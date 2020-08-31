Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Lundi 31 août 2020
Solitude chérie : Norah Jones, Initiative H, Marc Perrenoud, Earl Hines and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Laissez nous tranquille ! Ce soir on rêve, on dort, on étire le temps, seuls et aimants.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h02Ray Agee
Leave Me AloneAlbum I was a Mod Before You Were a Mod / Vol. 6 Label I Was A Mod Before You Were A Mod Année 2015
- 19h05Johnny 'Guitar' Watson
I Say, I Love YouJ. Otis. : compositeur, Ray Agee. : compositeurAlbum Nova : Danse 1930-2020 Label Wagram (3596973184825) Année 2014
- 19h08Hank Crawford
Four Five SixHank Crawford. : compositeur, Hank Crawford (piano), David 'Fathead' Newman (saxophone ténor), Leroy 'Hog' Cooper (saxophone baryton), Phillip Guilbeau (trompette), John Hunt (trompette), Edgar Willis (contrebasse), Milt Turner (batterie)Album More Soul Label Atlantic (08122 73709 2)
- 19h14Don Wilkerson
Camp Meetin’Don Wilkerson. : compositeur, Don Wilkerson (saxophone ténor), Sonny Clark (piano), Grant Green (guitare), Butch Warren (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)Album Pour ceux qui aiment le jazz Label Warner Jazz France (5046-61302-2)
- 19h19Initiative H
SandalwoodMoondog. : compositeur, David Haudrechy (arrangements). : compositeur, David Haudrechy (direction, saxophone soprano), Ferdinand Doumerc (saxophone alto, flûte), Gaël Pautric (saxophone baryton, clarinette basse), Nicolas Gardel (trompette), Cyril Latour (trompette), Olivier 'Lapin' Sabatier (trombone), Lionel Segui (trombone basse), Amaury Faye (Rhodes, synthétiseur), Florent Hortal (guitare), Philippe 'Waterballs' Burneau (basse électrique), Simon Portefaix (batterie), Florent 'Pepino' Tisseyre (percussions)Album Initiative H X Moondog, Sax Pax For A Pax Label Neuklang Année 2019
- 19h27Marc Perrenoud Trio
The RebMarc Perrenoud. : compositeur, Marc Perrenoud (piano), Marco Mueller (contrebasse), Cyril Regamey (batterie)Album Morphée Label Neuklang (NCD4231) Année 2020
- 19h31Earl Hines
One Night in TrinidadEarl Hines. : compositeur, Earl 'Fatha' Hines (piano), Milt Hinton (contrebasse), Grady Tate (batterie)Album Lionel Hampton Presents : Earl ""Fatha"" Hines Label Philips (9 123 607) Année 1977
- 19h36Still In The Woods
Flying WavesAnna Hauss (voix), Robert Wienröder (claviers), Raphael Seidel (basse), Hermann Spannenberger (batterie)Album Flying Waves Label Neuklang Année 2019
- 19h39Matthew Halsall
AiMatthew Halsall. : compositeur, Matthew Halsall (trompette), Nat Birchall (saxophone), Adam Fairhall (piano), Gavin Barras (basse), Gaz Hughes (batterie)Album Colour Yes. Label Gondwana (GONDCD003SE) Année 2019
- 19h48Girls In Airports
The Grass by the RosesMartin Stender. : compositeur, Martin Stender (saxophones), Lars Greve (saxophones), Mathias Holm (claviers), Mads Forsby (batterie), Victor Dybbroe (percussions)Album Kaikoura Label Mawi (MAWIMUSIC7) Année 2013
