods

    Flying Waves

    Anna Hauss (voix), Robert Wienröder (claviers), Raphael Seidel (basse), Hermann Spannenberger (batterie)
    Album Flying Waves Label Neuklang Année 2019
  • 19h39
    Ai - MATTHEW HALSALL
    Matthew Halsall

    Ai

    Matthew Halsall. : compositeur, Matthew Halsall (trompette), Nat Birchall (saxophone), Adam Fairhall (piano), Gavin Barras (basse), Gaz Hughes (batterie)
    Album Colour Yes. Label Gondwana (GONDCD003SE) Année 2019
  • 19h48
    The grass by the roses - GIRLS IN AIRPORTS
    Girls In Airports

    The Grass by the Roses

    Martin Stender. : compositeur, Martin Stender (saxophones), Lars Greve (saxophones), Mathias Holm (claviers), Mads Forsby (batterie), Victor Dybbroe (percussions)
    Album Kaikoura Label Mawi (MAWIMUSIC7) Année 2013
